Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 20, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

The Moon will leave Cancer to enter Leo where the Quarter Moon takes place at 2:57 a.m. EST.

Tuesday is perfect for getting a haircut, buying a new outfit, or going out with a friend doing some shopping.

If your birthday is April 20:

If April 20 is your birthday, you are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You have a sweet personality with a big heart. You love to give, but you love to be spoiled at times.

Famous Taurus who share your birthday includes American actor, author, and activist George Takei, and Jessica Phyllis Lange.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of money.

Things continue to improve in your financial sector. It's time to nest and to turn your attention toward what you have that's underused but valuable to you.

Before you shop for something that you think you need, see if what you have at the house can be a good replacement for that item.

Refurbish furniture or repurposing an item can save you some coin and give you a good sense of frugalness.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of self.

This is a wonderful time to build your confidence and self-esteem through your appearance and personal aesthetic. Invest in your body by buying new products.

Drink more water. Try to improve the quality of your sleep, and when possible reduce stress and enjoy more me-time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of karma.

It's not always so simple to pinpoint when something went wrong, but you can control your reaction and manage your own energy.

Make small, positive changes that focus on the micro-moments. You may not be able to fix what happened yesterday, but you can make this the best now that it can be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of friends. It's tough to let go of an argument you've had with a friend.

Even when you're not acting on it, you're still thinking about what was said and how it made you feel.

You may feel like things aren't settled right now, so why not talk about it until it is?

It can be hard to bring a subject back up, but if it clears the air and helps you to feel better, it may be worth the difficulty.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of career.

You really want to succeed in the workplace, and you're working hard to make things go right.

Keep on bringing your best to the picture. You have so much to offer, so frame your personal assets and personality in the right light whenever you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of education.

You may not have the luxury of time, but if you want to get into a better job going back to college could be the answer. Perhaps a certificate in something could boost your chances of making more pay.

If you're currently working, see if your employer offers financial incentives for training or reimbursement for students who take college courses.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of secrets.

You may find it hard to hide something about yourself from another, and this can cause you to feel uncomfortable inside.

Consider the big picture. Does this person really need to know the things you went through from the past or is it best to talk it over with a therapist or a counselor instead?

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of commitment.

You may be the one who stubbornly sticks their heels in the sand and refuses to let a relationship problem break you apart.

It can be a challenge when you can tell that your significant other is ready to throw in the towel and you're putting in all the effort to stay together.

Give yourself permission to feel angry or disappointed, but if your conviction says stay the course, listen to your heart.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of health. Do the best you can and be selective at this time.

Food has such a healing effect on the body, and sometimes things you do can just boost your overall health.

Aim to give yourself the best that you can through exercise, a solid sleep routine, great quality water, and replacing products with natural ingredients.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of romance.

Your tender side is showing, and how you treat others is a reflection of the way you feel about love and your ability to enjoy things in life.

Find the rainbow inside of every occasion. Search for reasons to be playful and to have fun.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, the sector of your home.

It's always nice when you can hang around and enjoy your own place without the pressures of going out unless you want to.

Make it a slow cooker day or order in your favorite meal. Keep things simple and carefree.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of communication.

It's so nice when you can have a cozy conversation with a friend or someone you enjoy being around. Schedule some chat time.

Perhaps do something that you don't ordinarily do - pick up the phone and call.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.