Welcome to your weekly horoscope for the week of May 3-9, 2021 for all zodiac signs.

I hope you are prepared to have a very good week as the first week of May certainly does appear to be most promising for just about everyone.

We've got Gemini coming up on Monday, which should help us with our communications, and by Saturday the 8th, our love lives should all be ramped up - these two events should support each other, making life with our romantic partners a pleasant experience.

There is a definite feeling of optimism in the air, and many people will be feeling confident about taking on the world - or, at least taking a walk outside without fear, thanks to the vaccine and all the courage it's returned to us.

This week could be the one where it's a good idea to plan ahead, in terms of travel and vacation - wow, just like the old days, pre-pandemic.

We might actually be doing things again! How nice that will feel. All in all, we're looking at a very uplifting week. Let's now see what your week will look like, as individuals.

Horoscope for the week of May 3-9, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Major flirtations are due this week, thanks to Mercury and Gemini entering your third house of communication.

You've always been 'to the point' when it comes to flirting, and it will be during this week that your call of the wild will be answered - and reciprocated.

On Monday, you can expect compliments aplenty, and a general feeling of confidence and security.

And while you may hold on to a small amount of insecurity, you won't show it - you never let them 'see you sweat' Aries - you're all 'fake it til you make it' and in your case - you always make it, and 'they' always believe you.

This is THE MONTH for your love life, Aries, and you can probably bank on the idea that new love is a part of the deal here.

If you are already involved, you can more than likely expect new ideas and the sharing of future plans - exciting ones.

Don't push things too hard, just let them fall into place as they are meant to be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's always a great feeling to know that your bank account is doing well, and it will be during this week that you'll be able to check in to see just how much your finances have grown.

Gemini will be entering your second house of materialism, which essentially means that all your work efforts will bear fruit - and then some.

You'll also notice that you have the gift of the gab and that every word out of your mouth seems to be blessed - people will be listening to you, so make your sharing worthy of their time.

This is a good time to get a new job, in fact, if you are offered anything during the week, definitely consider it.

Dreams will be high-level and memorable this week, and that is due to the incoming presence of Jupiter - expanding your mind and preparing you for what's to come.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The first week of May is all about feeling Gemini, and you, Gemini, will be soaking up all the good vibes that exist as your sign rules the roost.

What may also happen is a bit of nervousness - things are starting to look good for you, and the excitement of actually getting what you want and need may actually have you second-guessing things.

Nervous doubt may show up on Tues, the 4th, so try to channel that flighty energy into something delightful - like a project that's got something to do with gadgets or toys.

You will probably find relaxation in doing something like that, and you love playing with 'things' and tinkering around with little projects.

You'll be feeling much more grounded by week's end. Overthinking never really does you well, so try and stop before you start. All in all, your week will go smoothly and your activity level will be sky-high.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This week is all about being adaptable and going with the flow. New ideas are sprouting up left and right, and so many of them are coming from you.

You've got Venus in your twelfth house of the mind, and that means you'll have love on the mind.

It's not quite clear if you actually want love in your life or if you are merely content to daydream about it all day and night - in a way, that's good...it's like setting an intention. "I think, therefore I am."

The New Moon in Taurus is coming soon, too, and that should take you from the runway into the airspace, in terms of thinking about love and then manifesting it as reality in your life.

Stay open this week - there are messages that are made for you, and they are coming your way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You'll be feeling every ounce of that Leonine strength this week, and while it's a long shot to advise you to hold back a tad - it's more likely that you'll be using your strengths to both attract hearts - and repel them.

You'll be dealing with Gemini in your eleventh house of friendship, and that means you'll be revving up your social life to an entirely new degree.

You can't stay inside any longer, and no one's going to keep you in the cage - not one more day!

You'll want to be out and about, on the prowl, so to speak...but choose your activities well.

Plan a walk with a friend, and if you're in a relationship, work on making things right again, if there was an issue.

It's all about working things out this week, and you can apply that to friendships, family, work, and your love life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Yes, it's finally going to be a GREAT week for you, and there's a very good chance of that happening in terms of love and romance.

You've just about given up - and that could very well be the reason why all things seem to be coming your way now.

Give it up, get it all - what a beautiful irony, and an interesting lesson in detachment, at that.

You've become detached, and now the universe is conspiring to give you all you need - thanks to Mercury in your tenth house - which amps up your social life in insane and wonderful ways.

