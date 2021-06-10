Love Horoscope For Friday, June 11, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 11, 2021.

One famous marriage that took place on June 11th involved King Henry VIII and Catherine of Aragon. June, named after Juno, the God of Marriage - is one of the most popular days for tying the knot.

The Moon spends the day in sweet little Cancer, which rules home and family.

We are inclined to wear our hearts on our sleeves. The Moon in Cancer brings out the best in us, even though water signs may appear to be moodier than usual.

It doesn't help that Jupiter will harmonize with the Moon all day. Jupiter in Pisces makes even our daydreams seem real.

Everything feels bigger than life throughout Friday, and it will not help that Mars is now in Leo making our ego needs raw and desirous of respect, affirmation and to be heard.

How will these astrological changes affect your zodiac sign on Friday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There's nothing more amazing than having a little energy in your passion sector. Mars in Leo is alive and well bringing unbridled desire into your life.

You can channel this, Aries, into just about anything you want right now. From working out and getting summer ready to finally editing your online profile to catch more eyes, your prowess hits a peak and you can use it to your advantage.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Fights are annoying when they happen in your home, and a bit of banter could be starting to brew now that Mars has entered your family sector.

Under-the-breath statements and negative energy can make you feel more than uncomfortable.

You may get pulled into the anger if you're not careful, but Taurus, you're much better than that.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What's with that tone in your voice, Gemini? You may be feeling slightly frustrated and without the ability to say why it comes out sideways in the way that you say things.

There can be a growing sense of frustration from all sorts of things. You are letting it affect other areas of your life, and that is something only you can fix.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Money quarrels and controlling actions can be part of the problem when Mars is in your solar house of finances. You may notice more of the things you dislike in your partner, and they may see the same in you.

But this hot energy can be used in a positive way, too. When you finally have a problem out in the open, there's no way to hide from it. You can decide rather than ignore it, to solve it and make things better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Now that Mars has entered your solar house of identity, Leo, the drama begins.

Your desire to get noticed and to be seen for who you truly are is ignited.

This is no time for hiding behind text messages or waiting to see if your crush recognizes you. It's time to be bol and to let yourself stand out and recognized.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have been holding back and biting your tongue when it comes to telling that one person off.

It's been super hard to be patient and kind when you feel like they don't deserve it.

Now, with Mars in your sector of hidden enemies, patience finally wears thin and you're able to see the value in honesty, even if it's hard to say what you're thinking.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Friends can bring out the best and the worse in you, so when that hot button gets hit, it feels worse than you ever thought it would.

With Mars in your friendship sector, heated topics, debates, and unpleasantries could all be on the rise this week. There can be new discoveries about a person's character that you need to pay closer attention to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You want to be respected, Scorpio, and when you feel like your loved one is taking you for granted, you may decide it's time to ask for what is yours.

Blame it on Mars in Leo, that brings out this fighter side to your personality.

You may be willing to work things out to a point, but when you see that there's no reasoning, even you could snap and give someone a piece of your mind.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mars in your sector of spirituality means that the hardest lessons of love are learned or soon going to be.

Things don't always work out the way you want them to, and even if you are together the realization that your perfect match is not so perfect after all is a big pill to swallow.

You have some decisions to make. You can either let it go and find new ways to interact or let it get to you if the dealbreaker is too big of a deal to work on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Measure everything according to the situation at hand, and don't let an argument cause you to feel stingy inside.

The first thing people often do when they are angry or hurt is withdrawing their love and affection, and sometimes their monetary support.

But, you don't have to do that, Capricorn. While you may feel that you have to be protective, don't hold on to things that are replaceable, and most everything can be replaced except for your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Even when you love someone you may bump heads with one another.

You might find that the same thing you love about a person is the one thing that is hard to accept under certain circumstances.

Mars in your house of marriage is like a purification fire that helps you to see the impurities rise to the surface for you to work on.

This can be a wonderful time of healing for your love life, but not without a bit of difficulty along the way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your health is more important than a relationship that is causing you more stress than it is worth. Your bleeding heart may actually find its limitations with Mars now in Leo.

You may come to terms with the fact that you cannot heal everyone, and sometimes the main person to work on healing is yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.