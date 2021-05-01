Your Horoscope For The Month Of May 2021, For All Zodiac Signs

Welcome to your monthly horoscope. The next 31 days present new possibilities that feel personal making the month of May a time you won't forget.

What's in store for your zodiac sign's horoscope during the month of May?

While I wouldn't want to tease anyone unnecessarily, I do have to say, in all truth, that May is going to be one hell of a good month - for everyone. How could such a thing be?

Well, it's a general outlook, of course, and each individual will endure their own version of ups or downs, however, the grand scheme of things shows that we're all going to do very well. How nice.

Our astrological influences will bring us a Full Moon in Sagittarius, on May 26th, which should gift us with plenty of positive vibes.

And while all signs will be affected and influenced, this particular Full Moon will show its best influence on Sagittarius, Cancer, and Libra.

Emotions are high this month, and we'll all start to feel this around the New Moon, which falls on May 11.

It's almost as if a new and vital energy is upon us now. New beginnings will be plentiful, and courageous acts of compassion and goodwill are here.

We will be experiencing focus, clarity, and adventure.

May 2021 horoscope for the month, by zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What a wonderful month you have in store for you. If you felt a lack of clarity or direction in the past, this month will restore you to your razor-sharp focus.

You may end up dragged into a family squabble - something you truly dread, yet your newfound energy and drive will allow you to move through stressful situations like a boss.

Do what you need to do but keep a healthy bit of detachment; you don't need to lose your mind over someone else's problems. May is a great time for you to dream big and set goals - all of which you can achieve.

Believe in yourself as you have never done before; you are magical right now, and the presence of both New and Full Moon events are there to charge your psychic batteries.

The only thing that can stop you, this month, is you, Aries - and that's not like you at all. Remember who you are and shine in that knowledge.

Don't let your lack of patience define you. Be the example of kindness and compassion. Those who love you will not only be shocked by your grand changes - they will be both pleased and relieved.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Looks like someone's having a birthday this month, Taurus - always a good moment in your life. What goes on in May can act as a birthday prophecy for you; take the vibe of the month - which is all about kindness and forgiveness, and run with it - all the way.

You've always been open to growing and progressing, and this month will have you breaking apart old, crippling habits in exchange for new, healthy lifestyle changes.

Travel is recommended this month, especially adventures that help you learn about history and anthropology.

There's a very good chance that you'll be meeting new friends this month, and an even greater chance that those friends will be 'lifers' - the ones that last a lifetime.

As friendships rank high up there in your world, this should please you.

Your sense of distrust will finally have a chance to heal, and the general feeling of health and the desire to radiate with wellbeing is a distinct possibility for you.

May is a fantastic month for you to take your health seriously and make amends with a diet or lifestyle that isn't working for you any longer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

While it may turn out to be a very good month for you in terms of money, you will have to deal with the idea of what it means to share.

You tend to be a bit stingy, keeping everything to yourself without caring if another - even a loved one - has enough for themselves.

What you have the potential of discovering this month, Gemini, is the joy of sharing.

Generosity may be foreign to you, but you are about to experience the amazing benefits of what it's like to give something away - for free, without any expectation of return...and yes, this kind of compassion will feed your soul and give you new life.

This month is all about persona change - and upgrade - for you, and that gives you a chance to make different decisions.

Choose wisely, and know that life is a better place when you share, when you reach out, and when you release the need to hoard money, things, and opportunities. Oh, the things you will see!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It would probably be accurate to say that as of recent times, you've felt stuck, unable to move forward - and mostly due to your own lack of confidence, or apathy.

It's a good thing May has such promise for you, as you're about to take a whirlwind change for the better, so get your mind prepared.

As May 11 approaches, you'll feel an inner sense of alertness...the New Moon is going to work on you in terms of inspiration and creative thought, which is exactly what you've been hoping for. Newness - yes, it's here.

The days of moaning and groaning over what you don't have or 'can't do' are over, Cancer - it's time to pick up the mantle again and command your life to go the way you intend for it.

Remember, if you hold on to negative thoughts, they manifest as negative actions, and become realities in your life - so why bother holding on to them?

You know very well that your life is an outward expression of your inner self, and if you cover that inner self in neurotic belief and lack of self-esteem, you'll have nothing but more of the same. So take advantage of the cosmic pulses that beg to support you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Once again, we're at the place, Leo, where there are lessons ready for you to imbibe, leaving the question open: Will you be open to learning from them? It's a month of growth opportunity for you, and most of these great and wonderful lessons will come to you in the form of old friends and new ones.

It's a matter of how well you can listen. We all know you're a magnificent orator, and you love to be the center of attention, regaling a story or wowing a crowd with some fantastical recitation of an adventure - but can you play the part of an audience member, if only for a day or two?

Because this month, May, is here to teach you a few new tricks, and yes, Leo, there is room in your heart to learn a new trick. Humility will allow you to stay in a neutral place so that you can learn all the wondrous new things that are part of your karma.

And while you are definitely the leader in every situation, you might want to lead by example: show your loving base that you are just as interested in them as you wish them to be into you. Go with the flow - it's not just a corny expression. Let others do some of the heavy lifting, and learn from it, Leo. Learn.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This month is going to usher in the desire to think differently and approach life with a new perspective. You may find that you are suddenly interested in a new topic and may want to pursue gaining knowledge on it.

