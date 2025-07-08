Alexis Ren & Jay Alvarrez’s Former Manager Reveals If She Believes The OG Influencer Couple Was Ever Really In Love

When celebrities break up, it's easy for the public to think they know the details of the relationship. And especially if the relationship ended badly, it's even easier to take sides. But of course, famous or not, the only people who really know a celebrity relationship are the people in it and the inner circle who witness it. And as one talent manager recently revealed, former influencer couple Alexis Ren and Jay Alvarrez are no exception.

Alexis Ren & Jay Alvarrez’s former manager shared details of the former influencer couple's relationship.

Models Alexis Ren and Jay Alvarrez are often called "the original influencer couple," so when they broke up in 2021, it was major news and sparked a maelstrom of speculation. TikToker @groovewithmeplease was there through it all, working as part of Ren's management team at the time. And she says that for all the drama, the truth was very simple.

"Although I was technically management, I really kind of was a glorified assistant," she explained in a video. So she was up close and personal with their day-to-day lives. And she described Ren as a "what you see is what you get" type. Her influencer image was who she really was, and her relationship with Alvarrez was true to the image as well.

The former manager said Alexis Ren and Jay Alvarrez were actually deeply in love.

"They had a personal relationship that was completely real, completely genuine, and they were madly in love for a very long time," she explained, adding that Ren and Alvarrez were among each other's first serious relationships.

This made both the relationship and especially their breakup incredibly intense. "It was very extreme for them," she said, noting how delicately she and the team had to handle it in interviews. "It was just really difficult for everybody," she said.

And Ren's genuine personality made things even more intense. "She really wants the best for everybody," she said, "and it was so hard because I was looking at this young girl going through this breakup, getting all of this success and really not knowing where to turn."

The former manager's account differs significantly from Ren's own description of Alvarrez, however.

The former manager described Alvarrez as just as down-to-earth as Ren and a lovable jokester. But that's not quite how Ren described him and their relationship back in 2021, shortly after their breakup.

Appearing on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Ren described the relationship as having started out in a genuine place. "It was such an amazing relationship at first, and I genuinely do think he loved me, and I think it was real for a little bit," she told Cooper.

But as their fame grew, the relationship quickly turned "toxic," and Ren described Alvarrez himself as abusive and cruel, telling Cooper that when she once started crying during their breakup, he "grabbed" her and laughed in her face.

She also said that Alvarrez's interest in her quickly waned as they grew more successful. "It became very manipulative," she said, explaining that Alvarrez came to see their relationship as more of a business one than anything. "And that was terrifying, because I genuinely did not look at us like a business. I literally was like, you're gonna be my husband."

His manipulations even went so far as negotiating a stake in all Ren's future earnings, a deal which required two entire years of litigation to free her from. It just goes to show that even when you're front row and center to a relationship, it still may not be easy to know the actual truth.