Expect social gatherings and that little old thing you used to call 'fun' to happen.

You're going to be growing closer to old friends and revamping the way you go about being social. If you are partnered, anticipate an amazing turn for the better - all coming this week!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Looks like someone's going to be indulging in the pleasures of the flesh this week, and that is, of course, you, Libra.

It's all about sensuality and feeling good, and for you, it's about time - it's almost like you're due a vacation from stress and well, here it is - your week.

You've got Gemini entering your ninth house (wisdom and intelligence) and that's going to provide you with the right words for the right moment - which you'll need.

What's really good is that this week promises to be drama-free, holy moly, that's a good thing!

This lack of drama will give you a clear head and an opportunity to express yourself in a way where you won't be misunderstood.

Try to remember how good you really are, and how you really do mean well, even if you've failed in the past.

The week promises newness, new thinking, and a whole lot of self-forgiveness.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Hello Lover, you're about to live up to your name. This week you're going to get to experience Mercury in Gemini in your eighth house, which rules intimacy, death, and renewal.

How does this play out in reality?

It means that during this week, Scorpio, you are going to start something new, shut something down, AND, manage to have a helluva lot of fun while doing both.

That's so you, isn't it? What's also going to be on the week's menu is trust - and the lack of it.

That 'death' bit? That's about you ending something due to lack of trust - and your instincts are correct, you are right to do what's necessary in order to create a better life for yourself.

What may have felt like it was out of your reach at one point, may now seem approachable and accessible - that's a good sign for you to 'renew' your attitude and see things from a brand new perspective.

Change the lens on your psychic spectacles and boom: New conquests to look forward to.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Home, sweet home. That's what this week is going to bring you - that wonderfully warm feeling of being home where everything is right, and all things are safe and secure.

You'll be feeling the effects of Mercury entering Gemini, in your seventh house of relationships, and that spells happy times in the love zone.

For someone like you, Sagittarius, your partner could be your own self - as that independent streak stretches a long, long way.

Self-love is a good thing, and you are who you are: an independent, solitary individual who can fall in love with just about anyone - or anything.

You're going to be feeling that divine right this week, Sag. And if you wish to expand your horizons to include another of the human race, then it's all good.

Love and romance work well for you this week, no matter who you shine your light on - even if it's your cat.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

May starts out with a wake-up call for you, Capricorn, and that message says, "It's time to take it down a notch, work-wise."

This means: Playtime! This week is going to stir up your sixth house of health, and in your case, that seriously means it's time to add more 'fun' to your calendar and less stressful work sessions that never seem to end.

You may not like the idea of relaxing; it may make you feel like you're about to lose money, and why oh why would anyone want to do that?

Well, in your case, it's your health - and you will come to know this intimately.

It's time to pull back and just have a look at your achievements. What this week will bring you is a heads-up look at just how tired you've become and how important it is for you to rest.

The days of overdoing it are over; it's time to regroup, take a breath, and allow the beauty of life to be a part of yours.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are known for your will, your ability to choose well, and the fact that you rarely back down.

What's happened in recent times is that you've come to trust almost nothing, and that's impeding upon your progress as a go-getter who takes no prisoners.

The lines are beginning to blur; you can't tell who is your friend or who is your enemy.

This week will help change that, and will restore your faith in your fellow human. Your fifth house of pleasure will be stimulated by Mercury in Gemini, and that's going to bridge the gap between you and your lack of trust.

It may look like an old friend, or lover, who has come back into your life for a chance to renew things, or it may come to you as you read over something you once wrote - your memory will be jogged back into positivity, and by the end of the week, you should be prepared to allow trust back into your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

If you are someone who believes that all good things come to those who wait - guess what? You waited, and now - that 'good thing' is here, and it's a-knockin' on your door, Pisces. It's a good week for you.

Everyone in the family is up for May; it's like a good vibe machine just flipped on and now everyone is in a good mood.

This is because Mercury just entered your fourth house of home and family, and this transit brings with it travel, plans, meals, events...it will be during this week that you and some other member of the family begin to make solid plans for what you'll be doing the rest of the year.

It's also a very good time for relocating and starting up a new project.

What you want is what you'll get, so know yourself as a powerful being who manifests at will. Romance is on high, too. Good for you, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.