Your Weekly Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs, April 26-May 2, 2021

It’s a relatively quiet week ahead with the big focus on your weekly love horoscope being the Full Super Pink Moon in Scorpio which will likely bring an entire round of unexpected events that will leave us feeling like we couldn’t have prepared for them even if we had tried.

What does your weekly love horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

Other than our big monster moon, Pluto turning retrograde in Capricorn is going to give us some time to reflect on our decisions, choices and break free from anything that feels like it’s holding us back.

We will be enjoying three quiet astrological days with no planetary transits which will help us assimilate into the different energy for the week.

Lately, we’ve seen active skies with numerous planetary transits occurring during each week, but with this one feeling a bit slower it means that we’re being asked to tune into what we’re feeling so that we don’t miss it this time around.

Between the New Moon in Aries and now it seems that so much has happened, most of which would be considered good. But it also feels like we forgot something or that perhaps we have glossed over an important part in our story.

This week we will be called to review both the concept of endings and beginnings in our love life and relationships. Sometimes we get so caught up in the excitement of beginning something new that we don’t always clean up what is ending.

We will be brought back and reminded that no matter how much this Scorpio Moon brings new change and redirection into our lives that we can’t forget to deal with our past.

After all, if we don’t it’s apt to affect our future.

Astrology Forecast for your love horoscope this week:

April 26th

Full Super Pink Moon in Scorpio:

This is a big one. The second of four super full moons in a row means that we’re building the intensity and the wave of change that will soon be here. Scorpio is a deep sign, one that not only houses our emotions but the truth that we sometimes hide from ourselves.

This moon will help us release anything that we’ve been keeping inside or trying to ignore. Uranus heavily figures into this moon which means there is a strong sense of something unpredictable or even uncontrollable being part of the equation.

This moon has the potential to create some major disturbances in our lives, but because of the number of fixed signs involved, it’s best to try to remain as flexible as possible.

Mercury conjunct Venus in Taurus:This is the last day of this conjunction that is all about finding the courage and words to tell someone how we really feel and to take the steps necessary to move that relationship to the next level of growth.

April 27th

Pluto Turns Retrograde in Capricorn:

This is a time of reflection that we’re entering into about what we’ve done and those plans we currently have.

In Capricorn, it’s asking us to make sure that our closest relationships are stable and that we’re all working towards a common goal-one that can actually come to fruition as Capricorn is famous for continually working even when there is no reward.

This is also a time when we may make moves to free ourselves from material obligations in our lives as well as those relationships which drain our energy.

Astrologically Quiet Day:

Between today and the 29th, we have no planetary transits which means we’re being asked to go within and to contemplate what has recently happened or been revealed to us before making any other big decisions. Use this time to rest, to review your current choices or experiences, and to tune into how you really feel.

April 30th

Sun conjunct Uranus in Taurus:

This is an exciting, if unpredictable time when we could receive great surprises and blessings in our life which will enhance our stability and overall joy that we receive from life.

We will also feel a strong desire to break free from anything that feels like it’s holding us back during this transit as well. In effect until May 2nd

May 2nd

Sun in Taurus square Saturn in Aquarius:

Normally this transit can test us and make us feel like the world is against us however with that Aquarian energy this is all about finding new solutions to old problems. There is a very rebellious, active energy involved with this transit.

Mercury in Taurus trine Pluto in Capricorn:

A great time for proposing something new — and for proposals in general. Feeling very in tune with how to ask someone for something or to pitch a new idea.

People will want to listen and are open to discussing things that had previously felt like limitations because they will be looking for new ideas on how to move forward.

Venus in Taurus sextile Neptune in Pisces:

We’re able to truly grasp the idea of unconditional love today as we find ourselves feeling more forgiving and understanding towards our partner and ex.

This is an excellent day to have that break-up conversation or to transition a relationship into a more ‘friend-zone’ as well. This energy lasts until May 4th.

Weekly love horoscope for April 26-May 2, 2021, by zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Careful of saying something that you don’t mean around the time of the full moon and be prepared that any lingering feelings for an ex that you’ve been trying to deny will surface around the time of Pluto turning retrograde.

