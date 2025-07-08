What A Man’s Face Reveals About What He’s Like As A Partner, According To A Face Reading Expert

As if we really needed any more real or imagined red flags in the relationship department, Jean Haner, an "expert in understanding facial features" and author of the book "The Wisdom of Your Face: Change Your Life with Chinese Face Reading" thinks that she can tell by the structure of someone's face what kind of significant other they'll make.

Haner argued that your face is a "blueprint for who you really are inside," and somehow, makes the case for outer genetics innately traveling inward. She's pinpointed certain features that should be coveted and certain ones that should be absolutely avoided. So much for inner beauty, eh? God help any of us who might have lost the bad relationship facial lottery, but here we go.

How to tell what kind of partner a man might be, based on his facial structure:

A large mouth and full lips

Vitaly Gorbachev | Pexels

If you're looking for a "sensitive guy who is emotionally available," scan the next crowded bar for a lad with a large mouth and full lips, Haner said. Facial reader and astrologer Dadhichi Toth agreed, noting, "The ideal lips are those that are full, round, and even. The upper and lower lip in equal distribution shows a sensual, sensitive, and caring person."

But, ladies, please don't even take the number of a guy whose lower lip is larger than his upper lip, because he's probably a shameless womanizer. "It's a sign they're more hedonistic and have a tendency to be unfaithful," she says. "Maybe one woman isn't going to be enough." Toth said that a thinner upper lip could be a sign that a man has trouble reciprocating in a relationship, but if that lower lip is thinner than the top lip, that's actually a great sign. It means he's incredibly giving and selfless!

Thin lips

However, if a man's lips aren't even visible, that means that he "doesn't care at all." Uh oh. Calling all thin-lipped men: Quick! Run thee to the closest lip augmentation clinic!

This seems a bit counterintuitive because the findings of a 2025 study indicate that women, in general, seem to find men with thinner lips more attractive overall. In 2006, researchers from the University of Leicester in England found that men with thin lips were 39% more likely to have a longer-lasting relationship than men with fuller lips.

Toth didn't exactly see thin lips as quite as worrisome as Haner, but he did note that thin-lipped men tend to be more cautious and less trusting, and as a result, often hold grudges and have a hard time with forgiveness and understanding. Those could certainly be red flags in a relationship, but perhaps not quite as dire as Haner's readings.

Large nose

Michael Obstoj | Pexels

If you're a very religious person, then please make sure that your next relationship is with a man who has "a bony nose [and] sunken or hollowed cheeks." Those are the most "spiritually sensitive" features of them all, according to Haner. And while a bony nose might be difficult to picture, the fact that research has discerned a whopping 14 different types of nose shapes means you could write a tome on each shape and how it impacts personality and attraction.

In light of that, it might be easier to take a broader approach in terms of noses. Roman noses, which are larger noses with a strong bridge and a bit of a downward slope to the tip, are reflective of ambitious and courageous people who tend to find success and thrive in midlife. In terms of settling down and making for a good partner, that sounds pretty much perfect.

If a man's nose is wide and large, Toth said, this is a man with great money-making potential. The problem, however, is that he likes to date a lot and is not keen on settling down.

Small nose

If you are introverted, you might find a good partner in a man with a small nose. Toth said they tend to be reserved and shy, but they can also be a bit jealous, even if they don't outwardly appear so.

You know those small noses that turn up a bit as well? Well, if a man has that type of nose, he is likely a bit immature and less than reliable in both relationships and life in general.

Large ears

Large ears, no matter how goofy, will symbolize confidence and the desire to take risks, according to Hader. Times of India noted that big-eared men tend to have a "confident and authoritative demeanor," and they don't easily "give up" or get frustrated. These are great qualities when looking for a partner and perhaps a future father or provider.

Men with small ears are more shy and quiet, but they make up for their reserved nature with their creativity.

The celebrity man with the face of a passionate partner

But is there a "perfect" face type when it comes to choosing a husband? Who has the face that should get the juices flowing for all men, women, and beasts? That would be Alex Rodriguez.

s_bukley | Shutterstock

"His face is the archetype of a lover's. The tops of his ears are pointed, showing emotional volatility. His upper lip is bigger than his lower lip, showing he tends to create drama in a relationship. He's not an easy-going guy," explained Haner.

No wonder things ended for him and Jennifer Lopez, although it was probably very passionate while it lasted.

Melissa Noble is a writer, editor and creative director whose work on pop culture, celebrity, and relationships has appeared in New York Magazine, the Frisky, and OK Magazine.