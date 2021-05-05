Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 6, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

The Sun spends the day in Taurus, and it dances with the Moon in Pisces bringing a sweet harmony to the day.

The Moon holds hands with Neptune, and this invites an escape from reality.

It's time to read fiction, watch a romantic film, or to play virtual reality games with friends online.

If your birthday is on May 6, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You are naturally beautiful and possess a strong sense of fashion and aesthetics.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include American actor George Clooney, Austrian neurologist Sigmund Freud, and professional basketball player Chris Paul.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, May 06, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sequential numbers and signs from the universe may abound and you will feel like you are being tapped on the shoulder to pay closer attention.

What's happening? The Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, activating your solar house of dreams and spirituality, and the veil is lifting.

When the universe starts to open doors or speak to your heart, it has to get your attention in some way. Pay attention, Aries.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may get lost in a conversation with a friend on the phone and time stands still or you feel like you spent only minutes chatting but it was really an hour.

The Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, activating your solar house of friendships, and there's so much room for you to get lost in the moment with someone you care about.

If you are tired and just want to make good memories, tonight is perfect for a get-together with the besties.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Dream about what you hope to achieve. Sometimes a little bit of daydreaming is a good thing. This is your chance to envision what the future holds for you.

The Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, activating your solar house of career and social status, and you may find it easier to conceptualize all that you desire.

Make a dream board. Imagine what your life would be like during a day where you live out what you want and hope to be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What you think and feel can be a bit hazy as you try to wrap your mind around new ideas, fresh thoughts, and cultural changes.

The Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, activating your solar house of personal philosophy and belief, and this is no time for you to check out from the world.

Dive into books on important topics, read more articles, and look into the deep meaning behind movies, documentaries, and the shows you're watching.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's good to ask for what you need, and sometimes you have to aim higher than you dare to dream.

The Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, activating your solar house of shared resources, and you could be in for a big surprise.

What you're asking for or need can be right there at your fingertips. You don't have to do much.

You just need to be willing to put yourself out there or to make an attempt to get what you're after, even if you have to put in a little more work.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes things aren't meant to be, and when you realize it it's hard to accept.

The Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, activating your solar house of commitments, and this can be where the breaking point gets reached in a work situation or a personal relationship.

You may find it hard to hang in there when you see that the time and energy you're expending isn't giving you back what you have invested.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Whatever work you do, you could get lost in the moment. This is where ideas and creativity take place.

The Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, activating your solar house of daily duties, and your chores can become fodder for you to come up with thoughtful solutions.

If you have so much to think about and feel stuck, it's a great day to take a walk, do some laundry, or to get some cleaning done. Your mind can use this distraction in a positive way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have to do your own thing, and trust that your ideas are good.

The Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, activating your solar house of creativity, but you may not feel like others 'get' what you want to do. That is completely OK. It's hard to envision a project when it first starts out.

You have to explain it or give a visual to help make it more concrete.

Try to put your ideas on paper or to explain them in detail. If it's difficult for you to explain, imagine how much harder for others who do not see what you see in your mind's eye.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If you've been hoping to start a family, this could be the time where your fertility is up.

The Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, activating your solar house of home and family bringing motherly energy to your life.

If you have children already, spend extra time with them. It's a wonderful time to connect with a mother, grandmother, and other feminine energy figures in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Words can be hard to say, and when you cannot communicate a message clearly, try not to stress over it too much.

The words will come naturally at the right time.

The Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, activating your solar house of communication, and this can create a break in what needs to be said.

Expecting something to come through in email or mail and it hasn't? Call or check to make sure it was sent.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Pay close attention to where you put things and when.

It's easy to misplace items during the day while the Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, activating your solar house of money and personal property. Be diligent about where you set important items.

Try not to rush when leaving one place to go to another. Be careful to double-check behind yourself and make notes of passwords if you change or update old ones.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You may have to work extra hard to get noticed when working with others but do so when it's for the right things.

People can be so quick to make judgments, especially if they don't know you well or for a long time.

The Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, activating your solar house of identity, and your reputation is easily connected with how you project yourself.

Do so cautiously and be sure to keep certain things timely to avoid unnecessary conflicts.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.