Weekly Love Horoscope For June 7th To 13th, 2021

This is a week that is all about the Solar Eclipse in Gemini alongside our New Moon, and the energies affect your zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope.

Eclipses are moons on steroids and this one is no different, especially with the fact that we will be seeing our Saturn Uranus square exact all week.

What does your weekly love horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

Many of the events and changes that will be peaking during this week began years ago, as far back as 2017 with this current series of eclipses.

Since then, our journey has taken an interesting and at times complicated path that left us wondering where it would end up leading.

All the while though we were prepared for what we asked for.

We were learning lessons and making our way through the karma that we have accumulated in previous lifetimes so that we could continue on with our soul's evolution.

This is the lesson of Saturn and Uranus.

Saturn is the Lord of Time and Karma while Uranus is the great awakener, but to get to one we have to traverse the others.

This is the space that we all collectively are within now and there’s nowhere else growth shows up more than in our personal relationships.

Who we chose to be with says more about where we are on our personal journey than any words that we might speak.

This shows up in how similar or different our relationship is from the wounds we experienced in childhood, whether or not we are able to be our true authentic self and if we truly feel accepted and secure within the connection.

Our relationships are a magnifying glass for what inner work or lessons we are still in the midst of.

This isn’t about perfection because that doesn’t exist, but it is about being able to feel those uncomfortable pangs of new growth that tell you you’re becoming better. You’re healing. You’re learning.

Only once we have learned the lessons of the past are we free to move into the blessings of our future.

This energetic theme for the year will peak in the coming week with decisions and realizations about the direction that we want to take our lives in as well as the reasons for the choices of the past.

This is a time of a huge leveling up and while much is up in the air this week, we have to remember that our lives can only change once the lessons have been learned.

Because it’s not really a new beginning if it’s just more of the same.

Key Transits for the week of June 7th

June 7th

Mercury retrograde in Gemini square Neptune in Pisces

This is your chance to speak about your needs but because Mercury is currently retrograde it means that it’s likely your romantic needs from the past will come up for revision. It could happen in an existing relationship to create greater intimacy, or it could be in terms of coming up for review because the relationship is ending.

Saturn retrograde in Aquarius square Uranus in Taurus

The most important transit of 2021 will be affecting us for most of the month of June (the 6th-25th) in an even more profound way. Expect the clash of the old versus the new, stagnancy versus growth, and the realization that we can only put off change for so long.

This transit is asking us if we’ve learned our karmic lessons (Saturn) and are ready for our soul to evolve (Uranus).

June 10th

Sun and Mercury conjunct in Gemini

With this two-day transit, we will be more likely to think logically about love.

While it may look like we’re putting our minds over our hearts, it’s really that space of making sure when we fall in love, we take our brains with us.

With our impending eclipse, this is actually a wonderful transit because it’s going to allow us to communicate more about our thoughts and plans towards that new beginning in the love lives we’ve been building towards.

New Moon Annular Solar Eclipse in Gemini

Depending upon location this will take place on the 10th or the 11th and will usher in a total and complete new beginning.

Each eclipse holds a different significance; while the lunar eclipse represents internal and emotional changes-solar eclipses represent physical and external change.

While the two weeks between eclipses are rarely enough time to process events to create that sense of drastic and impending change, everything that is taking place right now has been in the works since 2017.

We won’t fully understand and see the changes this brings about until the eclipse season at the end of the year but think big because when we know what we deserve we also stop settling for less.

June 11th

Mars enters Leo

It’s time to follow our hearts, roar our truth and not care if we attract attention simply by being ourselves.

Acts of love tend to get a bit bigger and grander around this transit. We become ambitious and confident when it comes to matters of the heart.

Whether this is being unable to fool ourselves into thinking a relationship is working or desiring to create something new with a lover.

This is a time for heart-centered action that is going to help us move past the fears that have tried to hold us back.

Venus in Cancer sextile Uranus in Taurus

This two-day transit always represents a time of change in our love lives.

Occurring at the same time as the Saturn Uranus square, expect fireworks around this time. We will be craving a new beginning and chapter in our lives and will take whatever steps necessary to make it happen.

Adding to this energy is Uranus’s influence of creating what we need love to be instead of what we’re told to expect. This is a time to love outside the lines.

June 13th

Sun in Gemini square Neptune in Pisces

A two-day transit that will inspire us to take time out from our daily lives to rest, to live, and to potentially lay around with our lover. We won’t feel like doing anything that doesn’t feel good but it’s arriving at the perfect time.

In all likelihood, most of us will be pretty exhausted from enduring Eclipse Season and still building towards the Saturn Uranus square, so take today to rest and prepare for the rest of the changes that you’re going to need to make.

