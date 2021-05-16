Love Horoscope For Monday, May 17, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 17, 2021.

Jupiter in Pisces remains hard at work to bring love to a spiritual level - and what isn't going to work is undeniably clear. This raises questions: what can be done to fix a problem, and whether or not the problem can be remedied at all.

The Sun is in Taurus, and Venus is in Gemini, and we have a strong desire to do things 'our way' but that isn't always what works when you're trying to compromise for the sake of a relationship.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love motivates you, and sometimes it even will make you want to change for the sake of your relationship.

No one is perfect, and you know that, but you do try your hardest to do the right thing most of the time.

You have a lot here that you know is at stake, and making some adjustments isn't just a win for your relationship, but for you too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Spend time with your partner, and seeing the good in what you share.

Learning to love someone for who they are takes time, especially when you have come to the conclusion that you cannot change them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Practice self-love. Learning to love someone is similar to exploring how to love yourself.

With Venus and Mercury in your sign right now, you have support to tap into what's going on in your own heart and making room to understand how you feel.

This requires bravery, especially if you typically don't enjoy being alone and find things that you wish you could change about who you are, which is amazing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Dating has been so hard. Every time you meet someone new you find enough reason to decide not to continue.

Maybe it's because you aren't sure what it is that you want, and so you're attracting experiences that help you to see that you need to explore that.

Observe the ways that you invest your time. What you do and where you put your focus most tells a lot about who you are as a person, and it may also help you to see what it is you need when it comes to love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Pride and love don't always mix well together, and as a Leo, pride is part of the package deal when someone falls in love with you.

Perhaps you're ready to put down your guards and not hold them so high for the sake of your relationship.

For the right person, you may be more willing to compromise and show them that behind that tough exterior is a soft-hearted person who willingly gives to the person they love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love can make you feel like you can do anything, so of course, when you are hurting from a breakup, you feel like you have lost so much.

It takes time to readjust the way you view your future when you have to accept that a person you are with will no longer be in it with you.

Take it slow. Give yourself time to relearn what your life can be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Invest some time into yourself. A rebound is not the answer to healing from a breakup. You have been through a lot this month, and you are looking for new ways to fill the hole that your X left when things didn't work out.

You may be seeing them appear to be happy on their social media, but the truth is their posts are for show.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When you feel so passionate about a subject a heated debate may feel unavoidable.

The day can bring you an opportunity to fight fair and to show your unconditional love even during times where you disagree and cannot see eye-to-eye.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Doing things together can be romantic especially if you've never just hung out with a person you're dating before.

Instead of trying to blow each other's minds with how creative you can be to show your love, simplify things.

Hang out at home together doing little things as long-term couples do.

See how you are around one another in your natural elements, and enjoy learning how to be together doing real-life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Things change in a big way, and your heart seems to burst around this new person. You never knew that love could be like this before.

You have never experienced such bliss. It's amazing to find yourself so smitten by someone you've just met, but things are moving fast and you can see your future together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sometimes one person has to be the grown-up for both in a relationship before things get better.

Be the bigger person to step away and say that you're happy to discuss what needs to be debated, but not while you're both in the heat of passion and anger.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Don't let today define your entire week. There are things that just happen and it's hard to understand the reason why.

It's truly difficult to jump from one relationship into another without problems. You know what the truth is, and even if they refuse to admit it, they do too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.