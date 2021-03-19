Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, March 20, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for March 20, 2021.

Be your own leader is the motto of the day.

Saturday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 1, the Leader.

It's the perfect day for taking back an area of your life that's been a bit out of control.

There's a new solar season also starting.

Aries season begins and this brings our focus to The Emperor tarot card.

The Emperor tarot card is about fighting battles and using masculine force for the win.

This is a much different approach to life during Pisces season where we followed our intuition instead of brawn.

The next 30 days of the Sun in Aries is a great time to set a physical goal with a tangible result that you can see, and that requires lots of energy, determination but a short amount of time for results.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Be patient. Things work themselves out on their own timeline.

Sometimes your fiery energy wants it now, but that's not always how life works.

You may have to wait a bit longer, but that doesn't mean what you are hoping to have happened won't come to pass.

You learn as you grow through this experience. Waiting builds character.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Get comfortable in your skin.

You have so many things going for you, but for some reason, you're seeing your amazing qualities in a negative light.

There's always room for improvement but that doesn't mean you're flawed.

It means that you're unique. Celebrate being you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

It takes two to partner, but if even if your mate won't meet you halfway, you can be the bigger person by showing a calmer side that is needed.

There's something admirable when you can be the one who loves when times are difficult.

Your care can be the bridge that heals the gap in your relationship.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Wishes do come true, and maybe you're worried that they will not. You might have had something you wanted not work out and feel like that's how life goes.

You ask for what you want and the universe does not give it to you. But there are reasons for delays in life, and sometimes why your dream doesn't come to pass.

That's because something more is coming, and you are learning more about yourself as you work this out.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

If the goal you're trying to reach wasn't worthwhile then the competition wouldn't be so fierce.

Worry may be a bit good for you right now because it keeps your mental faculties sharp and your desire to get better each day fresh.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

There is always a new opportunity coming your way.

You have them presented to you in various forms, and sometimes they are hidden out of sight. Search for them. Be alert.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

The universe gives freely to you, but this time you have to work to get what you want.

This is where you shine.

Your ability to be the person you want to be and show your talents off is wide open.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Hierophant

Respect for what has been put into place is not always easy to muster.

You have been trying new things to see what will work, but maybe it's better to stick to what is tried and true and move on to the next problem that needs solving and a creative solution.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You're working to get something. You don't want your efforts to be in vain.

Don't claim what can be your profit for hard labor.

It's an opportunity. You have a right to reap your reward.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

The situation may not be fair, and you're trying to be nice, but that does not mean you have to take it without saying how you feel.

Speak up and try not to let yourself be silenced because you prefer to avoid conflict or confrontation.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Things are constantly changing and you may not like the direction life is headed.

Turn it around. You aren't a helpless victim.

You have options and choices. Start now by making wiser ones than you had in the past.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Be a good partner and friend.

Your love is needed right now and showing you care is so important to someone.

Even if you just hold a hand or give a kind word. Your presence matters.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.