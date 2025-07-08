Study Finds Couples With This Common Texting Habit Have Better Relationships

In a time where digital communication is constant, how couples interact through texting can reveal more than you think. Whether talking, arguing, or flirting, there's one specific texting habit that may be linked to the strength of your relationship, insert heart eye emoji here. Researchers believe this habit might play a bigger role in relationship satisfaction than we realize, and it's something you probably already do. A recent study examined the role of emojis in shaping perceptions of relationships through text exchanges.

The study found that couples who use emojis in their texts have better relationships.

moonmovie | Shutterstock

Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin conducted a study that analyzed the use of emojis in online interactions. 260 adult participants were given fifteen different text message conversations to read, and the only variation was whether emojis were present or not.

Each participant was told to then imagine themselves as the sender and to rate the replies as if they were from a friend or partner. The results revealed that messages containing emojis made the participants feel that the sender was more responsive than those who only communicated using text.

The author of the study, Sally Huh, said, "This perceived partner responsiveness through emoji use was positively associated with closeness and relationship satisfaction. Surprisingly, there were no significant differences between face and non-face emojis, suggesting that the type of emoji may be less critical than previously assumed. Rather, it may be the presence of emojis that drives perceptions of greater partner responsiveness and better relationships."

In a nutshell, it doesn't exactly matter what the emojis represent. What matters is that the emojis are included in the text. Whether we are actively thinking about it or not, if a partner inserts emojis, it's just that little bit of extra care that is reflected in their messages. They took the time to insert whatever image was used, and that, according to the study, reflected "attentiveness and emotional engagement."

Another study found that people who use emojis in texting are often considered more likable.

Dr. Nicole Guajardo of Christopher Newport University and alumna Brooke Nixon published a study that analyzed the social implications of digital communication, especially the use of emojis.

The study found that when engaging in a text message conversation, people prefer to take on a "chameleon effect" and mimic the other's behavior. Therefore, texters who match provided linguistic cues, such as emojis, are seen as much more likable than those who don't.

"This research underscores the impact of seemingly minor digital behaviors on social perceptions and connections and highlights the importance of understanding digital communication nuances in our increasingly online world," Nixon claimed. "Humans are social beings, and whether sending emojis or talking face–to-face, we want to feel connected to others."

A communications and rhetoric professor believes that emojis hold a much deeper meaning.

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Baylor University professor Scott J. Varda, Ph.D., said that not only do emojis communicate basic ideas, "they also include abstract ideas or emotions."

According to Varda, research lists three things that positive emoji use does: enhances the emotional state of the receiver, increases the perceived persuasiveness of the overall message, and strengthens the credibility of the sender or the bond between the sender and receiver.

Again, it's all about that added effort, even if it doesn't actually take much effort at all. As Huh noted, "it’s not the type of emoji but simply their presence that makes people feel closer to their partner.” The silly encounter you texted your boyfriend about earlier is received with much more affection if his response is followed by a laughing face, for example. Sure, that laughing face took less time to insert than thinking of a heartfelt message, but it's the fact that he made the effort at all. Like most things in life, the little things matter most; the same goes for communicating with your partner.

Psychiatrist.com summed the study up perfectly, "Most of us (and younger generations in particular) rely almost exclusively on texts to communicate with our peers. And dropping an emoji in the middle of a text conversation might be the closest thing to a smile or a hug."

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.