None of this is coming up to mess up the work and progress you’ve made but to make sure that you’ve learned the lessons that you have been meant to. Paying attention to what and who is in front of you this week will make all the difference.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Big things are on the horizon as you start to feel ready to make some big changes in your life. Just remember to pace yourself, even as excited and confident as you are there is no reason to rush ahead.

You’ve waited this long to ensure that everything feels right so trust the process forward from this point and make sure that you’re dealing with everything that comes up, and not sure those things that are comfortable.

You wouldn’t want any skeletons in the closet being exposed in the future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This week is about choosing both. Give up the idea that you have to have it one way or another and instead allow yourself to simply be.

You don’t have to pick just one side of you to indulge and while that doesn’t mean signing on to have two partners, try to think of a way to have all your needs met instead of simply telling yourself that you can’t.

If you’re willing to put in the mental effort which you have in spades, then you can create a life that truly feels good to you instead of only looking good to others.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This week, with Mars in your sign you are feeling both motivated and sensitive about love and your personal goals. You may find yourself ready to go out on a limb for love or to do something that's different from your ordinary reactions.

If you're willing to take a risk, particularly in the realm of friendships, you may find that you get to enjoy the best of both worlds.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Even though it’s a quiet week for many it’s a fast track one for you. Many of those little projects and possibilities that you’ve had on the back burner will start to heat up and make progress this week.

This also applies to your love life, so if you’ve been dropping the hint to a current partner that you’re interested in the next level of love, then this may be the week it happens. Just don’t overthink anything, instead, let your heart lead the way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Go over everything twice this week. As someone that regards details as being incredibly important, this is a week when it could feel like things start to fall apart.

While double-checking isn’t going to make those things work that aren’t meant to, it is a good way to know that regardless of whatever happens you couldn’t have changed the outcome.

It's not all bad, but it doesn’t mean that you’re going to be comfortable with what does occur, especially as we know change isn’t always your favorite thing but that doesn’t mean you can’t learn to have it be.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Don’t be afraid to speak up this week. These quiet days that we’re having may just be the space that you need to realize how not okay you are with some scenarios in your life-especially romantically.

While it’s normal for some relationships to take time to come together it’s also understandable to not want to check the box next to ‘it’s complicated’ indefinitely.

This week don’t worry about how your truth rocks the boat. Just say what it is you’re feeling and what you need, those who are meant to show up for you will.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

To say this will be a big week for you is an understatement but you also need a shock n’ awe moment to help catalyst you out of where you’ve been hiding out in your life.

This doesn’t have to be bad or good but sometimes we become so stuck with where we are we can’t see a way out.

The only caveat here is that when this happens and the universe steps in, it’s not always in the way that we would have chosen. Find your center this week and practice trusting in the divine plan of the universe-even if it’s one you don’t understand.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You deserve some good for a change but that doesn’t mean it’s just going to be handed to you. This week you’re going to be asked to be an advocate for yourself and to claim the happiness that you want.

Most likely you will have something unexpected come up around the time of the Full Moon that will propel you towards a ‘this is my time’ approach to life and will ask you to do some deep cleaning of your life to allow that to happen. You can’t make everyone happy, but you can make yourself happy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Allow yourself to rest this week. It’s been a big week stretching those new wings for you and seeing just how far you’ve come. Celebrate your growth and success regardless of if others are there applauding you or not.

You only really need people that are genuinely on your team so that means if they aren’t showing up to be a part of this new chapter for you then you likely don’t really need them around.

There will be more tests coming but this week it’s enough to simply rest and reflect on how far you’ve come.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

We’re not truly free until we no longer feel guilty for living the life that we want. In the coming week ground yourself in what you are most proud of having accomplished to create what you have in the past six months.

Then reflect on why you’re still having pangs of not deserving what it is you have or second-guessing it.

Try to let the voices of those who make you question yourself to be silenced because as great as this chapter has been, it’s nothing compared to the next one.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Stay open and gentle this week. While you are less inclined to be stubborn around this Full Moon it doesn’t mean that you still may not be challenged in one way or another to see things from a different perspective.

This is definitely one of your gifts, but the one thing you have to moderate is to make sure your needs are met, especially in your romantic relationship.

Life and love will never be perfect, and it will always take some readjusting when we’re moving from one level of growth to another.

But there is always a way to do both; we can be flexible and open yet still have our needs met.

