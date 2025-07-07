Women With This Hair Color Were Born To Lead, According To Research

We've all heard the saying that blondes have more fun, but maybe that has more to do with how much money they make than anything else. After all, when you can rule the boardroom and bring home the bacon, the world is your proverbial playground. At least that's what research says. Towheaded women are telling the world that those dumb blonde jokes are a thing of the past, because these ladies are truly born leaders.

A research analysis found that the majority of women in positions of professional leadership are all blonde.

If you’re trying to be more successful in your line of work, hair color probably isn't your priority. Building a skillset in your preferred industry is most important. But maybe there's something to be said for certain hair colors bolstering your confidence that brings you that extra oomph to take your career to the next level.

If you want to secure a position as a CEO, for example, you might want to make an appointment with your stylist because the stats are saying a highlighted head of hair is the perfect accessory for your power suit. Jennifer Berdahl and Natalya Alonso, research professors at the University of British Columbia’s Sauder School of Business, looked into the phenomenon and found that there was a definitive light-haired pattern.

Nearly half of the female CEOs of S&P 500 companies are blonde.

Only 2% of the world’s population has naturally blonde hair, and that portion changes only slightly when you consider just the people in the United States. But apparently, many of those blonde women take on leadership roles. Or at least they have a stylist who makes them appear natural enough to pull off the look.

According to the 2016 analysis, more than one-third of female senators (35%) and 48% of female CEOs, which is nearly half of S&P companies, are blonde. That is a noticeable statistic considering the number of people in those positions. But it doesn’t stop there. There is also a “disproportionate number” of female university presidents who happen to have that Goldilocks shine.

Berdahl was the first to notice this pattern. “This first became obvious to me at a conference at the Harvard Business School where the female speakers were mostly blonde,” she wrote on her blog. It seems no surprise after this revelation that it can be traced to present-day examples, even in cases where the women were not born blonde. Both dyed and naturally blonde women excel in roles that require leadership of some sort.

Both Sandra Day O’Connor, the first female Supreme Court justice, and Hillary Clinton, the first female presidential candidate, tout their signature yellow tresses. Interestingly enough, this bias for blondes does not extend to their male counterparts. In fact, only 2 percent of male CEOs are blonde.

Blonde hair as a color of power is linked to beauty biases against women.

So, does this mean that people really do just prefer blondes? Well, yes, but it's not because hair color holds the secret to professional prowess. It's actually likely a lot more gender biased than that.

Berdahl theorized that the perception of blondes as more beautiful, sexy, and youthful played a major factor in why so many women with blonde hair seem inclined to rise through the ranks. She also pointed out that blondes are often viewed as kinder and warmer in a Glinda the Good Witch way that makes them less threatening and therefore more palatable in terms of men sharing a boardroom with them.

She succinctly explained it writing, "women who meet the feminine ideal in North American culture of being white, attractive, young, and accommodating are more likely to attain leadership than less 'ideal' women, even if these ideals have little to do with (or are seen as inversely related to) competence."

Does this mean blonde women aren't capable leaders? Absolutely not. But you know who else is capable? Brunettes, red heads, grey-haired women, and any Manic Panic color you can conceive. Women are capable. Period. Stop. Don't change your hair color because you think it will give you an edge. We need to change the world and its antiquated views instead.

Merethe Najjar is a professional writer, editor, and award-winning fiction author. Her articles have been featured in The Aviator Magazine, Infinite Press, Yahoo, BRIDES, and more.