Go with that flow - let the curiosity bring you in, as this is exactly what you've been needing. You've known what boredom and ennui are, and honestly, you're quite tired of the same old grind.

You relish the idea of starting something new, and finally, the idea of the unknown is not a threat to you, in fact, you'll adore the feeling of not knowing as it only holds a world of promise for you.

A new thing to do, a grand new horizon to indulge in. Also, this month has interesting lessons for you too, and it is suggested that you reach out to those in the know on the topics that interest you.

There's so much to learn this month, and even you can admit that you've gotten rusty when it comes to allowing new things into your life. Alas, the discovery found in change will suit you well, and the entire month will be 'regret-free' and full of engaging situations.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

With your intense imagination and a great need in you to seek out truth and wonder, you'll find that May is the month that affords you the greatest and most interesting time for your curiosity.

Around the 18th, you'll notice a distinct occurrence: suddenly you won't be able to stop thinking about the past. This is a sign that you've left something unfinished, incomplete - and on some deep level, it won't let you alone until you figure out exactly what happened so that you can rectify it and put it back into perspective.

Whether it's a relationship gone sour, or a spat you had with a family member, there's something that's stuck in your craw and won't go away until it's made right again, and that is very well in your power, Libra.

It will be during this month that you will also come to understand how your own mind has been both enemy and dear friend.

The power of the mind is yours, and much like a Sagittarius, you know how to live in your own world. Let that world be an easy one. Complete what you have to do, and give yourself permission to finally move on.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

If there's anyone here who likes to play, it's you, Scorpio, and May is about to break the doors open to let you go wild and free. It would appear that May is reintroducing many good friends into your life, and you will see that as a very good excuse to toss all materialistic desires to the breeze and just get down and dirty for a good ol' time with friends.

While the first half of the month may find you a little empty in the pocket, the second half will replenish your financial needs. You're in a particularly good place for manifesting your will, so take the time to figure out exactly what you want; where do you wish to go with your life, at this point?

Think it and make it so - but keep in mind that all thought is creative so stick to what makes you happy. What's best for you this month is the company of those you love...or simply like a lot.

Good times are part and parcel of what's going on for you in May, and good on you for that - your natural charisma and appeal will make sure you are never alone - unless, of course, you want to be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

While you certainly do love spending time pursuing creative endeavors, what you don't realize is that by mid-month, those creative acts will cause attention in a most positive way - one that might launch you into a place where you're making some real money on your talent.

Look to the 10th of the month for successful communication, and if there's someone or some group that you can reach out for support, that's your day to do it, as you'll be met with success.

The month is all about positive surprises, most especially because you're definitely going to be making money, and money is never really the first thing on your mind.

Friends will come to your aid this month, and you'll feel right about re-entering the world of friends, social engagements, and simply...being out in the world, once again.

And while you've never really let go of your business contacts, this is a good time for you to touch base and remind people of who you are and exactly what you're capable of. Which, of course, is mind-blowing.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Being as smart as you are, Capricorn, you know that part of what keeps you in information is your openness to the knowledge of others. Stay open to this, especially this month, as your need to learn more will be met by willing, able-bodied people who will present themselves to you just for this purpose.

There is no ego trip here; you are here to learn, and you readily admit that there are folks out there who know more than you on certain topics, and because you need that knowledge, you are all too receptive - a good thing, indeed.

Stay open - show respect to the ones who share their world and knowledge with you. And once you've learned what you came for - take a break to digest your newfound data.

Call it a mental vacation, a trip away from everything that demands - let yourself have a week at the end of the month, where all you do is contemplate and meditate.

And by meditation, I mean MEDITATION. Not sitting in a lotus position and falling asleep - learn how to meditate so that you can assimilate your learnings in a more profound way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The month may not start out with a parade in your honor, and this may make you feel a bit out of sorts - in other words, you don't feel appreciated and that could make you feel down.

May brings with it success and happiness - and it may just be about waiting a week more for your own personal joyride to kick in.

Here's the thing - there are others who depend on you, and because you don't want to let them down, you may try rising to the occasion just to see how it affects YOU, even more so than them.

You will be experiencing the concept of selflessness this month. By giving to others, you will receive what you need.

You will be nourished by your own generosity. What you must avoid is taking on a defensive stance; try to remain soft and sensitive.

It's natural for you to sulk and withdraw into your own headspace when you're feeling down, but you must also know that it does you very little good, and actually harms others who depend on you. Be the change you want to see in the world, Aquarius - Gandhiji was right.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Clarity and vision are the defining words for you for the month of May, and your blessings will be plentiful, Pisces. You have waited for this kind of easy-going month for a long, long time and finally, May brings it home, in dazzling technicolor.

You are right there in the center of many planetary influences, all lined up to provide a good experience for you. The New Moon will have you feeling optimistic and engaged, while the Full Moon will see you on a wild and crazy manifestation cycle, where you truly are able to manifest your intentions at will.

You're The Supreme, this month, and you should take full advantage of your mystical skills. Use the powerful and compassionate mind of yours to both help yourself and others. Honesty is the best policy this month, so make sure you always speak your mind in the best way you see fit.

People will flock to you for wisdom and advice during this time. You'll notice a difference in yourself as well: you've stopped complaining! Alert the media, Pisces is content with...everything!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.