Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 24, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, May 24, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We have the perfect blend of astrological and numerological energies on Monday.

Monday starts the week with the strong and quiet numerology of a Life Path 7, the Seeker.

We are a bit more psychic and intuitive than usual on days when the Moon transits the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

How does this affect your zodiac sign's one card tarot reading on Monday?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, May 24, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Firsts are so exciting. When you feel that initial wave of anticipation hit there's nothing sweeter.

The adrenaline rush can easily blind you from seeing all that you need to see. Be in the moment, but also realize that all moments require a dose of wisdom.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

You have a lot more control over your situation than you realize and much of what you need starts with your mind.

Anxiety really has taken its toll, so it's an uphill battle for you right now.

But, taking care of yourself can be a good way to start regaining control over the areas of your life that you feel most stressed about.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You might be able to trick others, but you cannot escape yourself. If you decide to do that one thing you know is wrong, your conscience is going to eat away at you.

In the end, is it really worth the sacrifice? As a short-term solution, you may think that it is, but long term the cost may outweigh its benefits.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Your experiences have turned you from easily intimidated into quite the fighter.

Your confidence in this situation remains high. You have been through enough in life to know that no matter what you face now, you'll survive by putting one foot in front of the other.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Don't be the one to drag your feet or always see the negative in the situation. The change was not your idea, fine.

But, just because you didn't have a say-so in it doesn't make the idea bad. Try not to let your ego cause you to misjudge what's good for everyone involved.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You have to put a little bit more effort into things. Your heart doesn't have to be in what you're doing all of the time. Action produces results more emotions.

Stick with the program that you set into place. Once you start to see things fall into place, you may feel more motivated than you do now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Why are you so hard on yourself lately? So, you had a mishap. No one is perfect. A small mistake isn't going to ruin everything. In fact, it might make things better.

You can fix what you didn't get right the first time around, and perhaps, help someone else from doing the same thing you did one day in the future.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Review your motives. Knowing why it is that you want what you're after is always a smart move. If you aren't doing things for the right reasons, you're just wasting time.

You are constantly changing, and it's OK to challenge what you once believed. You might decide to recommit yourself more fully or pivot toward a different goal of getting what you want.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Your feelings really do matter. You've been sad, crying so much that you are all out of tears.

Your heart is broken, and it feels like the damage is permanent. It's not, though. Time really does heal all wounds, and you may need to nurse this one a bit longer.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

There's a lot of fighting and arguing going on lately, and you may wonder if it's in the water. Things are on edge.

So, instead of trying to fix it, debate it away, why not offer some space between you and your partner.

You both may benefit from a little distance to cool down and become civil again.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You're ready to get going. You've never felt this optimistic or capable of delivering what you promised.

This is a great opportunity for you, and if you do well, it will bring more your way. Keep the momentum going. Things are going to turn out great!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Someone is pushing your buttons and trying to get you to fold.

You might feel like running away to avoid their presence, but this is your turf. You have a right to be where you are, too. Stick to your guns.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.