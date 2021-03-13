Love Horoscope For Sunday, March 14, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 14, 2021.

It will be hard to relax, and while all other areas of life may feel like you need to move slowly, especially while the Moon is in risk-taker Aries, your heart may feel differently.

The Moon heightens our feelings and makes it all seem like love must happen now.

Even if you're single, the world will feel more alluring and you'll want to go out and have fun.

Aries zodiac signs are bold and impatient, and they don't have time for fun and games when it comes to love.

So, they often feel out the situation and if nothing happens, they move on.

It's a great time to express yourself and to take a little bit of a risk.

Be the first to send a hello text or the one to send a cute selfie to show your interest.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Speak your mind. A strong bond is formed between the Moon and Mars and this can bring a lot of excitement to your conversations.

Let your playful and silly personality show. If you're feeling spontaneous and want to ask something you've wondered but didn't feel confident about, this is the time to do it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you've broken up but your social media still says you're married and together, did the ending happen? To someone interested, maybe not.

It's a good time to look up to see what's online that could hurt your prospects on love.

If you're new to the online dating scene, check out your social media online to find out what information is there that you may need to ask for it to be removed or to try and correct it yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sometimes people may not always understand you.

You're a unique person, so there are going to be times when people in your life either don't understand where you're coming from or why.

They may want to and try really hard, but that connection of what you feel is just there.

You may feel bad about it, but for now, trust that there's a reason why things in life happen and. you have to let it go.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

To heal, you have to work on it. They say time heals all wounds, but that's only if you make an effort to get over the problems that you've experienced.

There's no easy way to get over a person that you loved or that hurt you badly.

You may be ready to pull back the bandaid and work on the wound so that it can heal and give you a chance to find true love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you aren't sure what you believe in anymore, look around at the types of people you have been attracting.

You draw to yourself energy similar to what you express into the world.

If you're not bringing into your life the people you like or feel good around, this can be a sign that you need to do some work on yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be humble.

There are things that you may need that your lover has offered to provide to you, but your strong sense of independence is screaming out 'no way'.

There are times when you want and need to make an exception to the rule. This may be one of those times.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Learn from one another. Your partner sees things in you that you may miss, not because they are judging you but because they love you.

You might not understand the space that the advice or observation comes from but explore it.

There may be a seed of truth in something that you did not see then but do now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Share the workload. There's plenty of things to do on any given day.

If your lover or friend is offering to help you with errands and chores just so you can be together, this could be a sign that things are serious.

You want a partner who will meet you halfway in life. This may be the one.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Be the romantic one. You have found someone you want to share the world with, but things right now are tight financially, plus there are still restrictions with covid.

But you can still find a sweet way to bring everything together so you're able to enjoy a romantic evening.

Plan it ahead, and make it so special that you've paid attention to the details and it shows.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Do it because you want to.

You may feel like someone is trying to force you into doing things their way, but the truth is that behind every request is the right for you to say, "No", if you don't want to.

You may not make the other person happy, but that's also not your job. You want to live in your truth and manage your life well, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Speak what you want more of in your life. You may not realize when you have a negative tone in your voice while talking to another person that you cannot see.

That's why things with technology can only take the human experience so far.

But, for now, you're able to make a real connection by being honest and yourself. Don't try to be what you're not, even if you are a bit crabby all day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Spend your time wisely. Sometimes the only thing between you and a healthy budget is yourself.

You can't buy love or happiness, so don't feel like you have to work all of the time.

There are days when you want to kick back and enjoy your time with family, friends, and at home.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.