Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, February 4, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for February 4, 2021.

It's cold out and the weather may not lend itself to doing things outdoors, but the astrology forecast for Thursday points to quiet reflection and spiritual soul searching.

Thursday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 11/2, the Intuitive.

And, the Last Quarter Moon will take place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, which points toward the Death tarot card.

The Death tarot card is one of the most feared cards in a reading because it sounds ominous.

However, this all signals we are heading toward important changes.

What no longer works for you can be shed. What you need more of in your life can be born.

Take note when you have the chance to really think. Don't fear big changes in your life.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Thursday, February 04, 2021.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Holding on when you want to let go is never easy.

You are tired, and this hurts, but when you see that the end is so close you have to stay in the game.

Your pride is at stake. You don't want to be labeled a quitter.

Time may feel like it's moving slowly, but this is worth it. So, hang in there. Don't give up.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Don't give in. Yes, the grass does look greener on the other side, but is it really?

You have weeds that you see in your own lawn and the work is ever before you. And, doing that work can feel so hard.

Before you decide it's time to sell the land you own be sure that what you need really can be found on the other side of the fence.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

The emotional roller coaster will come to an end.

Right now, the elation of being at the top is really where you want to be.

But no matter what happens as you soar to the next adventure, you'll feel the process of change with both confusion and wonder.

There's so much to learn as you venture to this next chapter.

You have so much to look forward to. Enjoy.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, Reversed

If you can avoid the drama, step away and don't look back.

The problem with trying to fix a problem for someone who is always in distress is that you don't get ahead.

Trying to save a person who refuses to save themselves is only going to lead you to loss and regret.

You may feel bad for saying no, but this is a yes to your sanity and yourself.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, Reversed

Go ahead and humblebrag. There is nothing wrong with admitting that you did a great job.

It's not arrogant to take a moment to admire your handiwork.

You earned everything that you accomplished and this took lots of time.

Your efforts deserve a moment to reflect and admire your talents and skills. It's not prideful. It's self-respect.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Treat this like a business decision. If you allow your feelings to lead the way, things can get cloudy for you especially with money involved.

See if this makes sense on paper. Check the facts. Don't do things 'just to be nice'. Do it because it makes sense.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, Reversed

Happiness is a choice, but you've been living under a dark cloud.

It's going to take time for you to see the light.

Don't let the past hold you down because it still fresh in your mind.

Things happen for a reason, and once the fog lifts you'll see the reason why.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

You have to get back up. There's too much at stake for you to let someone else have control of your reactions.

The best way to get through this feeling of loss and sadness is to help others.

Find a project or a purpose that brings you joy outside of this current situation.

Getting your mind focused on other things can do you a world of good.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, Reversed

You can get out of debt. It will take time and patience. You'll need to be committed and focused on a specific goal.

It's not impossible to work your way toward financial security.

You have to be creative, and sacrificing is part of the equation, but you can do it.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

It's not enough to want something. It's not enough to follow your instincts, either.

You need to get intentional and focused on the micro-moments.

What are the smallest steps you can take to get to your dreams? Map it out. Make a game plan, and follow it.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, Reversed

Be realistic. You need dreams. That's what gets you motivated.

But a lot of things that you see on social media aren't real, and even what is, may not be what you want once you get it.

So live according to your own version of the truth. Keep your feet on the ground.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Exercise integrity. Cream always rises to the top. So be the best that you can be wherever you are.

People always sense when you're authentic, even if they don't know you well.

It's a lot easier to stand strong and confident when you have nothing to hide because you have done what you know to be right at all times.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.