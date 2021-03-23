Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, March 24, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for March 24, 2021.

Sometimes in life, you have to take a calculated risk, and if there was a day for planning to strike your move Wednesday is it.

The Sun will be in determined Aries, which brings attention to the warrior tarot card, The Emperor, which is ruled by Mars.

The Moon will spend the day in the sign of Leo bringing focus to the optimistic Sun tarot card, which is ruled by the Sun.

As an added bonus to your day, numerology points toward important life changes.

The daily number is a Life Path 5, the Freedom Seeker.

Combined we learn that change is an opportunity in the making.

What does the tarot have in store for you? Let's find out.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Aries, it's not about what you do or who you do it with, it's about who you are on the inside. Sounds cliche? It doesn't have to be that way.

What you bring to the table is unique - every day. So, when you're out there running around trying to slay the day, remind yourself that a slight mistake isn't going to ruin everything. You have more value than that.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Sometimes ties break and you have to start accepting that your life is all your own.

It's one thing for you to stubbornly proclaim to family members that they need to stop trying to manipulate your life, but when they do, you know that this is a sign of caring.

However, this time, they are listening and amidst the silence, you have to explore what you want without the heavy drama you're used to dealing with. Tough for now, but once you get going, amazing!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Life is like a wave. You may or may not wipeout at the end of the day.

But, it's your quick thinking and way of living life on the edge that you need.

You may be surprised, even caught off-guard by how consistently inconsistent everything is lately.

Yet, aren't you glad you're a Gemini? This is why you're the Twins. Find a way to divide and conquer.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You're tired of not knowing, and no one likes to be stuck in limbo.

Who enjoys waiting around? You've been patient, but the truth is now you're aware.

The time clock is ticking. You only will be so patient, and then you'll want to make a move.

It's going to be tough to change the dynamic, but you can do it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Things were going great, and then, bam... catastrophe. You may wonder if it's always going to be like this. Growth: loss, and self-doubt.

Lots of people go through this type of cycle when they are building a life that they want.

Even the most successful people have to go through difficulties as they learn the ropes. Let these lessons develop your character.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

This is no time to hide your head. You have a lot to offer the world, and imposter syndrome is lying to you.

You have worked hard and earned your position. Fear can trick you into thinking that it's never enough.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Finally, a break. You've had a lot of things coming at you from all sides, but the good news is that things are setting down now.

You are in a better position to handle the day.

Your nerves may still feel like there's something missing to do, but once those settle down, you'll really feel this new freedom that is yours.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Stop worrying. You have reason to be concerned, but wondering what will happen next is a waste of time.

It's what you do to prepare that attention needs to be centered on.

Article continues below

There are only so many hours in a day. Don't dedicate any more minutes toward what you cannot control.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death

This is not the end. Things change. Your role in life becomes different as you get older.

You're not required to do the things you once did because you've grown, matured, and have become a more sophisticated person.

Pay attention to what's working and make note of what's not.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You're trying to juggle too many things at the same time. This level of busyness is unsustainable.

You might feel like you're being super productive, but when you're constantly going it's not healthy.

Try to pace yourself and do what you can within a reasonable time. Then, leave the rest for another day.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgment

Think about it. You may feel like things have to go a certain direction, but maybe not.

There are times when what makes sense just won't work.

Trust your gut if you feel like your best bet is another avenue.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

It was wrong. Some people can be insensitive and do hurtful things.

It's not right and you don't have to take the blame. Remove that weight off of your shoulders. It's not yours to carry.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.