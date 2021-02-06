Your horoscope for tomorrow, February 7, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

You may find excuses to work and not enjoy life for a while on Sunday.

So, try to be intentional when it comes to pleasure.

The day's astrology can bring a determination to your spirit that makes having fun or relaxing seem unimportant, even when it is necessary.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Aquarius until February 18.

The Sun in Aquarius (a fixed air sign) takes the focus off of the self and on to the group. Zodiac signs can get lost in pleasing others.

The Moon will be in Sagittarius entering Capricorn at 4:58 p.m. EST.

When the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn there's a mental toughness available if you need it.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If February 7 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign ruled by the planet Uranus.

You are a defender of fairness.

You are always there for people in need.

You will fight for others and defend those who are underrepresented in society.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include actor and human rights activist Ashton Kutcher, comedian Chris Rock, and English author Charles Dickens.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, Aquarius, and Leo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, February 07, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of career and social status. You're motivated to get things done.

You'll want to have credit for things that you have worked hard to accomplish.

Take advantage of this burst of energy to look for a new job or see if you're getting paid what you deserve compared to others in the current market place.

Update your LinkedIn profile or listen to a podcast that can help you improve something related to business.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of higher learning and faith. You may have conflicted feelings when it comes to spiritual matters.

You may long to solidify some areas of your faith and participate in religious practices that you have been neglecting. This is a good time to dust off your religious relics.

Or if you are choosing a more spiritual route, check out your natal astrology, get a tarot card reading, or search informative articles online.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of shared resources.

May want to take the lead when it comes to participating in charity.

If you have been thinking about volunteering with an organization you feel passionate about, it's a good day to send out emails or fill out applications online letting others know your interest.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of commitments.

You come across as rock-solid when it comes to life matters today. You are trustworthy and easy to depend upon.

People view you as a person who does what they say. Your follow-through is strong. Try to fulfill any important promises that are timely. Be sure to keep your word.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of daily duties.

Your ability to push through a difficult task is fully present. You can't detach yourself from situations that often trigger you.

It's a good time to tackle hard to do activities that you typically try to avoid because you dislike them so much.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of creativity. You approach projects in a logical manner today.

You can structure and create reasonable solutions that produce results. Be mindful that you do not overwork yourself.

You may have a tendency to overstep boundaries and try to do more than is necessary for others. Keep tabs on healthy ways of doing things, especially in one-on-one relationships.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of home and the family.

You take on a parental role with others. You may be overly protective of a friend or partner.

You may find it hard to pull back when things are not going your way.

It's a good time to be there for people when asked, but to also reserve your opinions when they are not requested.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of communication. You can be sharp-tongued and say things bluntly.

You are focused on the result side of things and not just on the overall process.

This can be an asset to you if you're working in management, however, it's important to also try to buffer things that you know are raw truths difficult to hear.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of money and personal property. Managing your finances can come easily for you now.

If you have not already pulled up your free credit card report is a good time to do so. This is a great few days for reviewing your expenses.

You may also find it useful to look into additional revenue streams for a second job if needed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of identity. You earn and long for respect from others.

You are sensitive to situations where you feel that your opinion is not valued. You may search for recognition from your peers.

And, this is a good time for you to do extra things that boost your reputation online or with people you interact with on a daily basis.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of hidden enemies.

If you have been struggling with toxic people in your life and have been dealing with fear, this may be a time when you finally are able to muster the energy and strength to do what is necessary.

This is a good time to assert boundaries where you feel they have been crossed. And also, you may find it necessary to create new relationships that have a deeper meaning for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of friendships. It's a great time to nurse your existing relationships.

Friendships that have a history to them will be extra special for you today.

If you have not reconnected with an old friend, you might enjoy a quick text session or planning a more involved conversation via Zoom.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.