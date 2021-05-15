Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 16, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

Prepare to have a bit of a mood as the Moon and Mars conjunct in the sign of Cancer.

Mars in Cancer is determined. The Moon in Cancer is tuned in and emotionally connected.

Combined these two planetary forces can cause emotional volatility and mental irritation.

The Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in Pisces, so we have some empathy to tap into throughout the day.

Overall, whatever ails you, try to not it get to your head.

If your birthday is on May 16, 2021: You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include American actress Tori Spelling and singer/songwriter Janet Jackson.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Family has one of two effects on you today.

They can motivate you to do more or cause you to want to hide in a corner and avoid them altogether.

Emotions swing high while the Cancer Moon conjuncts Mars in your solar house of home and family.

It's best to avoid contentious conversations, and if you have a particular button that someone likes to push, try to hide it this weekend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's little reason to assume anything but today it seems as though so much is being thought of without checking the facts that you'll need to be the one to get down to the core of the rumors.

The Cancer Moon conjuncts Mars in your solar house of communication and your clear thinking is needed.

Try not to let anger fester deeply while you work through the frustration of the day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Things are looking up but remember that there are times when you have to just not spend money.

The Cancer Moon conjuncts Mars in your solar house of money and personal property, and you could be motivated to buy because of your optimism, but frugality is needed.

Maybe direct some of your drive and determination toward a budget, one that you can really follow and commit to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time for big changes and you know that they can't be held off any longer.

You need to get moving forward fast, or else there are things you're going to miss out on, and you don't want to do that, do you?

The Cancer Moon conjuncts Mars in your solar house of identity.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You really dislike it when you find out someone has been double-talking, and now you may discover the source of gossip that you sensed was there all along.

The Cancer Moon conjuncts Mars in your solar house of hidden enemies, and this could become quite the exposure. You don't have to do anything.

They will do it to themselves while you watch and finally have your reputation cleared.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Try to keep the best of your friends around you while avoiding or moving more distant from the energy vampires in your life.

You know that friends are hard to come by, especially the real ones you can call or text at 1 a.m. about a problem buddies.

As the Cancer Moon conjuncts Mars in your solar house of friendships, the people who really deserve the title of 'bestie' will shine through clearly.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A little bit more effort goes a long way.

You have been pulling back so as not to make others uncomfortable with all your amazing ideas that you know will surely work.

But, now with the Cancer Moon conjuncts Mars in your solar house of career and social status, it's time to rip off the mask and show your stuff.

You have fresh ideas that are well thought out, so it's beyond the right time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

People will think the way that they want, and when they are ready to change, they will - but on their own terms.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

The Cancer Moon conjuncts Mars in your solar house of personal philosophy, and it compels you to pull back your forceful personality a bit.

You can't fix everyone, and even as much as you would like for them to see the light, you will have to accept that some people won't, and maybe they never will either.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It takes a lot of courage to ask for what you want and need, and when you get a no, you've got to find a new way to ask someone else.

It's not easy to be persistent, but the Cancer Moon conjuncts Mars in your solar house of shared resources, and this can mean through hard work and perseverance, you'll soon get what you want - with time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have been trying really hard to deny your feelings, but now they are really hard to avoid and the only person you're hurting is yourself.

The Cancer Moon conjuncts Mars in your solar house of commitments, and it's not easy to say you care to someone you're afraid is not going to like you back.

But honesty can be healing. You may be surprised how the intensity lessens once you've opened up about what you've felt.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Busy is an understatement about what the day could be, and if you don't take the time for a break, you'll be burning the candle at both ends until late at night.

The Cancer Moon conjuncts Mars in your solar house of daily duties, so your emotions are an important way for you to know how you're feeling throughout the day.

This is one day in your life, but don't spend it all on work. Have some fun!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Things are starting to change rapidly and amazingly the stress has triggered your imagination.

The Cancer Moon conjuncts Mars in your solar house of creativity and play. This is where the best of you comes in.

You don't have to do anything special but be yourself and do things that you truly love doing. Pull out the crafts that you've promised you'd do but keep putting off.

Spend time with yourself and relish the day with music, time in the garden, and slow cooking some of your favorite foods.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.