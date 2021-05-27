Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 28, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, May 28, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, which brings attention to the Devil tarot card.

The Devil tarot card is about temptation, and we are most definitely tempted to leave work early, call it a day and slide into the three-day weekend.

With so many things to do to prepare for the upcoming holiday weekend, choosing what to focus on first can be a challenge.

Friday is a bit of a balancing act as the day comes with the energy of a Life Path number 2, the harmonizer of numerology.

What does your one card tarot reading have in store for you?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Friday, May 28, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Your higher power speaks to you in silence. Our inner voice is chattering all of the time, and sometimes you hear it and other times you have mistaken it for foolishness that ought to be ignored.

Listen to your spirit, especially if there is an answer you've been waiting for.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

You have to stand up for yourself. You have been allowing things to go on for too long because you care.

Then, you realize that you're only doing yourself and your friend more harm than good, so why continue?

It's better for you to stand your ground. Be honest. It's inconvenient now. It's not worth your time or theirs. So be the bigger person. Stop wasting it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You know how to manage your time, the hard part is actually doing it. It's frustrating when you set a schedule and then something happens and the day is ruined.

Maybe you need to revisit what you think your life ought to look like and revamp your expectations to see if they are realistic.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Life has been confusing, and you have been doing an uphill climb ever since. You need clarity.

The key is how to find it. There are so many people willing to give you their version of 'good advice' but what you need is some quiet time to get to the core of your own thoughts and feelings.

One you find yourself there, you'll have a better idea of what you want and need, and won't be in a position to have others tell you what it is that you should do.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

You are not ready for big changes. You thought you were in a better position, but now that you've evaluated your situation completely, you need more time.

So ask for it. You might be surprised how everyone's timing is aligned, and they need a pause before moving forward, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Not everyone is on the same page. At first, it was all going to work itself out, and you had the support of your family and friends, and now things have changed.

They are uncertain and you wonder if it's jealousy or overprotectiveness.

Their reaction could be a little bit of both. Don't let it distract you though. You might have to prove yourself a little bit to help alleviate fears and show others why you deserve this opportunity.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have so many skills and talents, so it seemed to make sense at first to highlight them all.

But, the one thing that you do better than everyone else the trait that will make you stand out from the crowd.

Pick the one that you love the most about yourself, and perhaps that sweet spot will get you the job you want.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

You have been leading the way and now it's time to let another person take the lead.

It's hard to let go of control, but once you do, you're going to be so relieved that this is no longer yours to worry over. All the time that will return to you is priceless.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Manage your thoughts, especially how they come out when talking to others.

There is a time to be blunt and a time to keep things to yourself.

This might be when you need to exercise restraint and not let your impulses rule your action.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You have a natural intuition and when you sense something is wrong, don't second guess yourself. You might know something long before it happens.

If your mind or body tells you that you need to exercise caution, it's not unwarranted fear, it's higher wisdom.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

You have people who want to see you fail, and you may even know who that person is. You are hurt, and that is understandable.

Give yourself permission to cry, but also set a deadline for when you'll get back into the competition to try and keep your position.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

You had an opportunity and now it's no longer yours. You waited too long to respond, and it seems as though this was not the best thing to do but it happened.

You have to just let this go and not beat yourself up over it. Another chance will come your way. Be patient.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.