Weekly love horoscope for June 7th to June 13th, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Pay attention to the signs this week as they are apt to help guide you towards your next step.

And be prepared to take a good long hard look in the mirror because unless you see how much you’ve changed, you can’t possibly expect those around you too.

Be that new version of yourself, show up in your relationship as the person you’ve become and watch how fast clarity arrives in even the most confusing of romantic situations.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Don’t even try to ground this week. Sometimes things move better when we just allow them to go at their natural pace and this week is one of those times.

Your challenge in the week ahead is to not think so much.

Whatever decision is already in your heart may not be one that makes sense, but it doesn’t mean that it’s wrong.

Love won’t always follow the route of logic but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth traveling. Remember the journey is everything.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Life can change quickly especially when we’re sending out that vibration that we’re ready for.

A lot has happened over the past few years for you but now it seems that you know more of who you are and what you want than ever before.

Use this to your advantage. Never again will you have to sacrifice yourself to make love work, if it doesn’t meet you halfway or arrive at all then it was never meant to be yours. Pay attention to what stays and what goes this week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This week let yourself feel it all. While you’re no stranger to emotions, sometimes to take to them like a hermit crab and hide from those things that are most intense.

This week, just lean in where it feels the most challenging. Let yourself cry, rage, love; whatever comes up for you. And make sure you express it to your partner too.

The right relationship won’t care how you do it or make you feel bad if you didn’t do it correctly.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Notice who can withstand your emotional storms and who can’t and remember it’s okay to make your feelings a priority because they’re often right on point.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There is no stopping you this week. As much as you are the sign that normally has no problem rushing in, this is an entirely different level.

Likely there have been some obstacles or challenges to progressing a certain relationship recently but all that is about to change this week.

Not only expect to see some sudden movement but there will also be clarity brought to why there were delays in the first place and it won’t be why you thought.

Get ready for things to change in the best possible way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

We don’t always have something getting ready to come in when we make space. Yet we still must.

The idea of clearing out the old and opening your life in new and exciting ways is at the forefront of your mind and that’s a great thing just remember you’re still going to have to go about it differently than you ever have before.

Make the space, but don’t fill it. Let the Universe send you who or what is meant to do that. And in the meantime, linger in space, feel what’s uncomfortable about it but also what is so magical.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

As the planets align this week you may just realize that you don’t always know best.

We can have good intentions; we can take our time and feel like we’re making the right choices but still it doesn’t mean that we always know best.

Allow yourself to see alternate endings to your story. Breathe into the plot twists and don’t be afraid to admit you were wrong so that you can invite in better.

It’s better to admit we were wrong about a lover or relationship than choose to live with our mistake just because we made it before we knew better.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

If a relationship has died this week, it’s time to take it off life support. Of course, it’s scary to walk away from a dream that you thought would happen, but it’s even scarier if you don’t because that means it’s a one-sided dream.

Think about what feels like its ending vs the beginning, dying vs thriving, and then make any decisions based on that.

There’s no way to truly focus on growth if we’re measuring the death of a relationship that just didn’t go where we thought it would. Above all, choose life and the beautiful new chapter that brings.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You always seem to learn a lesson just in time before you really get yourself in trouble and this week is no exception. It doesn’t matter how long it’s taken you, only that you have now reached that point of knowing.

Truthfully as daunting as it may look from here the hardest part of getting to this space where clarity has arrived because we can only do better once, we’ve learned what better means. You’ve done the learning-now arrives.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There’s no such thing as life moving too fast. It just means that maybe we’ve gotten a little too comfortable or set in our ways.

Sometimes, especially in your romantic life, you have this push and pull; you want things to change suddenly in your favor, yet you do everything you can to prevent it.

Preventing change is another way of saying that we’re putting off making our happiness a priority. It’s not selfish to not just speak up but to take steps towards creating the life you want.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sky's the limit this week as freedom of mind feels like it’s finally arrived. As someone that is constantly trying to better themselves and create pockets of space in their lives, this week is a welcome break from worrying about what’s next.

Because you’re so good at tackling what others find overwhelming you sometimes can take the brunt of the workload, even if that is shouldering the weight of a relationship.

But this week has balance arriving and you are sitting down whatever is heavy which will have you wondering why you ever carried it in the first place.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You may feel like you’re floating on a cloud this week as you wonder if life is really going to get as good as it seems.

Your intuition is on point more often than any other sign and you’ve been sensing that a shift is coming in your relationship but not knowing when that might happen.

The thing that you had to learn is not to delay happiness or even having your needs met for some far-off distant future but to instead look within the moment and try to find that there.

Because if you can’t be happy by yourself then you’d never truly be happy with anyone else either.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.