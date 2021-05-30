Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 31, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

Keep a notebook handy.

The Moon in Aquarius brings some interesting thoughts and ideas up all day when it speaks to retrograde Mercury in the sign of Gemini.

We have a quick wit and a budding sense of optimism. It's a great day for making plans, spending time with others in brainstorming sessions or getting some writing done.

If your birthday is on May 31, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

You are adventurous and free-spirited. You love to travel and meet new people.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include American model, actress, and business owner Brooke Shields, professional football player, Joe Namath, and poet Walt Witman.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Old friends have a funny way of popping back into your life when the Aquarius Moon harmonizes with retrograde Mercury. This can swiftly bring up positive feelings about happier times when you used to hang out more often and enjoyed each other's company.

It's good to reflect on the past, but this may be a short-lived walk down memory lane. Be conscientious that time has passed and lots of changes transpired since you used to know one another from back when.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may get to look in the mirror and see yourself by noticing what it is you dislike in another person while the Moon harmonizes with retrograde Mercury in Gemini.

Old habits can die hard, but just before you're about to break through pet peeves start to reveal themselves and give you an opportunity to change and to turn over a new leaf.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon harmonizes with retrograde Mercury in Gemini, and this can trigger a longing for change, travel and to do things you've not done in a long while. You are ready for a new beginning.

Covid taught you that you have to live in the moment and not take anything (or anyone) for granted. Your new philosophy on life is coming together and it's time to put action behind your words, feelings, and developing spiritual awakening.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A generous offer or some sort of help that came to you at just the right time while the Moon harmonizes with retrograde Mercury may be rescinded or the complications of it that led to a delay can be worked out.

Strange things often happen when you least expect it. You could become the lucky recipient of a financial gift or someone's decision to let go of some property, and this could be a direct or indirect benefit to you through a relative or a marital partner.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

An X lover or a person that you used to talk to and had feelings for but things just fell out of touch can call or text when the Moon harmonizes with retrograde Mercury.

This can leave you wondering what's changed or feeling like there's hope when the contact is a fluke and you need to be careful about feeling things without any reason to.

Look for real action and sincerity and take your time to get reinvolved, especially if the past break was unpleasant.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Check over your work, and when you have to make decisions that you cannot change any time soon, it's best to be careful and extra cautious when the Moon harmonizes with retrograde Mercury.

This is the time to be mindful of the long-lasting impact of your words and choices. If you just jump into something without really taking your time to listen, read, and review, you might become locked into something that you can't get out of when you need to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's the perfect day to team up with a friend and see where life takes you. The Moon harmonizes with retrograde Mercury in Gemini, and if you don't have any plans, things can still turn out great because creative energy is in the air.

You can paint a bedroom a new color or check out an art store or look at a green market to buy plants for a garden. The choices are endless for recreating something beautiful and lively and remaking a space cozy and inviting in your home.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Keep conversations light and simple throughout the day as unwanted advice can be dished out by well-intended adult members of your family.

It's time to reconnect with long-lost friends or to call grandparents and to reunite with cousins, uncles, or parents when the Moon harmonizes with retrograde Mercury.

The energy is just right for spending time catching up and talking about what you've been planning since the pandemic and where your life is headed now.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have a natural sensor for when things or people aren't being fully transparent, and the truth may be closer than you realize.

A lie could finally come to the surface and reveal itself when the Moon harmonizes with retrograde Mercury. You may finally get the clarity you've been seeking to a matter that has been puzzling you for way too long.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A few dollars in the pocket can be found when doing simple things like laundry or going through old clothes when the Moon harmonizes with retrograde Mercury in Gemini.

Your time can be spent productively at home getting a few things in order, and if you have a space that needs tidying, don't push it off until tomorrow.

You'll have a great sense of relief and accomplishment knowing the work is done and behind you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There's no time like the present to hit the restart button and aim for new goals or to be a bit more ambitious about your dreams when the Moon in your sign harmonizes with retrograde Mercury in Gemini.

You might have something personal that you've been putting off that requires a solid commitment. The lack of discipline you've felt in the past could be nagging at you to address and it's time to stop presenting excuses. You will feel more driven to get on with a goal and see it through to the end.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There's room for making more friends and getting to know someone new this week.

Saying goodbye to a friend who has decided to act. more like an enemy can be difficult but necessary when the Moon harmonizes with retrograde Mercury.

Your soft heart will find a reason to forgive, even if you can't forget, a slight misjudgment of character that creates a rift in your friendship and makes it difficult to go back to the way things were before.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.