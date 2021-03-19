Your horoscope for tomorrow, March 20, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

The new astrological year is preparing to begin, and depending on where you are located, things are starting to feel more like Spring.

On Saturday, the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aries, and the Moon will be in Gemini.

The Sun in Aries gives us all a fresh start. It's a wonderful time for clearing away negative energy and looking to the future.

If your birthday is March 20:

If March 20 is your birthday, you are a Pisces zodiac sign ruled by the planet Neptune.

However, depending on the year you were born you may be on the cusp of Pisces/Aries and be an Aries zodiac sign.

You have a strong personality and an easy-going nature. People find you fun to hang around and likable.

Famous Pisceans who share your birthday include actor Fred "Mr." Rogers and Baron Trump.

You are most compatible with Cancer, Scorpio, and Taurus zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Happy birthday, Aries. The Sun enters your sign, Aries, and this activates your solar sector of identity. The Sun is exalted in Aries, and it represents where you shine. This is a great opportunity for you to do something that comes naturally to you, and to get recognition for it. You may start to feel like the energy is coming back to you and you're ready to make your dreams come true.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun enters your sign, Aries, and this activates your solar sector of hidden enemies. When the Sun highlights this area of your life, what you need to know can start to manifest. You may want to pay close attention to things in your life that seem to be off. There may be situations with harmful outcomes rising to the surface to show you what you need to change or regain some control of.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun enters your sign, Aries, and this activates your solar sector of friendships. Life is always better when you can spend it with others. While the Sun is in Aries, you may become the leader of your friendship circle. You may find that it's up to you to initiate things and to be the one to get your tribe started on new projects, adventures or just to hang out and have fun once things start to return to a semblance of normal

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun enters your sign, Aries, and this activates your solar sector of career and social status. If you love to lead or enjoy working as a manager, this may be a wonderful time to seek a promotion. This is also when you might sense conflicts in the workplace that are rooted in competitiveness. This can be tough for you at first, but really become a benefit before the season is over.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun enters your sign, Aries, and this activates your solar sector of higher learning. This is a wonderful time for online learning and taking classes where you have to study independently. You might really get a full benefit of an academic challenge that helps you to improve your critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun enters your sign, Aries, and this activates your solar sector of shared resources. Try to resist asserting your rights above those of others. However, you may naturally make it to the front of the line and get what you want quicker than people who want the same thing that you do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun enters your sign, Aries, and this activates your solar sector of commitment. This is a time where you could bump heads more frequently with the one you love, but try to be the bigger person when it happens.

If you're single, you could meet the person you think is a great catch and want to see where things go. It may happen suddenly, too.

Article continues below

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun enters your sign, Aries, and this activates your solar sector of daily duties. This is the time to tackle small projects, such as spring cleaning or getting things organized at home. You will want to try and work on what you can get done quickly that makes the greatest impact on your productivity levels.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun enters your sign, Aries, and this activates your solar sector of play. Aries season can have you wanting to get ready for summer and a trip to the beach. This is a great time to get physical and enjoy some new activities. If the weather is good, why not try an outdoor sport or get back to running or bike riding.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun enters your sign, Aries, and this activates your solar sector of your home. There can be some power dynamics that start with authority figures such as parents and people who like to be 'the boss'. You may have to create some safe space between you and your emotional reactions to try and not lose your temper when someone acts cross or moody.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun enters your sign, Aries, and this activates your solar sector of communication. This is a time where debates, conflicts, and other intense conversational topics may arise. You may find it fun at times to argue about things that you feel passionate about. You may also want to be sure that you know when to drop a topic and move on.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun enters your sign, Aries, and this activates your solar sector of money. This is a great time to look at new ways to make an income. This could be the time for starting a home-based business or selling items online that you no longer want.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.