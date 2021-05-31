Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 1, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, June 1, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Things take a turn for the better, and life finds a way to be more balanced and harmonious.

The reason? The day comes with the energy of a Life Path 2, the Harmonizer, and in numerology, this means you can find hope in the middle of a storm.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, June 01, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You have a fighter's spirit. You don't know why you are so quick to jump to conclusions today, but things are intense and you're going to fight back if needed.

You are the first person to defend others, so when you feel personally attacked, you'll also be the first person to stand up for yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

It's been a few weeks, and now the heartbreak is finally becoming less painful for you. You can see things differently, and it feels as though your world may not end.

You are putting the pieces back together, and this new you is starting to feel better. You never thought you could live without your X, but look at you, you're thriving.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Stop for a moment. Even if you can't afford a vacation right now, a little self-evaluation is always a good idea.

You need to review the things you have going on in your life so that you can make important changes.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

You are not a failure. You have been feeling down and out, and you're not doing yourself any favors when you let the negative self-talk be part of your normal day. You have big dreams and goals.

You need to boost your spirits up. There is a lot of terrible things in the world, but you're one of the good ones. Focus on the blessings in your life, and try not to dwell on things that are in the past and out of your control.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You always knew that this was a tough path to travel. But that's what made it worthwhile to you. You'll do what others won't, and get what they can't.

You made this choice and you were prepared to do the work. Now, that you've hit the worst of it, you want to quit.

But don't. Just after the top of this mountain is your victory. Hang in there until you can slide to the finish line.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

People act unpredictably all of the time, but not you, Virgo. You're like clockwork.

You are the one that remains consistent every day. It's what makes people depend on you and keeps you feeling confident and assured that you're on the right path.

But, when it comes time to act, you are swift. There's a point where you just know you need to do things now and ask questions later. This may be one of those moments.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

You tend to keep your life private while listening to everyone else. You have been silent about what you're going through, but now you feel ready to open up and talk about your own feelings.

But to who will you give this privilege, Libra? There are quite a bit of options. Perhaps you have a Libra friend, who might be able to lend an ear and comfort you, the way that you would them.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

There was a failure. You know the story, and it was embarrassing. It's not a point in your history that you want to share or relieve. You just want to put it behind you.

Let's stop blaming ourselves, Scorpio. Things happen, and you might be bringing the past into the present without realizing it. You're in a better place now, and you get to define the future.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

You put your heart on your sleeve, but the other person didn't seem to feel the same way.

Sometimes friends get caught up in the moment and mixed feelings start to think there's something more. But, when the feelings aren't mutual, it's awkward, and hopefully, your friendship will survive it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

The last year was a hard hit to your pocketbook, and it takes time to rebuild from the ground up. There's a bit of fear that the rug will be pulled out from beneath you one more time.

That's not going to happen, Capricorn. You have learned to be resilient, resourceful, and you have developed a lot of grit that can get you through anything left over from the pandemic effects on your finances.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

There were things that you didn't know and that's how things got this far. You were blindsided with the way your friend decided to handle things, and now you're asked to help pick up the pieces.

That's a lot to ask. It sounds cold, but you know that the best teacher is experience, and this is their opportunity to learn and grow hands-on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Forgiveness always seems unfair at first, but when you look at how it frees you emotionally from the burden of anger and hate, it's worth it.

You are no longer letting the mistakes of the past define you, and while you may never be able to be friends again, you are able to release them to the universe and let karma handle the rest.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.