Your Horoscope For The Week Of February 15 - 21, 2021

Your horoscope for the week is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on February 15-21, 2021.

This is the last week of the 2021 Aquarius season. The Sun will enter the zodiac sign of Pisces on February 19th, 2021.

What does your horoscope for the week have in store for your zodiac sign?

This week, we are also looking at the completion of our present Mercury Retrograde, which ends precisely on Sunday, February 21.

We've also just come out of a meteor shower - not that anyone noticed, but this kind of cosmic event, especially during a Retrograde season, can add to whatever confusion or befuddlement we may presently be experiencing.

The Moon starts the week in Aries entering the zodiac sign of Taurus.

The Moon is waxing, and we should hit the First Quarter on Friday, the 19th.

When the Moon waxes, it becomes fuller, and this means the tide is strong - which always affects our 'inner tide' as well, which is why we feel the Full Moon so strongly.

The Moon is the closest cosmic body to our Earth, and as it gains in strength and fullness, so do we...which could go any number of ways.

The Mercury Retrograde ends at 11 degrees Aquarius, and during its stay this time, we have seen how it affects our social engagement and our work with the community.

Old friends may have reached out since the beginning of February, and it will be during this week that you'll wonder if that's a good thing...or not.

The Aquarius Retrograde is fairly tolerable, and most of us may even come out stronger and wiser for it.

Here's your horoscope for the week by zodiac sign starting on Monday, February 15, and ending on Sunday, February 21, 2021, per astrology:

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

You will be feeling the presence of the Waxing Crescent on the 15th and 16th, and there are a few things that you may need to deal with - physical things.

If you've been suffering from headaches, you need to look into that, this week. You may also find this a good time to seek out that dentist for an issue you have left behind.

Now is the time to get your teeth worked on. You may also speak out of turn over this week, which could get you into some hot water with people you don't want to anger.

Your desire to be right may not work for you, and you'll be required to keep your mouth shut and your opinions to yourself.

Don't give yourself high blood pressure arguing a point over and over. Take good care of your health, it's important.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

While you prefer a sedentary lifestyle, you certainly aren't one to hold back when it comes to voicing your mind, and on Wednesday and Thursday of this week (February 16th and 17th) you will find yourself expressing some very direct thoughts, out loud, for all to hear.

You may even be participating in something of a theatrical nature, so don't be surprised if you're either singing or acting - for whatever purpose.

There's a hint here that says you may even be screaming or shouting, which could imply friction and adversity.

The advice here is to express yourself but to learn when to hold back.

You are fanatical and obsessive; you don't need to go all the way with anything, this week - just say what's on your mind and then practice holding back to a degree.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

You'll be feeling stronger and more confident this week, Gemini, as your sign will be most affected by the transit of the Quarter Moon to the beginning of the Half Moon.

You are growing in strength, in health - you feel that whatever damage you've lived through is now almost over, and it feels great.

You have new hope for the future, and as the Retrograde leaves us, you will gain clarity as to what your next move will be.

Be careful to not strain yourself, especially your back and shoulders - watch out for manual labor.

Perform it, yes, but be careful as this week can be tricky for Gemini's and manual work. Work with the hands and arms - even working out - can have an adverse effect, so proceed with caution.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

You'll be spending the earlier part of the week engaged in something physical - a project that keeps you involved, bodily.

Towards the middle of the week, you'll be able to relax a bit, but your mind will take over and during this time you'll be absorbed in mental ponderings.

By Saturday and Sunday, you'll split the difference and devote yourself to your interest with your entire body and soul.

On the 17th, you'll feel Saturn's influence which will make you feel either neurotic or careless. You may also notice that you are jealous for some reason or another, and that may bring about feelings of isolation and loneliness.

You may forget your worth here and there, giving in to self-pity and hopelessness. This will pass on Sunday, as the Retrograde goes direct.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

So far, this month has presented you with many personal challenges, and so much of what's going on in your life has to do with change and the fear of it.

You don't like thinking of yourself as being less than completely courageous, so when you are faced with the idea of changing your own self - you balk and put up a defense.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Mercury Retrograde has not been kind to you this time around, and you've ended up with your foot in your mouth more than once.

What's needed is that you own up to your wrong moves and admit to yourself that you need to improve on certain things in your life.

