Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 20, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, April 20, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology while the Sun is in Aries entering Taurus and the Moon in the zodiac sign of Cancer entering the Moon in Leo.

Tuesday arrives with the energy of a Life Path Number 11/2, the Intuitive.

Famous 11/2s include American basketball player Michael Jordan and TV personality Terri Irwin.

11 in the tarot brings attention to the Justice card which brings out the desire to pursue truth and integrity in all things.

Best things to do on spend time participating in self-care and doing something physically active.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Some days it's tough to be creative. You may need to live life a bit more in the lines and follow a routine that you know you can trust when it feels like your imagination is stuck and ideas won't come.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Plans change, and so you have to pivot. What you hoped would come through for you may be on hold. Don't get discouraged. These things happen. Try to do something else until the door reopens in the future.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

You may be making lemonade from lemons, but this is a time to show how sweet you can be. Present the best side of yourself to the world during a difficult time. This is your chance to show you're much better than your circumstances.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

You may not get to start what you planned, but you can finish something else that you've left on hold. Tying loose ends is a great way to make the most of the day. Then, tomorrow you can start with a clean slate.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

You've spent enough time being introspective and introverted. Now it's time to share your personality with the world. Put on a big smile and let people enjoy your company. Likely, you've been missed!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Wisdom can fall on deaf ears, but even if it seems that they aren't listening, chances are that what you said is heard. You may not get to see the benefits of your advice, but in the long run it's good that you said what needed to be said.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

You have been feeling like there was something wrong, and now what had been hidden from you will come to the light. It was smart to trust your instincts. You won't ever regret listening to your inner voice and own advice.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgment

You may not know what to do all of the time, so simply do your best. You can only make decisions based on the information that you have. So when in doubt, either wait or do what you can while hoping for the best outcome.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Your spirit and heart are in the right place. You have sharp intuition and a heart of gold. Give your love, but remain strong in your decision not to let others take advantage of your kindness. Boundaries are meant to be set and kept.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

You are eager to get started, but things aren't always well-timed. Instead of worrying about the matter, focus your attention on what you can do now. You have plenty of things to choose from. This is just one area of your life. Build another.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

You don't have to argue with people because they are wrong. Instead, say nothing and let them figure it out on their own. Your loving support can be enough, even if you know they are heading in the wrong direction. They need to learn this lesson on their own.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Some decisions make themselves. You may not have to do anything at all but wait to see how fate lends a hand. You may be surprised by the outcome. Sometimes things happen for a reason and you can't know what it is until hindsight kicks in.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.