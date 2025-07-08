Lawyer Says The Perfect Friend Group Is Made Up Of These 5 Types Of Women

Finding your core friend group can be difficult, especially as an adult. Making friends is challenging enough as is, but finding a group of people whose personalities all mesh well together is a whole other ball game.

Alyssa Ferreone, a New York-based lawyer and model, shared in a recent TikTok what she believes to be the formula for the perfect friend group. Each of these types of women brings something unique to the table, and when they get together, fun times are inevitable.

1. The VP of Procurement

This is the friend who's always out and about, constantly looking for new experiences. She knows all the right people, from the DJ and the door guy to the promoters. When you're with this friend, "you're eating for free, you're drinking for free, there's a table, there's bottle service," Ferreone said. "This is the person who has the connects. She has influence."

In other words, she's the Samantha Jones of the friend group. Ferreone added that this woman usually gives air or fire sign energy, and is a vital part of the perfect group of friends.

2. The Chief Logistics Operator

"While your VP of procurement is really in charge of the vibe, they are not the planner," Ferreone said. That duty falls on the CLO, or chief logistics officer. Also known as the "mom friend," she's the one who keeps everyone on track.

This friend knows what time you need to leave, what the dress code is, who hasn't eaten yet, and how many drinks everyone has had. Without her, the girls' trip would never make it out of the group chat. She's the one booking the flights, finding hotels, and assigning rooms. This friend is the organizational hero of the group, and when she and the VP of procurement work together, everyone benefits.

3. The Creative Director

"These are the people who have the design eye," Ferreone said. She's the outfit planner and photo coordinator; the one arranging the food and drinks to get the perfect aesthetically pleasing Instagram shot that everyone else will repost.

When taking pictures, she makes everyone look their best, giving helpful directions like, "Move your leg, tilt your head this way," Ferreone said. Basically, she makes every experience look good.

4. The Delusion Affirmation Coordinator

Every friend group needs a bit of delusion to thrive, and that's where the delusion affirmation coordinator comes in. She's the hype woman of the friend group who always brings the energy. "She gaslights everybody into confidence," Ferreone joked. "She is radiating just like a shimmering light for everybody else."

She has a far more go-with-the-flow personality than the VP of procurement, the chief logistics officer, or even the creative director. Really, she's along for the ride, convinced that every night will be the best night of your life.

5. The Distributor of Chaos

The distributor of chaos, also known as "your plot development," is an "agent of change," Ferreone said. This is the woman who stirs the pot and shakes things up. Think Aries, Aquarius, and Sagittarius placements.

"They're doing it for the plot, [but] never in a malicious way," Ferreone clarified. "They always want the best for their friends, and they're very loyal to their core." This woman will fight to the ends of the earth for her friends while simultaneously organizing the most out-of-pocket side quest that you'll remember (and talk about) for years to come.

Don't worry if you haven't yet found your perfect friend group.

In a follow-up TikTok, Ferreone stressed that if you don't have your perfect friend group yet, you must act as "the bridge" and bring people together.

"The key to creating a group like this is to invite the same people to an event multiple times and not wait for you to get invited," she said. While it can be difficult and daunting to put yourself out there, that is the first step to building a friend group like the one Ferreone described.

"The girlies yearn for community, and we always forget that," she added. "We yearn for social connection. We yearn to be a part of a group. We yearn for a 'Sex and the City' type friend group." To find that, Ferreone said, "Don't be afraid to be the social glue."

