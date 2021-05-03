Love Horoscope For Tuesday, May 4, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 4, 2021.

Love demands the best in you, and there are times when it takes all that you have to understand the person you are thinking of or wanting to know better.

We have differences, and while Mercury is getting settled into the Gemini, the zodiac sign of duality, black and white thinking gets challenged.

With loving Venus still home in Taurus, we have faith and hope at our side.

There's lots of patience if you should need it to ask good questions, to remain curious, and to listen to what's being said, especially when you think you need to read between the lines.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, May 04, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to let go of one thing in order to make room to a new love.

Love brings bittersweet moments where you say hello to something special and goodbye to things that you once loved but have outgrown.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your heart is ready to heal.

The beautiful thing about doing this type of self-work is that it opens your life to giving others a glimpse of hope.

You can take on the role of a teacher, even when you don't say a word. It's in the way that you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's so hard to stay in a relationship when things have hit a rough patch.

But when you decide that you're going to work on yourself and on your own personal shortcomings, time becomes a friend and it helps you to see that your effort and energy is invested well.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love is never perfect. In fact, it's the one thing that you can practice over and over again only to discover that you need to put in more effort.

What you work on in your relationship will not only deepen your understanding of others, but it will help you to see the depth of your soul.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Love is always the answer we hope for when we are wondering if we belong, are part of a group, or have someone's respect and admiration.

The good news is that love is always around us. Even when you're not looking for it, it will have a nice way of finding you where you are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Try not to worry about things that are out of your control. You may wrestle with the idea that you cannot make something or someone change. I

t could go against all that you believe love is capable of doing. The thing is that to love someone is to accept them where they are at.

You don't have to date, marry. or be with that person if you feel that it's not going to work for you because they refuse to change to what you want them to be. But that's the power of choice and acceptance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What you were hoping to get is coming to you in the most unusual way.

Things are turning themselves around. It may be slow growth, but there's an entire world of support that's here for you to receive.

You don't have to worry about going through this alone. You're supported and treasured.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Don't play a passive role in your love life. You aren't here to make wishes.

You're here to live out your dreams and life purpose.

Focus on the things that move your life forward, and this also includes the people in your life that you care for, but are not always going to push you in the right direction.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your love is a gift. The things you do each day for someone you love may be part of your routine but that doesn't make your choices any less inspiring than it was on the first day you started.

You may need to remind others of this fact, especially when it feels like people treat you in a way that they would not another person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Romance is like a light in the darkness. It brightens your day and it brings a sense of hope and optimism into your life.

You don't want to let your playful side hide from the person you love.

You need to do the opposite. Express it more. Allow yourself the pleasure of pleasing another person by doing nice things for them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Respect is a two-way street but sometimes people will not show you the respect that you deserve.

It's hurtful when this happens. It feels unfair, but this is where forgiveness comes in to set you free.

When you release someone from your judgment, even when they deserve it, you are no longer bound to the negative situation. Happy healing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Speak new life into an idea. It's time for you to try a new way of loving others. Instead, of texting, pick up the phone or do a video chat.

Instead of waiting to be told "I love you" first, be the one to initiate the dialouge.

Be the first to hug or to say that you think the world of them. Let yourself be transparent and vulnerable.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.