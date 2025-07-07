Canadian Calls American Work Culture 'Alternate Reality' With No 'Human Dignity'

Each country has its own approach to work, with different wages, benefits, and cultural expectations. To some, especially in developing nations, the American workplace can seem like a dream, especially in terms of pay. However, for many in other developed countries, the U.S. work system is perceived as dystopian.

One Canadian took to Reddit to share a thorough critique of American labor norms, condemning how its citizens are treated. From lack of paid leave to intense student debt and the high cost of healthcare, their commentary went hard on the U.S. work culture.

Advertisement

A Canadian worker shared a sharp critique of American labor conditions.

"You know what happens when I'm sick in Canada?" he wrote. "I stay home." He explained that he doesn't need to lose pay for the first few days and never has to choose between getting better and making rent. Calling Americans out, he said the U.S. workplace isn't about dedication. It's in "survival mode."

Stella_E / Shutterstock

Advertisement

The Canadian worker went on to criticize how easily employees in the U.S. can be fired without cause. "We call that the right to fire you for breathing wrong up here," he wrote. "You can't just get walked out because your manager had a bad morning." They added that it blew their mind that this kind of practice was even legal in America.

The Canadian worker had harsh criticism for the US healthcare system.

"Your healthcare situation is just dystopian," he wrote. "The number of GoFundMe campaigns I see for basic medical procedures is heartbreaking." While they acknowledged that Canada has its own issues, like long wait times, he pointed out that at least a cancer diagnosis doesn't come with bankruptcy papers. "You're literally choosing between insulin and rent," he added.

He certainly isn't wrong. In fact, data indicates that nearly half of U.S. adults are living with some kind of medical debt. And a sobering Bankrate survey found that 59% of Americans don't have enough money in their savings to cover one trip to the emergency room. It isn't really surprising that Luigi Mangione has been romanticized, in light of these current financial hardships.

Advertisement

The student loan crisis didn't escape his attention either. "I graduated from university with about $15,000 in debt, which I paid off in three years," he wrote. "My American friends are telling me about $80,000 or more debt that follows them for decades." He then pointed out what most of us are very well aware of: this financial burden traps many Americans in jobs they hate, just to keep up with payments.

In the US, you can be fired for any reason.

The National Employment Law Project, a non-profit advocacy organization, shared an article in 2022 examining the labor laws in America. They explained that the country operates under an “at-will employment system,” which offers limited protections for workers, both while employed and after termination.

"At-will employment means you can be fired for any reason — or no reason at all," says Najah Farley, senior staff attorney at the organization. Montana is the only U.S. state where employers must have "good cause" for termination.

Advertisement

Still, there are important exceptions. Employers cannot legally fire you for discriminatory reasons, including race, color, religion, sex, or other protected characteristics. Retaliation is also prohibited. For instance, you can’t be fired for reporting sexual harassment or for whistleblowing. Additionally, employers cannot fire you simply for being part of a labor union.

US work culture could use an overhaul.

American work culture has its strengths, especially when viewed from the perspective of developing countries. However, as a developed nation, the U.S. still has significant room for improvement in how it treats its workers. That includes guaranteed paid time off, just-cause termination policies, improved healthcare benefits, and more.

Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock

Advertisement

If you're a worker in the U.S., you might be asking yourself: "So what do I do?" Start by doing thorough research. If you have the time and are not in a rush to be hired, look into a company's policies, benefits, and work culture before accepting a job offer.

Beyond that, use your voice. Advocate for better labor conditions by reaching out to local or even state representatives. Fighting for stronger worker rights through civic engagement can pave the way for improvement, not only for yourself but for millions of others as well.

Advertisement

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.