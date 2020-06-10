Consider wearing these colors, Aries.

Aries zodiacs are bold and sassy, and when you meet one you just know their personality is fiery hot.

So, it goes to show that a power color for an Aries needs to be vibrant and stand out like this horoscope sign.

Colors are something that just so happens to be prevalent in multiple scopes of life.

So, what colors are best for Aries?

Red is one of them, but what other colors are good for this zodiac sign.

You see them in a rainbow after a storm, in clothes, and even your phone is most likely colored.

If you're wondering, my phone is gold and has three cameras that have gold circles around them as if the camera part is relevant.

The thing with colors and zodiac signs is that they go together, yes, but not every sign should be going after every color just because they subsist.

This is also true for Aries, so if you're shopping and need to select a particular color, here's what they should vibe with the most.

Here are the best colors for Aries, per astrology:

1. Best Color for Aries: blood orange and eggplant

I've grouped these two colors with one another because for an Aries, they both bring energy to an Aries.

Expect this to be a good type of energy that brings you the power to trek through the hard stuff, even when you don't want to.

This could also apply to when you're exhausted but have work to do.

While some people will say that energy is energy, and while they're right, not all energy is good energy.

While the two colors might not pair well with one another, I'm not asking you to wear both of them simultaneously.

However, if you do choose to wear the two colors together, try making one a shirt or something and the other color could be an accessory of some sort.

2. Best Color for Aries: pink

Pink is a good color for an Aries to wear because it's good for getting along with others, which is sometimes something that Aries struggle to do.

I'm not saying that you have to be best friends with everyone that you cross paths with, but you should at least be friendly enough to the point where people want to talk to you.

Even when it comes to the people that you hate the most, the least the two of you could do is exist in peace with one another, and the color pink can help with that.

You might want to poke the other person's eyeballs out, but with wearing the color pink, you can at least tolerate the presence of the other person if they're near.

3. Best Color for Aries: orange

The thing with orange is that it brings good luck if you wear it, so if you're an Aries, you might consider wearing orange for a change.

I'm not saying that you should go outside looking like an orange, but if orange isn't your favorite color, try wearing it as an accessory.

With good luck comes good fortune, which is also something else that's important to have.

With good luck comes good things and good things only for the most part, and with this also comes good energy.

The last thing that anyone should want, including an Aries, is to be that person that sucks the living soul out of others with their negative energy and with their bad luck.

So, with that being established, try wearing orange and let the good luck come to you.

Don't go seeking good luck, as for it can be difficult to find, but do the right things and allow for it to come to you for a change.

4. Best Color for Aries: yellow

The color yellow helps with opening up emotionally to others, which is a hard thing to do, to begin with, regardless of if you're an Aries or not.

Whether you have to open up to others about what's bothering you or to a therapist about a complex topic, the color yellow will help with that.

I'm not saying to go out looking like a banana, but a yellow accessory such as a bracelet or a bag can't harm you.

Opening up emotionally is no easy task, to begin with, and I commend you if you're doing that.

Such action includes a lot of soul searching, and if you're willing to do that to get through whatever it is that you need to get through, then good for you.

Also, opening up emotionally helps you to connect better with others, so if you want to have meaningful relationships with others, then wearing yellow is the way to go.

5. Best Color for Aries: white and cream

These two colors are associated with one another because they both possess the ability to help calm you down.

Whether you suffer from anxiety or not, it's completely normal to be nervous about certain things, such as a major test or a big task at work that you've been working at for a while.

I'm not saying that the two colors will fully calm you down, but they'll help with it.

I completely understand if you don't want to walk around wearing all white or all cream because the two colors also can get dirty easily, so maybe try accessorizing with the colors.

Even if you end up deciding to wear a white or cream shirt, that's better than not wearing either color altogether.

It's the thought that counts honestly.

The colors white and cream may go out of season after Labor Day according to fashion rules, so get in as much cream and white as you possibly can while you can.

6. Best Color for Aries: red

Red has been dubbed as a super color for Aries, so pay attention.

The color red brings success, passion, courage, and excitement to an Aries if worn.

With success comes happiness for most people, since they're doing what they love and they're doing it well.

With passion comes the ability to do something or multiple things at once while loving every second of it.

In terms of having courage, it's the ability to do something without being overly scared, and with the feeling of excitement comes genuinely being enthused with what's at hand.

All four of these things are important for an Aries to have so that they're not miserable slobs, and when it comes to wearing red, you're pretty much unstoppable.

Once you slap on red, even if it's just a pair of pants, there's no going back from there.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Liz Abere is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationships.