Your Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For The Week Of March 15 - 21, 2021

Hello and welcome to the horoscope of the week - and an interesting week it promises to be, that is for sure!

We're looking at the last days of the Sun in Pisces and the entrance of Aries. We've got Mars energy goading us on, and if we let it - it can become one of the more inspiring weeks of the year.

Here's what's going on with your horoscope for the week of March 15-21, 2021:

Love is definitely in the air, and it's going to affect everyone in their own personal way.

For some, it might mean a conversation with a partner that results in a better understanding within the relationship - or, it may mean a new love on the horizon; one filled with promise and excitement.

That word - excitement. That's the one that's going to hit all of us, so anticipate goodness and enthusiasm this week. Ideas will become actions, and laziness may finally shake itself off.

All in all, the cosmic influences are pushing us into positive situations that will both inspire and encourage us to be our best selves.

Horoscope for the week of March 15-21, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

What you're seeing at this point is that the month seems to be revving up for you - in energy and passion.

Things may have started out a bit slow, but you managed to use whatever frustrations you have stored up as energy to burn, and you are presently burning through things like boredom, impatience, and worry.

By the end of this week, you'll be feeling 100% Aries, and that makes a helluva lot of sense, considering the Sun has just entered Aries.

This also means Spring is here, and that tends to have an uplifting effect on almost everyone.

You will be feeling romantic as well, so don't think the universe has given up on your love life - oh no, it's quite the opposite.

Love will make itself known to you on the 20th, and by the 21st, you'll be right back in your best element again. Good for you, Aries!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

While Aries is over there feeling rapturous about the Spring season at hand, you are over here feeling even lazier than usual.

This is a week for healing and recouping. If you had planned on a short getaway or even a long-stay vacation, this would be a great week for this kind of self-indulgence. You may be flirting with the idea of starting some special project - something creative.

It could be cooking or making art - it could even be musical...this is the week to meditate on what to do, but not the week where you actually do the work.

This week is all about downtime and planning - if you so choose.

You've got the Sun and Venus igniting in your spiritual areas, and that may manifest as flourishes in how you dress, or basically how you present yourself.

Your outer person reflects your inner state, and this week is all about quiet, balance, and figuring out who you are and what you want to do about that.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

This week is one where the potential for career breakthroughs is universally supported. You'll be feeling ready again - ready to tackle the world, and ready to put aside the last few month's worth of worry, apathy, and selective ignorance.

The influence of Aries will amp up your need to engage socially and to participate with others. You are breaking out of your shell now - enough is enough.

You've spent way too much time feeling sorry for yourself and you're finally figuring out what to do about it.

You'll be reaching out to old connections once again, for the purpose of creating employment and abundant cash flow.

On March 21, you've got a trine with Mars which should snap you out of any self-pity funk you may have been in.

Take advantage of this week, Gemini - everything here is working to support you and your success. Don't back away - stay in the game.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

As it seems to be going with Gemini, so it goes with you too, in a certain regard. For instance - that lazy slump you've been in? It's over.

The Sun is leaving Pisces and moving into Aries, and where you are concerned, it means that it's time to get back to business again - no more lounging around wondering what you're doing with your life.

By the 20th, your career potential goes into overdrive, so if you're smart - and I know you are, Cancer - then strike while the iron is hot and get yourself either a better job or a way to manifest your career ambitions as solid and reliable.

You'll be required to make some powerful decisions soon - get used to it. And not only that - Venus is going to affect those decisions, in a good way. You will find yourself feeling very social - and don't forget that it's not a bad thing to incorporate business into social engagements. Let it all work for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

OK, you're in full Leo mode, meaning you're really REALLY into your relaxation and downtime vibe. All good things must end, and that means you may actually make it out of that groggy calm you've been nurturing for a couple of weeks.

Your final days in Pisces are here, and you know what that means? In comes Aries, ready to blow your world away. Toss aside the metaphorical covers and get out of that lazy state of mind, because you are about to walk into a truly creative time in your life.

You will suddenly find yourself wanting to learn - hungry for information, knowledge - nothing can satisfy you because you are now - this week - ravenous for friendships, connections, love...and you will get it.

Travel is NOT on your astrological raster, but there's nothing to stop you from collaborating with friends and coworkers through the internet or phone; in fact, communication is at a high level for you this week, so start setting up your social engagements for the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

You're on the verge of taking a relationship and making it into something even more intense - perhaps even more intimate. This week is all about you and someone in your life who you've been wondering about - are you serious about them, or is it time to rethink things?

