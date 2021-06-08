Your horoscope for tomorrow, June 9, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

It's time to prepare for a new lunar season by completing projects, tying up loose ends, and getting things in order mid-week.

The Moon is in Gemini on Wednesday and it conjuncts the Moon in Gemini preparing us for the New Moon solar eclipse which will arrive on the 10th.

If your birthday is on June 9, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

You've got a contagious laugh and an outgoing personality. You love to work with your hands and need plenty of physical activity.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include singer/songwriter Natalie Portman, Canadian actor Michael J. Fox, and television evangelist/author T.D. Jakes.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, June 09, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Less is better, Aries. Even your sometimes flaring hot tempter can be controlled, and thankfully, managed.

Words can bring consequences that you dislike and do not want to deal with while the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

The good news is that when the Moon is your sector of communication it harmonizes with Saturn.

This provides an internal sense of accountability where you can sense when to pull back an opinion or let others hear it without a filter.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When you have a financial idea that you think could work, it's not a bad idea to test it out.

The Gemini Moon brings out your curious side, and even though you often try to avoid taking unnecessary risks, this can be a great time for you to see what works and what doesn't. Look up information for what you have in mind online.

Start planning. With Mercury retrograde in Gemini, too, it's the perfect time to do your due diligence.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There are times when being selfish is necessary, and this week can be when you have to put yourself first more than usual.

The New Moon is fast approaching, and today's Moon in your sign punctuates the meaning of personal investment.

The Moon trines Saturn, and this brings a bit of stability to your ever-changing nature.

You may finally settle on one particular area of your life to excel and even though it can take a lot of discipline to do, let go of distractions that are fun but get you nowhere.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's always something to look out for, and this can involve time wasters, resources that aren't being used properly, and even the way that you feel about a situation that you're working through.

The things that bring down the energy in your life are where to focus some of your attention, and it can be productive.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of enemies - the ones you tend to avoid addressing. The day can be filled with opportunities to start controlling what sabotages your growth so that you can have better outcomes this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are who you hang around, and this makes for a good argument to expand your social network.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of friends, but what good are friends if they don't lift you up and help you to be a better person?

This is the time to start setting your standards high. If your social circle is not as wonderful as it could be, Leo, it's time to branch out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be careful what you post on social media, Virgo, as something you didn't intend to go viral or have as much impact on your life could surprise you.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of career, and little things that you think are harmless can have long-lasting effects.

Workplace gossip is real, and what you sense is a private post or personal matter while ranting or voicing strong opinions may not remain that way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Keep an open mind, Libra, there's always more to learn.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of education, and it's good to maintain a curious stance and to be open to trying new things.

It's a great time to go back to school to advance your career with a degree or if you've been having trouble finding a job, look for a short certificate program that can boost your options. There are lots of choices to search out this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's hard to keep a juicy secret, Scorpio. You may struggle to control the wagging tongues of people who seem to think that your life needs to be discussed openly without your permission.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of secrets, and despite all your efforts to maintain a low profile and keep things personal, once you let someone know more than they should, it can become the topic of conversation.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You may not like the idea of totally giving up your freedom when it comes to love, Sagittarius, and your opinions about what it means to settle down can be asked, the question is whether or not you want to voice them out in the open.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of chatty Gemini, your sector of marriage, and if you aren't ready to stop playing the field or settling down with just one person, it's a good time to say so.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Multitasking may not be your strong suit, Capricorn, but sometimes it's necessary to get a few things done even if they aren't completed well.

Work and the pressure to get various things done are heightened, and there's not a lot of room for change or making alternative options.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of daily duties, and it's best not to procrastinate what you've got on your to-do list. Aim to get things in order before the New Moon arrives on Wednesday.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There's an amazing opportunity to do things in a different way, Aquarius, and you may come up with a genius idea that forces change that is needed.

Your unique personality can be the impetus of big things while the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

If a difficult solution is needed, the good news is that your sector of creativity is activated this week. If someone can come up with a new way to do things, it's you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Enjoy what you have, Pisces.

Being bored at home is not likely while the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

Even if you have been tired of being home, the Moon in your sector of the family makes it an excellent time to plan social activities that remain within your own backyard, community, and around people that you already know.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.