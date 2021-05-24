Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 25, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, May 25, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

You're more powerful with the Moon in Scorpio and the numerology of Tuesday coming in with the energy of a Life Path 8.

Life Path 8s are about power from weakness. So, if you've felt tried and tired last week, your time is coming. The day is made for big wins and success.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You're an open book, and everyone can read you right now. Emotions run high and you could appear to be a bit overly eccentric to others.

It's one thing to wear your heart on your sleeve, but do you really want everyone to know what you're thinking at any given moment?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Things have been a bit hazy with so many opportunities and people telling you what you need and perhaps even when.

You control the narrative. Somehow you've gotten the impression that someone else calls the shots for your life. It may feel like that whenever something random takes place, but you are the one who decides how you will react.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

You zoned out. Things have been so intense lately that even you have felt like it's all too much right now.

You have been overwhelmed. Too much social media and way too much time on the phone. There's just so much your mind can take, and now you need to unplug badly.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

You have been internalizing your fears for the last year. Now they are starting to come up for you to see and it's a tough pill to swallow.

You've got a few fears that you know are irrational but - COVID. You are trying to get back to some normal activities again, yet, a part of you worries if it is yet safe.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

You know that your faith isn't about a particular place or a group of people.

Now that you've decided to be more vocal about what it is that you feel and think about God or your spiritual life, people have either loved you or hated it. It's been a long road, but one that you feel is. yours to bear.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

It's always sad to see an opportunity pass you by, but soon you're going to be thanking your lucky stars that you missed that boat.

You will be so glad to know that the situation wasn't really what you thought or hoped it would be. Instead, you dodged a bullet and got a lucky break.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You know what you want, and you're not afraid to get it. Being the sign that represents balance means that you have to be all give and no take.

There are a few things that you've had your sights on. People may be caught off-guard by how ambitious you are lately, but that's their problem. It's your turn.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

You cannot please everyone. Sometimes a person is dead set on being unhappy no matter how hard you try.

You could jump through hoops, climb a mountain or give up all your goals, but there's no pleasing a person who has decided that it's never going to be enough.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Do something good for yourself. Get the new tattoo you've been wanting to get. You don't need an excuse to treat yourself to a try to the store to buy a new outfit.

You have to tend to your own garden. You may not think you should at times, but when you look and to feel your best, all of life feels good too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Too many opinions will make this decision tougher than it has to be. Just listen to your heart and when you are ready, push yourself to do what you fear.

You have so much good coming your way in the near future that you don't want to wait longer than you have to seize it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Call a time out. Take a breather. They will do just fine without you. Besides a vacation is only for a little while.

When you come back it you will be so refreshed it will benefit yourself and them. Don't fear asking for a break either. You've earned it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You've outdone yourself. You've done a great job and you should be proud of yourself.

The competition was fierce, but look at you, you were in the lead and now your numbers are better than everyone else's.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.