How To Find Laughter & Humor In Every Situation

A good laugh can really be beneficial to your overall happiness!

Laughter and humor can be found in every situation.

Talking to my friend the other day, it didn’t take me long to figure out she was really down in the dumps. I listened and let her vent until she was done. I understood her frustrations.

Her problem was real but, unfortunately, her situation wasn’t going to change overnight. It was something she was going to have to work through.

At the end of the conversation, my friendly advice to her was to go home, try to relax, and find something funny to watch on TV.

You might be surprised at that advice, considering what I do for a living. But, finding something funny to watch is actually was some good therapeutic advice.

After all, there are proven benefits of laughter and humor, which lead to a happier mood.

Laughter reduces stress-hormone levels and triggers the release of endorphins, the feel-good chemicals. Simply laughing at something funny also lowers blood pressure.

Laughing is like a mini-workout. Not only does a good belly laugh give your abs a workout, but it also gets your heart pumping. Not only that, it provides a good distraction to take the focus away from negative emotions like anger, guilt, disappointment, and stress.

It stimulates your immune system and increases your protection against viruses, bacteria, and even cancer.

Laughter helps you to become more creative at problem-solving and connects you with others. It is a universal language and is contagious. When we laugh with one another, it triggers positive feelings and fosters an emotional connection.

Wow! Who knew that laughing could do all of that?

And, yet, it does and so much more. The health benefits of laughter are far-ranging.

Unfortunately, though, many people don't get enough laughter in their lives.

And we all probably know that one person who doesn’t find humor in anything. Their general demeanor is usually quite miserable. Don’t let that person be you!

Trying to find humor in your life does not mean that everything is perfect and that you don’t experience hurtful and trying situations.

After speaking about a painful time in her own life, Maya Angelou, a well-known prolific writer once stated, "Don’t trust people who don’t laugh, I don’t."

Even though her youth was troubled by abuse and suffering, she would repeatedly take the chance to remind others about the importance of laughter. In fact, she had many quotes about humor and laughter. She used humor as a survival tool in the face of adversity.

It was a piece of advice she freely gave often over the years, especially when speaking to young people.

So, how do you find humor and laughter in every situation?

Simple: Look for the funny.

Obviously, there are times when laughter is inappropriate, I get that. But even in the most difficult of times, a laugh — or even simply a smile — can go a long way toward making you feel better.

Or, maybe you grew up in a household where laughter wasn't a common sound. It’s not too late to start now.

Just like you might set aside some time to work out, reserve a special time to seek out humor and laughter. Eventually, something you had to plan for will become a more natural part of your life.

I found this great list of ideas on Helpguide.org for creating opportunities to laugh.

Watch a funny movie, TV show, or YouTube video.

Invite friends or co-workers to make your own "comedy club" — test your skills.

Read the funny pages.

Seek out funny people.

Share a good joke or a funny story.

Host a game night with friends.

Play with a pet.

Goof around with children.

Do something silly.

Make time for fun activities.

Considering how beneficial a good laugh can really be — from lowering stress levels to contributing to overall wellness — we all could use a little more laughter in our lives.

So, to contribute my part in helping you to laugh a little today, here are a couple of quotes and jokes I found true or amusing. I hope you enjoy them, too, and find yourself laughing a little in the process.

"Women usually claim childbirth as the most painful experience of their lives — until they start stepping on Legos approximately three years later!"

"I don’t think women should be allowed to have kids after 40 — 40 kids is way too many by any standard!"

A little girl climbed up onto her grandfather’s lap and asked, "Did God make me?"

"Yes," the grandpa replied.

"Did he make you, too?"

"Yes."

"Well," the girl said, looking at his wrinkles and thinning hair. "He sure is doing a better job nowadays!"

"Always laugh when you can, it is cheap medicine." –George Gordon Byron

"I just spent an hour at the gym. I couldn’t find a close enough parking spot, so I left." –Unknown

Humor is all around us in everyday life. You just have to look for it. And some days, you have to look a little harder, but it’s there.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Kris Henderson is a life coach. For more information on her services, visit the My Anxiety website.

This article was originally published at counselingsolutionswm.com. Reprinted with permission from the author.