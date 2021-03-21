Love Horoscope For Monday, March 22, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 22, 2021.

Tough love is.... tough to deliver, but while Venus is in the zodiac sign of Aries we have to get a little more thick-skinned in this department.

On Monday, Venus in Aries brings a bit of tension to our love life and it can feel like there's more head-butting than needs to be.

Should a little tension manifest in your life, try not to take it personally. This too shall pass.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus is in Aries, your sector of identity and self-development.

This brings attention to who you want to be, especially when you're in a relationship.

There can be some power struggles that come up as you try to assert yourself in love.

Be aware of a need to balance situations. Compromise when it feels right.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus is in Aries, your sector of hidden enemies, and what you dislike or consider to be shady.

This may be where you learn that love doesn't always conquer all, and there are times when you have to play tough around people who don't deserve your presence in their lives.

You have limitations that you need to honor, and it's good to respect yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus is in Aries, your sector of friendships, and who you want to keep close to you and perhaps what others you'd like to distance yourself from.

The next few weeks can cause you to reshift some of your focus on things that you know benefit you in the long run, even if it means that you come across as strong or less tolerant to people that *think* they know you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus is in Aries, your sector of career and social status. Money is what makes the world go 'round, and it's hard to feel love when there are bills to pay.

This may be what pushes you to make finances a priority this month.

You do it for love, and you are looking for new ways to be a better provider for yourself and people who depend on you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus is in Aries, your sector of spirituality.

You'll be looking for that spiritual connection and if it's not there, you may decide it's not worth crossing the line and trying to date or see where things go.

Chemistry and instant attraction maybe your dealbreakers.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus is in Aries, your sector of shared resources.

Who gets what and who does it when maybe a topic of discussion for you and your partner.

If you're not in a relationship, be mindful of your expectations of what it means to get involved when dating and picking a potential mate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus is in Aries, your sector of commitment.

You may be unwilling to give up your autonomy for a relationship even if it feels promising.

Love may come your way in a flash and you may see it but still be reserved about sacrificing your wants to make room for another.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus is in Aries, your sector of daily duties.

You're really putting a lot of effort into your life in order to bring things into order and under control.

If your partner doesn't seem to have the same level of priorities, this can be frustrating to you.

It's a good time to bring up your angst, but realize that it could also stir up anger and intolerance. Try to exercise grace if you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus is in Aries, your sector of romance.

Passion and a sense of desire is stirring, and this can be why you are more interested in the fun and playful aspects of love.

You may not want to think about the details or where things are headed.

But they are important, so be sure to avoid being overly short-sided when the situation requires it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus is in Aries, your sector of the home.

You won't necessarily long for your comforts, and where you enjoyed being home watching tv or relaxing, you may start to wish for some action and adventure.

This can be a great time to act more spontaneously than usual. Plan a date that is unexpected and completely out of the norm.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus is in Aries, your sector of communication, and sometimes messages get delivered quickly or left on read.

You can be short and a bit terse during this time, so if you sense that you have hit a nerve be sure to apologize quickly and not allow pride to get the best of you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus is in Aries, your sector of possessions and property. It's easy to become territorial during the next few weeks.

You may feel like you're trying to keep tabs on things more than usual but even then it's not easy and you could still feel like the world is spiraling out of control.

Not all is as bad as it seems, but keeping tabs will help when it comes to spending.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.