Why Fans Think Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Are Actually Married

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s relationship has been making headlines since the pair got together in July last year.

And now, the unlikely couple has fans thinking that they’re actually more than boyfriend and girlfriend, and it’s all thanks to a little slip-up from Mendes during an interview.

In a video posted to the Zach Sang Show Clips YouTube channel on Dec. 5, Mendes dishes on his relationship with the “Havana” singer, and reveals that his dad often checks in on the couple, and calls Cabello something a parent would only call their child’s spouse.

Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello married?

Read on for all the new details about their relationship, and why fans think the A-list couple secretly tied the knot already.

Shawn Mendes’ dad calls Camila Cabello his daughter-in-law.

According to Mendes, his father refers to Cabello as his “daughter-in-law.”

“‘When You’re Ready’ is a song I listen to all the time,” the host says. “And I started listening to [it] differently after there was that dramatic moment of you in the SUV and you’re like, ‘Every song’s about her.’”

“In that song, you go to your parents and you say that your parents said that she’s the one. Do you believe that, do your parents believe that?” Sang continues.

“My dad is never very serious about things but he’d always just bug me and be like, ‘How’s my daughter-in-law doing?’” Mendes responded.

And that’s all fans needed to hear to get the marriage rumors flowing.

“I'm so happy for them, it's their lives and decision but I would be so happy if they got married,” one Youtuber commented, while another said, “Wait they are engaged?? Omg congrats!”

Twitter users also chimed in about Shawn and Camila’s relationship status, and many fans on the social media platform also think the couple already said, “I do.”

“I think they’re already married!” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “They are married. They can’t lie to us.”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Christmas song also got fans talking.

The pop power couple just released their rendition of the classic Christmas jam, “The Christmas Song,” and the music video gives fans an intimate look at the couple and their dog, Tarzan, from their quarantine bubble.

“Merry christmas to you and yours [heart] #TheChristmasSong video out now," she tweeted on Dec. 7. "Shot by us, directed by Tarzan from our quarantine bubble. @ShawnMendes Every stream supports those in need through @feedingamerica."

“Everything about them is just goals,” one fan wrote on YouTube, while another said, “Everyone lowkey knows that shawmila is ENDGAME.”

Mendes got candid about his relationship with Cabello in his Netflix documentary.

These two can’t stop gushing about one another!

“For the past, like, four years, just being friends and not being able to see each other very often to finally being able to be together, she was always there to look out for me as a human being,” Shawn confessed.

“She’s got my back, and I think that’s what your partner is for,” he added.

Regardless of the status of their relationship, one thing is clear: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are still going strong!

