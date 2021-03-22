Love Horoscope For Tuesday, March 23, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 23, 2021.

Venus is in Aries, so there's lots of fight in the area of love if couples aren't careful.

Communication is key in relationships, but sometimes words don't come out the way that we want them to.

On Tuesday, Mercury, the communication planet will square Mars and this can bring up some tense conversations - perhaps over nothing.

Better to think first before assuming anything and always call time out if the situation feels like a break would help.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury spends the day in Pisces, your solar house of spirituality, and it squares Mars in Gemini, your sector of communication.

It can be hard to gain clarity about a situation at this time. But hang in there, what you endure will work out. It will also make you much stronger than you ever dreamed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury spends the day in Pisces, your solar house of friendships, and it squares Mars in Gemini, your sector of possessions. Sometimes people get jealous of what you have - and it shows.

You may sense that the green-eyed monster is being directed at you by a friend.

Try no to take their unhappiness personally. You can't fix the problem. Let them work on themselves.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury spends the day in Pisces, your solar house of career and social status, and it squares Mars in Gemini, your sector of identity.

You don't have to work so hard to be respected. Just be a good person.

People you love should honor you because you're human, not out of what it is that you do for them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury spends the day in Pisces, your solar house of higher learning, and it squares Mars in Gemini, your sector of hidden enemies. You learn who you can trust by your experiences. Try not to think that because you've been texting someone for a long time that you know who they are. You may only know what they say. Let what they do reveal the depth of their character to see if they're trustworthy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury spends the day in Pisces, your solar house of shared resources, and it squares Mars in Gemini, your sector of networking. You never know what can happen when you allow yourself to be more active in life. You may meet someone through social interaction and realize that there's something there. There are lots of possibilities for things to transpire in a positive way. Look for it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury spends the day in Pisces, your solar house of commitment, and it squares Mars in Gemini, your sector of social status. Don't pick from your pain. Sometimes we pick partners based on what we think that we deserve. You deserve the best. So have high standards. Don't let a red flag go just because you're used to it. You deserve better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury spends the day in Pisces, your solar house of daily duties, and it squares Mars in Gemini, your sector of belief.

What you do each day reaffirms how you truly feel about yourself.

Your habits speak volumes - not only to others but to yourself. Hit the restart button and start a new pattern of living. You've got this.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury spends the day in Pisces, your solar house of pleasure, and it squares Mars in Gemini, your sector of secrets.

There are things that you don't need to share about your tastes, likes, or preferences unless you want to. Your lifestyle choices are your own. Exercise discretion.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury spends the day in Pisces, your solar house of home, and it squares Mars in Gemini, your sector of romantic partnerships.

Enjoy time with your partner close to what you know. You can do a drive around town or visit your favorite bakery and enjoy a coffee and pastry together. Make simple moments fun.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury spends the day in Pisces, your solar house of communication, and it squares Mars in Gemini, your sector of daily habits.

If you're unhappy about the way you split chores with your family or partner, talk about it.

Maybe a new schedule can be created. No one will know that you feel this way unless you say so.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury spends the day in Pisces, your solar house of money and personal property, and it squares Mars in Gemini, your sector of pleasure.

Buy something that will make you happy. It's OK to splurge on yourself every once in a while.

If it's something you have had your eye on for a while, and you can afford it, why not?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury spends the day in Pisces, your solar house of identity, and it squares Mars in Gemini, your sector of your home. Make your space your own.

You might be choosing to do certain things because you are hoping to please others, but having a small space that's just for you can mean so much.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.