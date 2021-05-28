Love Horoscope For Saturday, May 29, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 29, 2021.

You were made to be free. Free to love and free to be yourself.

The energy changes as does our communication and focus when Mercury retrograde starts in the zodiac sign that it rules - Gemini.

Mercury rules communication, and when this planet is retrograde, we look inside of ourselves to search for answers that we can only give.

Scroll down to find today's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Things intensify for you in the area of communication and travel. You may not see eye-to-eye with your partner. Prepare for communication mix-ups and things getting lost in a text message or email.

You'll need to be a few steps ahead if you're traveling. Anticipate that things can go haywire at any time so that you're able to bounce back and be ready when they do.

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You love to buy new things and to lavish your partner with gifts that say, "I was thinking of you" but for now it's time to stick to a budget.

Avoid overspending money. You may be tempted to buy more things than you had originally planned. But if you go overboard now, you're likely to get buyer's remorse and upset your significant other.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There's no greater feeling than doing things your own way. You have been working so hard to make your body stronger and healthier and now you're ready to put yourself out there to date.

Then, suddenly an X comes back into your life and you feel like you're at square 1 once more. This is your shot to settle things once and for all and to recommit yourself to a boundary that doesn't allow you to succumb to any drama.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're finally at a place where things are starting to become familiar and you could be wondering what his motive are for dating you.

Perhaps his routine is starting to show his real feelings for you, and you aren't sure this is the direction you want to take your relationship. Be open about it. Now is the time to bring closure and make changes.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Grace and love is always welcomed. Especially, when you're not sure where you stand or what's going on in your relationship.

For now, one thing remains clear: People change. Even the people you love can't always stay the same. It feels like a betrayal when the person you once knew is no longer who you met or married, but this may not have anything to do with you.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are ready to let someone go in the name of love. You didn't think you'd ever get to this place, but something inside of you had found the courage to let things heal.

You hope that in the future things may look up for you both to bring you back together again, but if life doesn't turn out that way, you'll be OK.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have earned a lot of wisdom over the years, and all your experiences have given you insight into what love is and what it is not.

Their changes impact your life, and you may feel these pressures intensely; however, it might be a time to learn to love someone where they are at, and to also let them go so that they can be free to be who they are.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Something is starting to catch your attention and the emotional wave is overwhelming. You're not fully immersed in how you feel, but you're getting closer as you get to know this new person.

It's time to take a step back and to ask yourself what it is that makes them so attractive to you. Is it a wise decision to let this person claim your heart? Or are you better off hurting now to avoid greater pain later?

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your joy feels complete. You've met someone who knows how to keep you close but also allows you to have your freedom.

You didn't know that the two of you would ever be able to get beyond this bridge, but the face that you could as a team is both freeing, exhilarating, and exciting.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You've been keeping to yourself for so long that you're not even sure how to date people anymore. You may not even know how to date your partner if you've been together for a long time.

You have to practice to make things perfect. Plan something nice, and see how the magic starts to unfold once you allow yourself to let go.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You've held on to your faith that things would work themselves out but now you think that your belief was wrong and you're better off as friends. This is a huge change from what you've been thinking in the past.

You're sure closing this door is good for your love life. Now, you're anticipating that a new relationship is around the corner, and you're ready for a fresh shot at love.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your relationship requires a lot more gentleness and compassion. You know that times have been tough and your love has been under extreme pressure.

Now that things are slowly beginning to get better again, the anger is coming out in ways you didn't see before. With work and some patience, things can improve.

Being healthy in your communication is necessary and starting off with kindness can be a great help.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.