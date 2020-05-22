5 Best Colors For Pisces Zodiac Signs

Need some color inspiration? Check out the best colors for the Pisces sign

Everyone has a favorite color, but what is the best color to wear if you're a Pisces zodiac sign, according to astrology?

Colors have a great way of conveying messages to us. Yellow makes us feel happy while red makes us alert and attentive. We use these concepts to communicate with each other through everything we see.

If you're a Pisces zodiac sign your personality may dictate how you feel about colors, and this is what makes certain shades best for you.

Pisces is naturally very introverted and has a hard way of being open with others.

It is hard for them to express their inner creativity and passion due to their shy attitude.

It’s important to find ways to express yourself non verbally in order to help your self-esteem.

Color theory gives Pisces an avenue to feel themselves and communicate these feelings to theirs.

Naturally, we pick up nonverbally cues from others through our appearances.

These cues allow us to create assumptions and ideas about someone we have never even met before.

Color theory is also very important to this concept because it helps us use the way colors make us feel to create an idea of someone.

If you are able to think of all the special traits about yourself that you would like emphasized, the best way to express that to others is through colors you use in your everyday life.

The best part about color theory is that it gives you the chance to choose how to express it. It can be through your clothes, your house decor, or color theme for your social media.

Whatever way you choose to do it, make it your own. Use your inner spirit and creative side to convey a feeling to everyone around you. It is the best way to tell everyone nonverbally who you are.

Here are the best 5 colors for the Pisces zodiac signs, according to astrology:

1. Green

Green is a color that is usually associated with objects in nature like trees, grass, and flowers.

This gives color a down-to-earth vibe and reminds them of the earth.

In a spiritual sense, it represents a new beginning or "turning a new leaf".

This is important to a Pisces because new beginnings allow them to let go of the past and move forward.

Pisces love turning introspection into great life lessons which makes them great decision-makers.

A new slate is a perfect way to make improvements in their everyday life.

Pisces also love this color because it is great to convey to others their sense of balance and serenity.

2. Purple

Purple is a color that is associated with power and ambition.

Spiritually, it can also represent fulfillment, peace, and vitality.

This color is special to Pisces because behind their exterior is someone who is very strong-minded and powerful.

They have an inner strength that allows them to make good choices and perseverance through hardships.

Despite this, they can still remain peaceful and mindful of others in their everyday life.

This color can allow them to express this concept visually to others.

3. Silver

Silver is seen in objects that are high-tech, modern, and sophisticated.

Pisces love this color because usually silver is also associated with innovation or new original ideas.

Naturally, this sign is very creative and intuitive. Their intelligence and a great sense of imagination work hand in hand to help them with their innovative side.

Silver helps bring this energy out and inspires them to embrace it. Also, the color silver gives them a sense of contemporary style in their everyday life.

4. Lavender

This color is very similar to purple but slightly different.

Lavender has a soft calming tone to it by its rare soft shade of purple.

This shade comes naturally from the lavender plant which is known for its calming and sleep-inducing smell.

When life gets hectic, we may feel like we are being dragged through a tornado which causes us to become erratic.

It's important to have a balance of innocence and softness in our life to offset the chaos.

Involving the color lavender in your life can help you give off the tone of being soft, delicate, and beautiful.

This color works the best with Pisces because behind their hard exterior is a very sensitive person with simple needs and desires just like everyone else.

5. Blue

Blue is synonymous with the ocean and the sky. Because of how big our sky and ocean is, blue is also associated with mystery.

Giving people a sense of mystery about you can entice them to try to get to know you.

Sometimes, Pisces has a hard time getting people's attention due to their shy and introverted attitude.

They are usually never the center of attention at social gatherings because they feel like many people will never understand them.

The key is to entice people in a nonverbal way.

The reason why people love mystery is because humans have a natural sense of curiosity for things behind the surface.

This works very well with the Pisces sign because on the outside they are very quiet and introverted with a wild imaginative personality deep inside.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.