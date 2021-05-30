Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 31, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, May 31, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

It's a holiday, which makes adventuring so much more fun to do on a Life Path 5 day.

Who doesn't love to have fun? Sometimes you just have to break out from the usual and challenge a few rules.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, May 31, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Logic is not always something people respect, and neither is intuition.

You may not understand why your friend or partner has decided to just ignore your strong advice, but it's their life. You can only do so much. Let the school of life teach the final lesson.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Worrying like this solves nothing. You are thinking way too much, and now you've exhausted yourself. You're concerned that this situation will ruin the week, but what if it doesn't?

Some problems resolve themselves. All you can do is plan ahead. Do your best, and then let life take care of the rest.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

The pen really is mightier than the sword, but back-and-forth texting to prove your point with screenshots and emojis isn't going to get your X to see things your way.

You may not be ready to let go just yet, but silence can be best for you both. You might not like disconnecting but the negative banter isn't healthy either. Pick the lesser of the two evils - for your sake.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

It took a lot for you to let someone else do the work, and now that you've delegated your tasks and given someone else the job of being in charge, you're able to take a break and catch some sleep.

You may not get as much credit as you wanted but in light of everything you made a smart move.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Everything you have, you earned, and it's a really good feeling, isn't it? You didn't think you had it in you to get this far, but here you are building a future for yourself and making it happen.

All on your own sweat and hard-earned money. This is what you wanted all along, and you didn't stop when times got tough. You saw things through.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Get some advice. You have been taking care of things just fine up until now, but from the look of it, the costs and complications are spiraling fast.

Rather than try to put a bandaid on a problem you know needs more than that, just get some help. Ask an expert. They have been through this before, and to them, this will be easy to solve and less stress on you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

The ending is here, and it's both sad and bittersweet. Time flew by and now the dance is over.

You enjoyed all that this moment brought, but a new beginning is just around the corner. Say goodbye as gracefully as you did hello.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Somehow you lost sight of who you are and what your purpose is. You knew what you wanted so well and were fully committed to it.

Now, things aren't so sure. You don't even know what changed or went wrong.

You just know life is not the same and whatever happened, you have to find that sweet spot once again.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

It's time to do something just for you, but that doesn't mean you have to do it alone.

Surround yourself with people that make you feel good about yourself.

You need some time to feed your spirit surrounded by a sisterhood of good friends who want life to take a slower pace while you bask in the joy of the moment.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

It's been fun dreaming and testing out different things. You've made a few mistakes, which is normal, and now you're ready to be more serious about your work.

it's time to go all in or decide that you've had your fun and move on to some other project or endeavor that you can sink your teeth into.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

You have been keeping things on the down-low perfecting and working quietly as you prepare for the launch of your new image, look, and project.

This is a big moment in your history. There have been few things as important as this.

You are so close to saying it's ready. Go over the details a few times just to make sure all your t's are crossed and your i's are dotted. The end result is going to be amazing!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You are about to give birth to something so amazing that even you are blown away.

Your insight and intuitiveness have gifted you with talent and creativity which is something to be proud of.

This is what you were born to do, and the depths of your purpose, hopes, and dreams are about to come true.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.