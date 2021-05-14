Weekly Love Horoscope For May 17th To May 23rd, 2021

As the intensity builds so does our desire for change.

What does your weekly love horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

Now that we are fully within the first eclipse portal of 2021 the energies are intense and will continue to build starting with May's Total Lunar eclipse in Sagittarius until the June Solar Eclipse in Gemini.

Eclipse season brings new energy to all zodiac signs and your weekly love horoscope starting the week of May 13th, 2021.

Eclipse Season is a completely different time of year than anything else, and each zodiac sign feels the impact in a unique way.

Even if we’re unaware of being within the eclipse portal that takes place in the signs of Gemini and Sagittarius this year, we still will find dramatic changes, unexpected events, and sudden insights.

Each type of Lunar, Solar, Partial, and Full eclipse though carries with it a significant spiritual meaning to help direct our own personal growth.

Lunar eclipses represent changes in our internal or emotional world while Solar eclipses are external action and changes in our physical life.

As with everything in life the Lunar eclipse always precedes the Solar because any change that we make in life first has to be internally based on our own truth - and then we can announce it to the world at a later time.

The Total Lunar Eclipse that we’re building towards that takes place on May 26, 2021, will be just a few short days away from the end of the week.

As the week progresses towards the buildup of lunar energy in freedom-loving Sagittarius, we can expect themes of freedom, authenticity, future plans, and deep soul romantic connections to prevail.

There is a space here where we need to take notice, where we are being called to pay attention to so that we don’t miss the opportunity this time around.

As the week begins, we’re going to be shown the truth both about others, but also about ourselves, which also plays into our true feelings. This is about what we really want, what kind of life we want to live, and what kind of love we need.

But as with anything, once we know what we want, we need to take the steps to make it happen. To consciously claim our dreams as also our destiny and to not let the challenges that arise deter us from making them a reality.

Our desire for lasting authentic change builds this week, but it may feel that we’re struggling to fit all the pieces together to see how it can happen.

All of these peaks as we feel Saturn move into Retrograde and suddenly, we’re not only able to have the clarity that we’ve been seeking, but for once, the universe will be on our side.

Change most often occurs not because we’re completely ready or have everything planned but because we can no longer stay where we are.

Week love horoscope, planetary transits, and astrology forecast for the week of May 17-23, 2021:

Monday, May 17th

Sun in Taurus trine Pluto in Capricorn, A two-day transit for discovering secrets and focusing on what has been piquing our interest recently.

This transit likely could bring about the awareness of some relationship issues that need to be discussed and worked through.

Wednesday, May 19th

First Quarter Moon in Leo

A time to make decisions based on the intentions that we previously set. In Leo, though it becomes about following our hearts and feelings rather than trying to make a logical decision. Expect a path change.

Venus in Gemini trine Saturn in Aquarius

A positive and beneficial two-day transit highlighting themes of affection and new beginnings in our relationship.

A feeling that we are preparing for the future. A sense of divine timing being at play as we can now see why our love life had to take the path that it has.

Thursday, May 20th

Gemini Season Begins

As the Sun moves into the air sign Gemini, we find ourselves wanting to engage more with others.

Introverts feel the desire to come out of their shell. Conversations that we’ve been putting off suddenly seem as if they can’t wait any longer.

A time to make decisions, especially for those long-term situations in which we had put off making any choices.

A great time to indulge your more social side and enjoy time with your partner.

Sun in Gemini square Jupiter in Pisces

A three-day transit that inspires confidence in taking action towards our dreams.

In relationships, this will help us take those first steps in creating change in our love lives through feeling ready to begin that new relationship - or finally done with an existing one.

The only place to watch for is overconfidence which can lead to a lack of care for the feelings of others.

Friday, May 21st

Mercury in Gemini square Neptune in Pisces

This three-day transit is going to challenge us to speak and communicate our dreams and needs to our partner.

Mercury is in an excellent placement to speak on important matters in an objective and articulate way while Neptune in Pisces is going to challenge us to discern what is reality and what is fantasy.

In relationships, we have to be able to close our eyes and truly feel our truth no matter how it may look from the outside.

Sunday, May 23rd

Saturn Retrograde in Aquarius

From today until October 10th we will be in a state of karmic balancing and divine timing.

Saturn in Aquarius is especially potent for past life lovers which during retrogrades tend to mean that these intense connections come together.

We will be open to learning those karmic lessons that had previously held us back from entering a new phase of our life.

A change could come suddenly, especially for those past life relationships in terms of moving in or committing more fully to one another.

A chance to course correct a karmic or romantic decision in your life that you no longer align with.

Weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs starting May 17 to May 23, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Recognize when it’s time to fold. You can’t get what you want by sheer force alone and often have to learn that if something truly isn’t meant to be, no amount of work will change that.

Lean into what your responsibility is to hold and what isn’t. In relationships you can only take care of yourself, what you give, what you receive, and the choices you make.

Just as your partner is responsible for what they bring or don’t to the connection.

Making space for what you really want can be scary-but pretending that things are already what you truly want is even scarier.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Don’t be afraid to break away from a connection that has felt particularly restricting recently.

Even if it’s to ask for greater space or even time to reflect on how you’ve been feeling. Sometimes we don’t understand that being too close to a person or relationship can affect how we see it.

While in the past you might have just rooted your heels in and stayed the course, you’re wanting to find the truth now. But to do that you have to be prepared to see that about yourself as well.

While the other person in this ongoing dynamic may not have behaved perfectly, there’s still a level of responsibility that falls on you. B

e open to see where you can do better too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It’s a brand-new world and one that you can’t wait to explore. Done are the questions, the darkness, and even the thoughts that held you back from a greater life and love.

