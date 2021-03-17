Love Horoscope For Thursday, March 18, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 18, 2021.

The Moon leaves Taurus on Thursday to enter Gemini, which is where passionate and determined Mars is located for the next few weeks.

The Moon in Taurus is steady, but when in the zodiac sign of Gemini its desires change and to explore things from various standpoints.

So, we are ready to play and have more fun in life.

The next few days can be exciting for change and to do something that's a bit out of the norm.

Venus in Pisces will be actively communicating with multiple planets: Pluto, Jupiter, the Sun, and the Moon, which means more activity will be taking place in a certain area of your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Once you set your mind to change something about your relationship dynamic you strive to do the work and make it happen.

You are finally coming to a place where you realize what needs to happen, and with a bit more clarity it's easier for you to commit and get things moving in the right direction.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Things start with you, and you have so much to offer.

You see the potential in your relationship now, and you may even notice how much influence you carry in the energy of your relationship.

This can be a groundbreaking revelation where you once felt hopeless.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There are so many things that you can offer to calm a situation that seems to be slightly out of control.

Give a kind word or say something supportive and encouraging.

Your gentleness and thoughtfulness are both bold and timely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sometimes a friend can say something to a person that their partner would say but it goes unnoticed.

A gentle nudge where you sense a truth needs to be shown can be the help that your friend needs when they are complaining about a situation that you've heard about before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're trying to avoid wondering if you should have given a situation one more try.

Love is work, and sometimes you cannot control what others do, but you can lead the way toward change that is important.

You may be wondering if it's time to let this one go, but if you're not ready, give it one more shot. So, that the 'what-if' is answered.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There are things that love can teach you that you could not learn any other way.

It's brave and courageous to open yourself up to a person.

You see things about yourself that you didn't know were there until you let your guard down and take the risk.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Share your love without reservation. There are so many reasons not to hold back what you feel.

Express your sincerity, even if you do so in subtle ways.

It's good to let the person you like know that you're truly open to love without letting the past define your future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Try to connect with your significant other in a way that demonstrates respect for differences and celebrates your commonalities.

It's not always easy to understand your significant other, but showing that you find their uniqueness intriguing or valuable goes a long way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love is a daily effort. Sometimes it's those little things that show you who you are.

When you feel like there's no new way to express 'I love you' in words, try actions.

They are like pictures and speak beyond what could ever be said.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Romance is amazing when it's there, but sometimes it's hard to capture when life gets busy.

You may be struggling to find uninterrupted time with your significant other this week, and it's hard to keep the feeling of love going when schedules are hectic.

Try penciling a date for the future so you both have something to look forward to when the craziness ends.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your love is your family and place of refuge. It's the comfort of being with your loved ones that make a house a home.

You don't have to have new things or spend a lot, but simply knowing that you are together can create a sense of wholeness that builds your sense of security and trust with each other.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Listen to your mate, and be a reader of their body language. Your intuition is your strength today.

There is something to be said about your ability to listen and read between the lines. There's always something being spoken even if it's not aloud.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.