Part of this decision is reliant upon what you find when you dig deep and take a good long look at you find - what's meant by this is that you aren't a fan of people knowing things about you that you find to be less than desirable, and this is at the heart of why you haven't let the special person into your life.

You will, however, be feeling the pump of the Aries Sun coming at you, and that's going to have an uplifting effect on your career as well as any home projects you have in mind.

The universe is working with you now, Virgo - if you put in the effort (and you will) then you will be backed up by the entirety of the cosmos.

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

You are a person who enjoys spending time on your own. Solitude has never been a problem for you, but this week, it may start to grate on your nerves somewhat as you will definitely be craving romantic companionship, and with the Sun in Aries, there's a very good chance this is going to work out for you. Expect to be a little more involved with others this week, Libra - even on the romance front.

You might even go out on a date. You are not looking for a lifetime commitment, and that should be known, however, there's nothing wrong with spending quality time with another of like mind.

One great way to become involved with others this week is to work on outdoor projects together. Gardening is big this week, and so is cooking.

You've got an energizing Mars in your fifth house of passion, and the universe is not going to have you sit this one out. Nope, you'll be involved in social opportunities this week, so enjoy the momentum.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

You know how hard you've been driving yourself as of late, and you also know that you may just be suffering a couple of the side effects that come with overdoing it. And you have been overdoing it, Scorpio.

This week will make you well aware of what you've been doing wrong - you'll be tempted to go on a crazed self-help diet, or a wild, completely wrong fast - don't! Your idea of helping yourself is exactly what you need, but you do not need to go to extremes.

Article continues below

The Aries influence is going to stir you up and make you want to get back on track - Aries always effects you well, but you need to avoid the idea of beating yourself up for past bad behaviors.

Open to the influence of Venus, which should bring you harmony and love energy, starting on Sunday the 21st. Work with the universe - don't fight it. All things in moderation.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

Ah, it's almost as if this week is about to bring you the freshest breath of clean, cool air and you are about to be completely revitalized by it. With Pisces coming to a close, you're about ready to take on that fiery Aries energy, and it's always sat well with you.

When Venus joins in on Sunday, you'll be not only ready to take on the world - but to take on new love and romance as well. This could look like an upgrade in your present relationship or the start of something completely new and interesting.

What's going to be noticeable about this week, Sag, is that everything is going to move fast - and the best part is that you're ready for the speed and the hustle.

You've had enough of the low-key life and now with Spring here, you're ready, willing, and able to accept all the newness and the changes that come with renewed energy. Stay open and willing, and the universe will work with all of your plans.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

While everyone around you might seem to be more active than you, you're not altogether as sluggish as you appear to be, in fact, your focus is indeed on the action - it's just that the action you plan on taking this week is all about the home front and what you can do about it.

You're in that creative mood, Capricorn, and you've got Spring cleaning in mind - in a way that very few can compete with. You mean business, and for you - that's damned serious, as you always mean business!

Aries puts you in a homebody state of mind, and that never means laziness; in your case it means incentive - you see the work you do on your home as the payoff, and that inspires you greatly.

You've got a favorable trine with Saturn coming, which will put into perspective both the need for money and how to make it flow down from the heavens. Reach out for help if you need it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

It's as if you woke up on the first day of this week and knew that things needed a radical change - and that's exactly what this week is going to bring you.

The good part - it's a fun upgrade, and the energy you'll be expending this week will be all about fun, entertainment, and exciting pursuits.

Pisces kept you busy and possibly took you away from some of the things you love to do...and here come Spring and Aries and in terms of doing things that bore you or that you find redundant, well, you're just not having any of it.

You've got love energy coming your way too, as of the coming Sunday, and what's even nicer is that you seem to be able to attract almost anyone you want.

You are really in your element now, Aquarius, and the last thing you'll be experiencing this week is boredom. What's even better is that it's bound to keep getting better for you. Enjoy the joy!

Pisces (February 19 - March 10):

The week is all about how you're heading into Aries, and what that's about to do to you. You've been languishing in Pisces, which suits you just fine - but you need that push, you need to extricate yourself from the repetition of sameness.

In other words, Aries is coming in at just the right time, and with it comes a radical step up in things like career, professional choices, and financial matters. Anticipate feelings of practicality and honor them by doing the right thing by yourself.

You're a stickler for security - good, make it a priority, and work on making yourself feel secure this week. During the week, you'll watch your thoughts become actions - and if you pick up on the idea that this is all your own power doing the work here, then you might just become a manifesting wizard.

Acknowledge your greatness and allow others to see it as well. No time for false humility this week, Pisces - go ahead and show off your confidence and sense of self.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.