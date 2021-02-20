Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, February 21, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for February 21, 2021.

We are spiritual while the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Pisces, and the Moon spends the day in the sign of Gemini.

When you turn to the tarot or anything esoteric what you're asking to do is claim a form of control over your life.

We look to tarot for answers to life's questions.

We want answers and guidance, and we don't want to wait. We want them now.

The day's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 1, the Leader, and so this is a strongly felt energy throughout the day.

It's not a day to shy away from the responsibility you have for your life, and the direction you decide to take.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of communication.

You may feel confused at times when it comes to what is said or inferred, as the Moon squares Neptune in Pisces. While it's never comfortable to feel this way, it will pass.

Think of it as an opportunity to get comfortable with your fears and to explore what it is that offsets these negative emotions.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of money.

You may feel uncertain about finances and what to spend money on. It's always good to take a step back and view your overall financial picture.

You may not see things in the same way as you do when life goes through an intense period.

This could be a chance for you to really get down to the facts and make changes that are important.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of identity.

You may feel conflicted about your long-term goals and what to focus your time and attention on.

It's always a great idea to do a mini self-assessment of where you're spending your time and why.

Perhaps reviewing your long-term goals and vision can help you - or better yet, if you haven't set one for the year, bring new focus to your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of hidden enemies.

You may feel unclear as to who you can trust or if you should give someone a second chance when the opportunity presents itself.

You may be making compromises that actually aren't in your best interest.

When someone shows up in your life, it's hard to decide if you want to reopen the door.

Confusion may mean you need more time to think, and there's no reason not to say that.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of friendships.

You may be sensitive to the boundaries that people set or that you have and are crossed, even if the incident was not ill-willed, but meant to be helpful.

Boundaries are so important, and if you feel as though yours have been crossed it's good to know that you also can reestablish them. This may be a quality test of your friendship.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of social status.

You may show some deference for situations where your life is revealed publicly but you did not want it to be that way.

This can be a sound lesson on the power and influence social media has in your life.

You can always update and change your settings to keep things less open for others to see.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of higher learning.

You may want to challenge things that you have been taught and wonder if the ideas, theories or opinions were sound or reasonably vetted.

You are not your past, so deciding what you believe is a personal journey.

Even if you're trying to honor family or people that raised you, it's really your decision on how you want to think.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of shared resources.

You may hope to see things be equitable, and when you don't, this can lead you to feel resentful or unsure as to what happened.

You can't control other people, even if you tried. You could succumb to manipulation, but the truth is you cannot keep what you manipulated to keep - at least, not long-term.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of commitment.

You may be on the fence about a certain decision, and it may be time for you to step back and evaluate the situation with greater attention to detail.

If you do decide to take the time, don't rush yourself. Look at red flags, and patterns that seem off-base.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of daily duties. You may be unclear as to where or how to focus your attention.

A schedule change or something that you thought would be done on time may not seem to be ready to take place yet. It may be a chance to show you're flexibility even when you feel disappointed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of creativity. You may lose momentum on a project of importance.

If you're a content creator, you could feel frustrated if the words don't flow.

This is a great time to set things down and come back when you feel more clear or less under pressure to hit a deadline.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of the family.

Your home life can be a place where things feel off-base, and you may want to make changes, but not sure where or why.

Sometimes things take care of themselves without you having to grab the reigns. You may be surprised by how simple things go.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.