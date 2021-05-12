Love Horoscope For Thursday, May 13, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 13, 2021.

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, and it brings optimism to life that makes it fun and playful for both couples and singles.

Venus is in Gemini and her energy here is engaged and longing to explore.

Luck takes a turn for the better as Jupiter has entered Pisces.

It's a wonderful time to look at your relationships and learn what you can do to make them better while also working on yourself.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love requires stability even if the exciting parts involve adventure.

It's time to really think about what you feel and express it in ways that aren't only told in words.

Be action-oriented. Show your love by how you treat others, and how you are when you're around them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love is more than a language of emotion. Explore your expectations about romance this week.

You may have some doubts or desires about the direction your love life is headed.

Take it to your higher power. Look within. Instead of looking at what others have, seek what makes you feel the most fulfilled.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sharing love is easy when you are getting back something in return, but when you aren't it's hard.

You learn how to be the bigger person this week.

You may aim to grow your connection, but when your partner or love life seems to be falling flat, it could be just your turn to hang in there and wait. Patience goes a long way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The past can hold you back from enjoying the present moment.

Don't let your fears become an enemy that keeps you from experience joy and fulfillment.

You may not get hurt the way you once did. This time really could be different.

Let the moment speak for itself without taking things from another time into it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Love can be platonic and still feel romantic. Enjoy the company of people you love that has always been there for you.

It's good to have more than one place in your life where you experience love. Friends are some of the best people for you to share and make lasting memories with.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your love life has to work for you, too. You can give so much to another person, and you want to see that they appreciate and respect you in return.

If you're getting treated with less than the respect you give, perhaps it's time to address the matter openly, instead of wondering what's going on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

How you learned about love impacts the way you practice it now. You may see something about your way of loving others that gives you pause.

This is a time for you to learn about yourself and to see the world and the people you interact with as mirrors to your soul. Your heart is learning to open up for you to heal it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sharing your love with someone can feel both right and wrong.

There can be hesitancy in your ability to give love freely. Ask yourself why, and look to find answers to the hard questions - what you fear the most and why is it that you have trouble fully letting go?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You want a love that involves two equals who care for one another.

You may find that the rhythm of love is challenging when two strong personalities come together.

Try to find the balance between your uniqueness and celebrate how the two of you provide what the other needs when you're a team.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love can be found in the details. It doesn't sound so romantic to schedule your date nights or to try and squeeze in some intimate time between all that you have going on already.

But, making that effort really is sweet. It shows that you have decided to be each other's priorities.

Adjust your view on what romance can be - even if it's not spontaneous.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Get creative. Go beyond flowers and dinner. Try to make some handmade gifts.

Making something special doesn't have to cost a ton of money.

Use things around the house that you already have. Plan a simple thing for you to do, that's fun, playful, and sweet.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You get to decide how you want others to treat you.

You may feel like you're walking on eggshells lately, and it's time to stop allowing yourself to react with fear. Create space between yourself and the problem.

A little room to think can help you to understand what you are going through so you can make important changes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.