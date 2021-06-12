Tomorrow's Love Horoscope For Sunday, June 13, 2021

For tomorrow's Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 13, 2021.

Tomorrow, the Sun is in Gemini. The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer entering Leo.

Tomorrow, Venus is in Cancer on Sunday June 13th, 2021

Love can be sporadic while Venus in Cancer sextiles Uranus in Taurus.

Although this can feel like a bit of crazy energy, it's a wonderful bonding time for love.

Famous June 13th weddings:

—In 1945 Smart Girls actress Deanna Durbin married Felix Jackson and divorced in 1949.

—In 1999 reporter Maria Bartiromo married millionaire Jonathan Steinberg. They are still married.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With Venus in Cancer, you want the same things everyone else wants, Aries: love, safety, security, and a beautiful home.

But, life can throw you a curveball when you least expect it, and even though it is intense, it can be the wake-up call you to need to improve an area of your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

With Uranus in your sign, you are busy, but that doesn't mean you don't notice what's going on around you.

When you hear something, you immediately want to investigate the matter. And, your curious nature is piqued during this month while Venus is in Cancer.

Even without words, you are reading body language and what is being said by someone's actions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

While Venus transits the zodiac sign of Cancer, love and money matters are on the radar.

Gemini, you already know that love is an exchange of power, and who is the boss may be a banter that takes place, especially over matters related to money.

Even though fighting over money isn't uncommon, it can still rattle your nerves and make you feel like you and your partner are treading on unmanageable territory.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Don't give up hope, Cancer. You have a gift for feeling beyond the situation and your sensitivity is what makes you shine today.

Venus in your sign speaking with Uranus has an end result of a wake-up call when it comes to love, and the outcome can be exactly what it is that you have been hoping for.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Don't ignore your heart, Leo. Even with courage, there are moments when you don't feel so strong.

Embrace the knowledge that you have the strength that you didn't know you had, Leo.

Your perspective about love is something to work on, and you need to remember that your feelings do matter.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Friends have such a beautiful way to fill your heart with the love that you need. There's nothing more beautiful than the trust you feel when you're in the company of a friend.

You need time with your friends, Virgo, even if you're not single.

You have needs beyond being a mom, mother, wife, and worker, and sometimes those things can only be met while sharing a cup of coffee and a good belly laugh with a good friend.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You work hard to show people that you love them, and even if you don't show your soft side all of the time, you do things and that is, for you, part of your love language.

Respect in a relationship is either there or it is not. Even though you can work on attitude, tone, and mindset, there are some dealbreakers you cannot ignore.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Fill your time with things that remind you of the beauty of love.

You are influenced by who you are around and that includes mindset, attitudes, and beliefs about how your relationship will be.

Protect your mind and heart from negativity, and tap into the inspired part of your soul.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You don't have to run your errands all by yourself. Doing work with someone can be romantic in its own way.

When you spend time doing little things with someone you are learning about who they are and what they love to do.

Little quirks, habits, and behaviors can be so revealing to you, and help you to show them a little bit of who you are too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your romantic life can be slightly sporadic when you are in love. You learn from your relationship as things change, you change.

You may not mean to be reactive, Capricorn, and this can be an area of your life to work on.

Instead of letting what happens in your partner's life, you can step aside and love them without having to carry the burden of their problems in your own heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love doesn't always feel fair, but you can make choices that bring balance back into the equation.

Right now, family requires a lot more of you lately, and it may feel like you don't have anything else to give. Stop, Aquarius.

Give to yourself in order to feel like your love cup is full. Then, you'll be able to love unconditionally without feeling like it's costing all of you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

With Venus in Cancer, your desire to nourish your relationships is strongly felt, and right now, that may be coming through by quality conversation.

Communication is so important in a loving relationship, and right now, from an emotional perspective, you're desire to love someone unconditionally is on fire.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.