There is a wave of fresh energy coming in just as we’re approaching this week and while it’s one that is here to stay-it will likely test you.

You’ve been through the relationship cycle before. You know everything that you don’t want, but have you invested time into reflecting on what it is you do truly need?

As much as you’re ready for a new chapter and it feels like the universe is on your side, you need to remain aware of your innermost thoughts and dialogue about a prospective partner or new love because they do truly create your reality.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The hardest thing can often be to hold space when it feels like an unknown void. In terms of love and relationships, this can often feel impossible.

You are often the one to close up though on your partner, to retreat into your own world if hurt or to shut down when life gets to be too much. But now it’s being done to you.

As uncomfortable as it is trying to lean into where it feels the most difficult. Holding this space for your partner whether existing or new will help you learn how to be more present for yourself.

This isn’t just a practice of patience, but in acceptance and in learning not to make assumptions.

Take the time to learn this lesson and it will change the way you love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

No one wants to be wrong, but to stay in a relationship just because you don’t want to admit to jumping into it too fast isn’t the way to go.

We make the choices that we make in love because we need the lessons that relationships will provide.

Simple. So, when we learn those lessons whether it’s a decade or a day, we can then move on better and wiser for what we experienced.

But we can’t really incorporate a lesson if we’re not willing to act on what we’ve learned. As we move through this week the universe may make it impossible for you to remain quiet or to talk yourself into believing everything is fine.

Let yourself be guided by your intuition because everything that isn’t meant for us will be burned up in this eclipse portal.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Maybe you are the great love of your life. Not because you don’t have or won’t find an amazing partner but because maybe you needed to fall in love with yourself.

To fall in love with ourselves means that we give ourselves the same acceptance, care, and attention that we would a lover.

But to fall in love with ourselves also means that never again will we tolerate being loved less. It feels like the first half of this year has been a double edge sword of being both difficult but so very beautiful.

Usually, we don’t fall in love with ourselves when everything is great and easy but, in the moments, where the very essence of who we are is being challenged.

And now is when you’re coming out on the other side of that.

Give yourself time this week to see what those changes mean for you so that come eclipse time, you’ll be ready to take action with the wisdom of lessons finally learned.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It’s easy to spend so much time focusing outside of us that we forget ourselves in the process. Sometimes we do this unconsciously on purpose. Tending to the needs of others, engaging in dramatic or chaotic situations.

Anything and everything to avoid dealing with the person in the mirror. But we can only do that for so long as a band-aid doesn’t heal but only conceals the wound.

You’re entering a time of immense healing but to do so means you’re going to have to address that gaping wound near your heart.

Maybe it goes back to childhood, maybe it was your teenage years or even more recently but the trauma of what we don’t deal with becomes the pain that holds us back from living and loving.

This week try to focus inward as now is the time to finally deal with yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You’ve been through a lot of lessons recently or more so the wrapping up of some major life ones.

This is the truth that once we change how we see things change and then no matter how we might try or want to we can never go back.

You know this already. You can see that there is no going back to a time when you hadn’t learned the karmic lessons of self-worth - now is the time to begin to see what that means for your future.

Sometimes we can get so caught up in looking behind us at what it feels like we’re losing we miss what’s waiting for us in our future.

This week you’re going to begin to turn around and see what was all there along, now that you’re finally ready to see it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Patience pays off but then again, so does action. Life and love are a balance of both. Being able to have a long-term plan and not rush it is important in matters of the heart-but if we don’t take steps of action then we’re not really moving forward.

It is never about the destination and is always about the journey but to be on a journey requires movement. Steps forward and progress.

This week is one of those weeks where you’re being encouraged to step forward, to understand that you don’t need to jump to the finish line but only take the next step in front of you.

You have wanted and perhaps even needed to master patience but be mindful that it doesn’t turn into procrastination as you argue with yourself about timing and details.

In love, you reach a certain point where you just have to trust yourself, the other person, and what has brought you to this moment even if you’re unsure what the next will bring.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

We are encouraged to be flexible so that we don’t break. While we often hear this in terms of our future plans it’s also true in love.

If we can’t be flexible with the one that we love and in the relationship itself-eventually we break up.

We break the bond that we had created. While everything that happens does so for a reason, we usually don’t want to be that reason.

Be aware of where you’re being more stubborn than necessary, where you’re having a hard time letting go, or even being more open.

As the week progresses try to do the opposite of what you’ve always done. Try a new way of being in love.

Eclipse season always seems to force our hand in any situation, but the best preventative is to remain flexible enough to absorb the changes the lesson is supposed to bring.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Make sure that what you’re saying is actually what you mean. In relationships, you can often be more independent than most yet when you truly find your person the level of love and attractiveness that you bring is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

But this will always be an inner challenge for you. The space between your time but still want that time with your partner.

In that scenario, you can do something about them when the truth is it’s about you.

With the eclipse approaching you may need more alone time than you previously had or to make quality time with your partner quieter and more reflective.

Honor those feelings by clearly expressing yourself and your needs to the person you’re sharing your life with instead of blaming them because you didn’t say what was actually going on.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

If the tides of your life haven’t turned yet just give it a week. You’re heading into one of the most life-changing phases of your life during this eclipse season and which will linger into the summer months.

As much as you’ve been dreaming and preparing, real life will never go exactly to plan and that’s okay because you’re about to see it can be even better.

All of the changes that are occurring are positive and will bring a greater sense of abundance into your life, especially your romantic life.

You’ve done so much work around creating space and receiving, it seems now the biggest lesson ahead of you is simply patience.

While you and patience are old friends, you also tend to get excited as you know things are about to change or you’re feeling really great about your relationship.

Just because you know things are going to be changing doesn’t mean it’s going to happen this week, trust the process enough to let things happen when they’re meant to.