Venus presents in your life, this week, as a hopeful and helping hand from a loved one - be on the lookout for kindness and unexpected compassion from someone who loves you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

If anyone can feel the Moon wax and Mercury begin to go direct, it's you, Virgo. You are particularly in tune with the cosmic influences this week, which also means you might feel an uptick in your psychic abilities.

Trust your gut feeling; you may be completely right about something where no one else around seems to have any insight whatsoever.

Thursday will have you feeling liberated as if you know some amazing secret that no one else is aware of, and that might translate in your life as a sense of self; a new beginning, a confidence you had no idea you had before.

Let this sense of fearlessness become a part of you; there is no need anymore to go back to the way things were when they didn't work out - and you know it now.

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

This isn't your best week, Libra, as you're still licking your wounds from a most recent personal attack on your character.

Well, that's what happens during a retrograde - it makes people say the wrong thing at the wrong time, and it just so happens that you're the one they're saying all that wrongness to and about. Try not to get emotionally involved.

The more detachment you practice, the more peaceful your life will be, and by week's end, you should be feeling more like your old self - stronger and less sensitive to all the noise around you.

Expect good things, but don't set those expectations so high that all you can ever get out of them is a disappointment.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

So far, the month has been pretty chill, and you certainly don't mind. During this month, you have a 6 planet stellium transiting through Aquarius in your 4th house (home and family) and on February 20 - Saturday - you can more than likely expect a gathering, in your home.

The Retrograde didn't escape you either, as it had you wondering if you even want to live in the house you presently live in - you've suddenly got the urge to change everything, including your living space.

Your best bet at this point is to hold off on any major moving plans until March rolls around.

Enjoy the downtime without ruining it with overthinking. You rarely get to just sit around and relax, so that's what you're given this week - open to it and let yourself have that well-deserved down-time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

You've been going, going, going for quite some time now. Multitasking is something you are quite good at, and you've been feeling rather peaceful about all this action; you're in your groove and you like it this way.

You'll be reminded of your limits on Wednesday, Feb. 17, that no matter how organized and well-planned you are - chaos and disruption are still part of your week's karma.

It's great that you have it all together, but you can't fight the planets this week, especially with the conflict presented by the Saturn-Uranus squares.

As a Sagittarius, you don't like to see yourself as limited - ever - but this is more fantasy than it is reality. You may have to do less this week and intend for more at a later time in the year.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

You are one to like rules, to make rules and to abide by them. It's in your nature as a Capricorn - rules just make you feel safe and secure - and you are entitled to that feeling.

What's going on this week is that there are conflicting cosmic bodies, namely Saturn and Uranus, and they're both popping up to influence you, which may feel more like they are mentally and emotionally tearing you apart.

But challenges are also part of the Capricorn wheelhouse of things you can accomplish well, so know that for all your efforts this week - all will pan out for you in the long run.

As a hard worker, you needn't worry too much about finances; you will always rise up and make things work according to plan. That is your security.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

Happy Birthday, Aquarius - you're now in your own sign, and that, in itself, is a very special feeling.

You're strong this week, ready for the world. You feel magical, able to perform miracles practically - but this may also come across as arrogant, or it may inspire jealousy in others, which is something you'll have to explain away.

Your ruling planet, Uranus will bring about challenges on the 17th, which will look like your well-laid plans rendered useless.

Your magical feelings will not be thwarted, however, as grounding energy returns on the 18th, giving you back that sense of purpose.

The week may start out as a whirlwind, but it will progress into stability and problem-solving. Pay attention to all that goes on this week and learn as much as you can.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10):

Bliss is the word of the month of February for you, well, at least for the first three weeks. You've been creative, easy-going, and relaxed - to a degree.

You've rolled with the Retrograde and it hasn't upset your life too, too much, in fact - you've been feeling like you're in your element these days.

Life is a comedy for you...but it's YOU, Pisces, and life is never JUST a comedy - it's a pity party waiting for a guest list, and you will get that opportunity soon, as the First Quarter Moon, which will affect you on Thursday, is sure to stir up your passions.

You may be having a good month, and that won't change - but as of Wednesday, February 17, you'll be feeling trapped by your mind, oppressed with your own thinking, and ready to break free.

What you think at the beginning of the week will be drastically set for its opposite by the end of the week. Hang in there.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.