Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, March 18, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for March 18, 2021.

How creative are you? If you love music, art, or want to get into a new hobby, Thursday opens the door to artistry, communication, and exploring new things.

Thursday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path 3, which is ruled by Jupiter.

The Moon is in the sign of Taurus entering, which brings attention to the Hierophant and the Lovers.

The Hierophant is closely connected to tradition and things that you have learned from people in authority, but we are moving away from that. The Lovers signals to make decisions when presented with an opportunity.

Thursday is filled with positive energy, so you can try to learn something new that can bring you a lot of joy.

Perhaps your family has a tradition of baking decorative cookies or you always wanted to cross-stitch or sew as a grandparent did.

Thursday can be the perfect time to see what that process involves and explore the possibilities.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

You're super goal-oriented, but life isn't always about what you can win from a situation. Sometimes there are moments when it's best to just be and live in the moment that you're in.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

You have so many amazing traits, but you don't need to worry if others see what's great about you. What's great about you is your presence and how you feel inside. Be focused on the inward beauty that you possess and is all your own.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

There are things that don't make sense and may puzzle you for hours. You may not ever get to the bottom of this problem. If it's not yours to solve, it may be best to drop it and not worry further.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

The road ahead is long, but if you stick it out and wait for things through you'll be so amazed at how quickly time passes. Soon this event will be behind you. The hands of time are always ticking. Be patient. Things will improve.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You are so outgoing, but this time around it's best for you to pass up on the invitation. Plan to hang out with yourself tonight. Spend time doing what you have to do and get your priorities in order.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

There's plenty of things that happen for a reason, and also for a season. Just because the situation didn't turn out the way you hoped it would doesn't mean you failed. It just means something better is on its way for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

You are going through a difficult time and others can tell by the way that you are acting. The reason people ask how you are doing is that they want to know how to help. Be transparent. Let your feelings show.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Waiting for someone is no fun. You are wasting time sitting by the phone to see if the text message will come. Why not live your life doing things that you want to do? The time will pass either way. So keep living. If you don't hear back, at least you didn't waste anything on someone who doesn't deserve it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You have to nurture your dreams. Things don't happen by accident (at least not most of the time). With a plan in place, and some effort, you'll soon see what you want to happen in your life come true for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You're at the peak of your game. Yes, there is room for improvement but you really did your best. You gave your all, and tomorrow you will do the same.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Let what you say really be what you mean. Your intuition, mind, and heart should align. Your intentions and actions should all reflect who you truly are. People sense these things in you. So, you'll want to be. yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

You have been spending a lot of time by yourself, reflecting and thinking. But this time it's a good idea to start putting yourself back out there. Socialize. Let yourself get to know who you are in the company of others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.