Love Horoscope For Monday, June 7, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 7, 2021.

The Sun is in Gemini and the Moon is exalted while in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and love feels slightly unpredictable as it connects with chaotic Uranus.

For some zodiac signs, this can mean a need for space to think and to invest time in cooking, self-care, and personal grooming.

The need for sudden distance can create a sense of insecurity in some zodiac signs, but love needs room to grow, but too much freedom can be an extreme heart aren't comfortable with after a while.

We learn valuable lessons about the need for structure when it comes to love on Monday.

Through routine and predictability, Venus learns from Saturn that knowing what to expect builds a relationship of trust.

Scroll down to find today's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, June 07, 2021.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

All in all, it's best to mind your manners, Aries. Venus and Saturn partner today bringing focus to your sector of reputation. Be aware of other people's perceptions, today.

You value how others see you. And even though you are pridefully independent, and don't give much weight to gossip or criticisms, you want to always present yourself in the best light.

Even if you feel hot under the collar. a bad temper will get you into the type of trouble that will be hard to get out of.

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus and Saturn partner today bringing focus to your sector of belief, and challenging when it comes to hoping someone will change may be an understatement.

Because some people never will, and it's truly sad but you can't control their choices.

You can wish all you want, but when the red flags are there for you to pay attention to, do. If you try to ignore something you know won't get better, then you will regret not listening to your gut.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus and Saturn partner today bringing focus to your sector of secrets, and someone may be sharing some deep ones about their past with you, which can be hard to digest.

There are times when what is said has to be forgiven by the person who was not there but listens and when you love someone for who they are, you can be that person that helps heal a past that's been held on to for too long.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus and Saturn partner today bringing focus to your sector of marriage, and your heart is asking to be put on the line. Do you want to be with someone forever, or not?

If you are just there for the moment, it's unfair and you need to let them go so you can both move on.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus and Saturn partner today bringing focus to your sector of daily duties. and a routine is supposed to make things work better.

If yours is starting to make life impossible, then it may not be you or your partner, but the situation that needs to be worked out.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus and Saturn partner today bringing focus to your sector of romance and the foundation of love is found in the little things.

Making a pot of coffee each day or coming home to fresh flowers are sweet reminders that love is in your home and everywhere.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus and Saturn partner today bringing focus to your sector of family, and stability is the one thing that you need more of in your life.

Without it, it's hard to concentrate on romance or a relationship until it's fulfilled.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus and Saturn partner today bringing focus to your sector of conversations, and there are certain serious conversations you want to have with a partner.

It's not easy to open up and to be so transparent, but once you begin sharing your heart, you'll know if the maturity of your bond is there or not.

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus and Saturn partner today bringing focus to your sector of money, and responsibilities aren't going away.

So, it's important to think ahead, Sagittarius. Love is free, but even if relationships bills must get paid.

It's time to start saving so that you can have a cushion for a rainy day, the wedding you want and to buy a new place. Set a budget in place so that you have what you need.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus and Saturn partner today bringing focus to your sector of enemies, and in love, there are all sorts of conflicts that can come up when your heart is wide open. You may even blame yourself more than you realize.

What if it's not you, Capricorn, but it's them? There are some people in life that just don't want to be fair, and calling them out to take responsibility is the only way you know to confront it. Their discomfort of the truth doesn't mean you have to be quiet.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus and Saturn partner today bringing focus to your sector of friends, and it's time to grow your circle. Aquarius. You need to make your life full and socializing is good for your heart, especially if you're single.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus and Saturn partner today bringing focus to your sector of respect, and you deserve to be treated with love, Pisces. You have a right to care and concern that is healthy and builds you up. Don't settle for less.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.