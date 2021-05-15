Love Horoscope For Sunday, May 16, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 16, 2021.

It's the little things that count while the Moon remains in the sign of Cancer. When you feel like life is too hard, a hug can go a long way.

The Moon continues to speak with Mars in Cancer, so a bit of stress relief is needed.

If you can take a walk or keep things simple, the day can remain even-keel and love remains a soft place to land.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're wearing your heart on your sleeve, and all you want to know is that you're loved back in the same way.

You've got dreams for the future, and you hope that what's going on in your love life will happen in the way you see it.

There are things that you need to see, though. Even though you're really optimistic, no one is truly perfect.

It's loving each other unconditionally that will bring you closer and keep your bond strong.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's a red flag in front of you and it's not there to use as a decoration.

You have been given an opportunity to see the truth, but a part of you is still in denial that what you heard is really the facts.

Look in your heart and trust it. Your spirit speaks to you with clarity, and when you start to question what you feel is when your confidence fades and you start to make mistakes you regret later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Give generously. What you do will come back to you in

a big way.

Nothing is more motivating than making your loved one happy, and being the giver is something you do so willingly because you've got a big heart.

You are building a life together, and seeing how deeply you can share with each other without worrying about the future is an experience you don't want to miss.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're human, and to be human is to be an emotional being.

You are taking things to heart so much lately that you feel emotions down to your bones. When things are great it's like a spiritual awakening, and when they aren't, it feels like a hell on Earth.

What's going on? Your soul is finally thawing from everything you've allowed to build inside of you.

Fears, anger, and pain, even love are all starting to come back. It's a wonderful thing to feel the magnitude of your emotions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

After a big breakup, life and love are full of uncertainty, so it's smart that you want to try new things, and meet new people without jumping back into a full commitment just yet.

Right now, life is filled with secrets that may unfold for you, and it could be about your ex.

It's hard to have your eyes adjust and to see someone who you thought you knew not to be that person at all.

But, you'll be glad in the end that you set new boundaries and clarity in a key area of your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Don't drop your friends when you fall in love. Finding time for everyone is going to require creativity and some work.

They are getting jealous of your new romance, and your partner is wondering why your friends are so possessive - do they even like him?

It's going to take a lot of careful planning on your part to get everyone to know that you're not replacing anyone in your life.

There's plenty of love to go around, once you figure out how to stretch your time across your social circle.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Something has got to give. You have been single for so long that you don't really know how to be part of a couple anymore, but here you are with this amazing person in your life, and it's time to figure things out.

It's not easy to experience so much happiness when you're together only to feel like you're being smothered after a few hours.

Maybe talk about it. Let your partner know how you're feeling. They may not understand your moodiness without you calling yourself out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Romance is incredible, but it can also be super expensive. This is why it's time to set a budget for your date nights and outings.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Breaking away from the fantasy of your relationship is going to be a shock, but it's good to test the waters and to see if your loved one is there for you, or for what you can do for them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

How much longer will you wait before telling your parents, family, and friends that you've been dating. After years of hearing why you're still single, a part of you may be resentful that they have pried so heavily into your love life.

Now, you might think they will push you to go faster than you're ready. It's not that serious yet, but you know that you can't really hold off any longer. And, this might be the weekend to do it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's time to see more than your own backyard. Mask mandates are lifting, states have opened up, and you've started a new job.

Life is looking up since the pandemic wrecked a lot of things. It's time to be brave and go out a bit more.

Maybe try some short-term travel. Rent a hotel at a city close by and see how you feel about life post-covid.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Money is always a tense subject. The more financial problems you have the more difficult your relationship gets.

You're arguing a lot more lately about bills and sometimes even lying about purchases you've made. This dance is unsustainable, so before things get worse it's time to chat things out, even if that means hiring someone to help you both do it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Learning to love others has taught you so much about how to love yourself.

And now, you have finally learned what it means to love someone else without losing yourself in another person.

This is a huge victory for you. You've come so far from where you were before, and it's an amazing thing worthy of celebrating and smiling over.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.