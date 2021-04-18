Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 19, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, April 19, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology while the Sun is in Aries entering Taurus and the Moon in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

Monday arrives with the energy of a Life Path Number 1, the Leader.

Famous 1s include American film producer George Lucas and actor Tom Cruise.

1 in the tarot brings attention to The Fool card, which is about pursuing a goal, even if you're uncertain where the path leads.

Best things to do on Monday include initiating activities.

Start something, and if you're uncertain what to focus attention on, think about it for the day.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, April 19, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Not everyone gets what they deserve. Sometimes the wrong person gets the promotion or the thing that you wanted. You feel like you've been passed up and fate has forgotten you when this happens.

But, there is always some universal force at play that brings the circle of luck back around again.

Stick around. Your chance will come and it will be even better than was you thought you missed out on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Speaking ill about someone is never kind to do, but sometimes you have to endure the gossiping friend who cannot seem to stop talking badly about their X.

While you try to be compassionate, there may be a limit to how much you can take. If you've heard enough, change the subject. Try to bring the conversation back to something else that you enjoy.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

If the day is off to a tough start, hit the reset button.

You may not get back the morning you lost, but you can make the rest of the day exactly the way you want it to be.

Don't say it's all ruined. Claim your time and set your heart on a better evening.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Good things can happen for you. No matter what is going on, you have the gift of favor on your side.

You will meet the right people. If you're looking to buy something special, somehow it will be right where you are. Believe in good things.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Trying to balance so many things is tedious.

So when you finally have a day off you feel the weight of the world on your shoulders and it's hard to get out of bed.

Maybe it's time to rest a little bit. Indulge in a bit of laziness. You deserve it. and your body needs it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

The reason people have left you to fend for yourself is that they believe in your ability to do the right thing.

You may not feel the same level of confidence in your capabilities, but others see you thrive and have full faith in you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You've really tried to work hard at a job, but lately, your heart isn't in it as much as before.

You have become a bit jaded. It could be that you're ready for more challenges.

If this was something you loved, you may find your heart gets back into it again after a short break. Give yourself a day to think and see how you feel.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

You have a big heart, but it's a bit down and out with all that was said and went on. You need time to heal. You're human.

You didn't deserve to be hurt by the person you love this way. And, even though an apology was given, you're still not sure you can be vulnerable right away. Time is required.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

A new beginning is here, and you're feeling like a child about to play with a new toy.

You've got fresh ideas, and so much energy is brewing. Things are going to be great. You can see it!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Get more involved. You have to play and enjoy this time. You have so much good going for you.

You just need to start somewhere. What you will create will turn out amazingly beautiful. You'll be so proud of your work.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

You have nothing more to say. You've said your piece, and if a friend refuses to take your good advice then you have to let them do what they feel is in their heart.

You would want the same level of respect. And, even though it's not easy, you'll honor their decision.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

You are beyond the point where you can go back and reverse what choices you've made.

You have to live with your decision, but this can be a beautiful time to rebuild and see where life takes you in the future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.