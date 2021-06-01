Love Horoscope For Wednesday, June 2, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 2, 2021.

Sweet times are here starting this Wednesday, and love gets expressed in all ways Cancerian.

Our love horoscope changes energy all month long.

Venus leaves the zodiac sign of Gemini to enter the moody and emotional nature of a Cancer sign.

With Venus entering Cancer, our hearts turn toward home, family, and good foods.

While Venus is in Cancer, it's time to treat others to home-cooked meals, to spend time closer to our home, and to invest in our relationships so that we cultivate closeness.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, June 02, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Summer is here, and even though travel may sound like a plan, your heart turns toward rest and doing things closer to home.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of home and the family, and this is your chance to nest. Bake goods that have been in your family for years.

Perhaps start planning for the upcoming winter holidays. Take time to truly be present with the people you love, and cherish every moment you get to spend together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You can be a bit moodier when Venus enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of communication.

The way you speak to others, and how you carry a tone can convey your annoyances so easily. If you hear that you seem to be a bit unlike your usual self, don't dismiss it as someone else's problem.

Take a moment to listen and see if there's any merit to their feedback. It can help you to be a better partner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Giving takes on a new meaning when Venus enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of money and personal property.

You love to be generous with others, but this month, you might decide to turn the tables around to give to yourself. From new clothing to updating a few things around the house to improve the vibe, you want things to be just right.

You may want to see that everything is cozy and inviting for guests, a date, or people you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time to care for your body, your health, and your overall appearance. Your beauty regime can get a boost when the planet of love and beauty enters your zodiac sign.

Venus in your solar house of self gives you a desire to shed those covid pounds and start working on improved health. Schedule your annual doctor and dental visits.

Get your manicure and pedicure, and book an appointment for a hair service you've been wanting to get.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There are lessons that you need to review about your love life.

It's hard to wrap your mind around how you could love someone so much and yet, they aren't who they claimed to be.

You're still nursing parts of broken heart this month. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of hidden enemies is a solid reminder that love can be both passion and pain.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's time to let a friend play matchmaker for you.

A blind date is a perfect thing to plan when Venus enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of friends.

Your friends know you better than anyone else in the world, and one of them may have someone in mind who would make a great partner for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Some focus on love when Venus enters Cancer, and you may have your attention turning toward a passion project at work. If it floats your boat, Libra, who can judge you?

When you see an opportunity to advance in your career, it's not something that happens every day.

So, you will want to take full advantage of it, even if it means, missing out on a social life or going out with a few friends.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Once you've exhausted all your options, you have to let the universe bring a soulmate to you.

You've swyped enough people to know it's time to put the app aside and ask for divine intervention when looking to meet the one.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of beliefs, and this is when the help of the universe can come pouring down to cross your path with someone and to fall in love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have a secret admirer, and they may confess what they feel before the month is over.

A crush or someone you have big feelings for may show signs of mutual interest.

When Venus enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of secrets, things start to reveal when you least expect it to.

What it comes to love, what is hidden may come to light, and it can be a big surprise to you both.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love takes time to grow and your faith in it can experience some challenges.

You might wonder why you're holding on or feel as though it's time to let go when Venus enters the zodiac sign of Cancer.

Your commitment to a partner can be put to the test, but this is sure to pass if you are willing to work through it.

Emotions and difficulties are opportunities to grow. The process can help you see where you are strong as a couple, and what it is you're weak in.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love isn't only about a feeling, it's about the daily things people say and do. You're observant more than usual when Venus enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of daily duties.

You aren't counting the score, but when you hear that someone is in love, you're looking for signs that what they claim is true.

What do they prioritize? How do they treat you when no one is looking? If their actions and words don't match up, then you may be ready to tell the person goodbye soon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's hard to overcome a fear of love, but Pisces, there's no time like the present to face your fears and work on dominating them.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of romance, and you can start small.

You don't have to be in a rush to put yourself out there if you're not ready yet. You can start small. Do something symbolic to remind you that this is a time for a change.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.