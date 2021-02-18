Are Dale Moss And Clare Crawley Back Together? See The Photo That Has Fans Convinced

Former Bachelorette stars Clare Crawley and Dale Moss sparked reconciliation rumors this week after they were spotted out together in Florida getting drinks, walking, and even seeming to hold hands.

Clare and Dale broke up only a month ago, and it has been less than a year since they got together.

The couple’s whirlwind courtship played out on the ABC dating show’s 16th season, which aired last fall.

Crawley, who made waves as the oldest Bachelorette so far at age 39, famously abandoned her title role to be with Moss after only a few weeks.

Are Dale Moss and Clare Crawley back together?

Read on for details about their whirlwind relationship, and why fans think they may have reconciled.



Both said their connection was instant.

After meeting Dale for the first time, Clare was visibly enamored. Her hands shook and her eyes filled with tears. “I feel like I just met my husband,” the Bachelorette whispered.

When Dale proposed to Clare in the season’s fourth episode, he told her it had been love at first sight for him, too.

“From the moment I stepped out of the limo, this was special, and I know you and I both felt it immediately and there was absolutely no denying it,” the 32-year-old model and athlete said.

But a few months later, the romance took a turn for the worse.

Fans began to speculate that Clare and Dale’s relationship was on the rocks in mid-January, after noticing some cryptic social media activity.

Dale confirmed the split in an Instagram statement posted on Jan. 19th.

“I wanted (to) share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” wrote Moss, clarifying that the two were still on good terms, and “only hope the best things for one another.”

Drama ensued when Clare said she was shocked by Dale’s announcement, as she had wanted to wait before making the news public.

“I am crushed,” Crawley wrote in her own statement on the breakup.

Nonetheless, she reflected fondly on her time with Dale.

“Our relationship was not perfect,” the reality star admitted, “but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart.”

The reason behind the split was not specified, but rumors have been circulating in its wake that Dale had cheated on Clare throughout the engagement.

Some guessed that the pair found it difficult to maintain a long-distance relationship, and some reports have stated that the couple was simply too different, or “not on the same page” regarding their future together.

“People will spread lies or always want to point the finger, but the fact of the matter is, there’s no one person to blame in this situation,” Moss said of the speculation.

But Clare and Dale’s romance might not be over after all.

The two were photographed side-by-side on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Nokomo's Sunset Hut in Nokomis, FL. They reportedly ordered Moscow mules and left on foot together.

“They were all smiles,” said a source from the bar. “They seemed like they were having a good time. It was just the two of them.”

Clare and Dale were seen the same day in Venice, FL, in a series of snaps published by Twitter user @RealitySteve.

Both sported sunglasses and sneakers in the photos and stood close together, talking and smiling.

In one image, captured discreetly in the rearview mirror of a car, the former couple appears to be holding hands.

(UPDATE): Clare and Dale together in Venice, Florida today. pic.twitter.com/daweYbPkUs — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 16, 2021

Some social media spectators insist that Clare and Dale’s hands are clasped in the photo, but others aren’t so sure, and the distance and angle of the shot make the pair’s body language a mystery.

Semantics aside, everyone agrees that seeing the exes together is an exciting and unexpected twist!

The reunion may not be as sudden as it seems.

According to a source apparently close with Crawley, Dale had been “reaching out” to Clare recently and she “finally caved.”

"They aren't back together,” the informant clarified, “but Clare has expressed she misses him and wants to work it out.”

Social media users had mixed reactions to the Bachelorette pair’s potential reunion.

“That was fast,” several tweets remarked.

“Clare can do so much better,” one fan lamented.

Others celebrated the reconnection. “Good for Dale & Clare,” one commented. “Maybe they can have a nice relationship with the pressure of the show and engagement off the table for a while.”

Still others were decidedly ambivalent. “I'm not feeling this,” wrote another Twitter user, “but that is their business, not mine. I wish them the best whatever happens.”

Crawley and Moss have yet to comment on the situation.

